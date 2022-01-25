Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 26, 2022
Play

COVID hospitalizations in Arkansas hit highest levels of pandemic; childcare issues undermine families; and a winter 'bomb cyclone' targets Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

2022Talks - January 26, 2022
Play

Putin accuses U.S. of stoking tensions over Ukraine; DeSantis lashes out after FDA pulls two COVID treatments; and Pelosi throws her hat into the ring for 2022.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

KY Water Assistance Program Runs through 2023

Play

Tuesday, January 25, 2022   

Kentucky households can still apply for assistance to help pay their water bills.

Additional federal aid through the American Rescue Plan Act provided the state $18 million to pay water companies directly to cover delinquent bills, past-due charges, and fees and taxes for drinking and wastewater services. The program is slated to run through September of next year.

Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said residents in every county will be able to get assistance.

"This is the first time that there's been a water and wastewater assistance program," Friedlander pointed out. "Some local communities have had a few, but this is the first time we've been able to do this statewide."

Kentuckians can apply for help paying water bills by contacting their local Community Action Agency. Find your agency online at kynect.ky.gov.

According to the National Energy Assistance Director's Association, consumers owed more than $23 billion in utility debt in 2021, up from $20 billion the previous year.

Friedlander noted unpaid bills can have ripple effects, further destabilizing struggling families.

"It's actually in some ways what's kept people out of housing, is that they've owed past water bills, and there hasn't been a lot of assistance for that," Friedlander observed. "This helps with that. This helps people stay in housing, which is what we really need to do."

Research showed low-income households spend around 16% of their budget on their water bills, and minimum-wage workers have to work around 10 hours per month just to pay for water services.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
Senate Bill 260 stalled in the state Senate Appropriations Committee last May, but could be resurrected if it gets a vote by Monday. (Jzehnder/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Bill Would Require Transparency on Carbon Emissions from Big Corporations

A bill to require big corporations to be transparent about their own carbon footprint needs a vote in the California Senate by the legislative deadlin…

Social Issues

Older Coloradans Press Congress to Lower Drug Prices

It's been two months since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, which includes reforms that aim to bring down …

Health and Wellness

AR Governor Seeks $4.7M for More Hospital Beds in Omicron Surge

As COVID hospitalization in Arkansas hit their highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the state Legislature to allocate funds …

A separate bill considered by the Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday would make it a felony to damage state property with historical significance. It was drafted in response to the destruction of two statues on State Capitol property during protests in June, 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Protest or Riot? WI Bill Cracks Down on 'Unlawful' Assemblies

What is a riot, and what's a protest? That was the question before the Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday, as lawmakers debated and passed a bill to …

Health and Wellness

ME Recovery Advocates: Access to Fresh Syringes Saves Lives

Death rates in Maine have been on the rise among people who use drugs, not only from overdoses but also complications due to injection drug use…

Before this fall's midterm vote, Iowa has a primary election on June 7. Election officials hope to recruit as many poll workers as possible before then. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA Asks for More 'Local Heroes' to Work Elections

Election authorities in Iowa and around the country are calling attention to the need for more poll workers. Tuesday was National Poll Worker …

Social Issues

ND Organizers: Keep School Lunches Healthy

First in a two-part series this week on access to healthy school meals. The pandemic has put a spotlight on food insecurity, including access to …

Social Issues

Maryland Moms Demand Action; Rally Calls for "Ghost-Gun" Ban

Around 125 gun-law reform advocates and gun-violence survivors rallied in Annapolis Tuesday, less than a week after gun deaths across Baltimore and a …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021