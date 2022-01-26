Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 26, 2022
Play

COVID hospitalizations in Arkansas hit highest levels of pandemic; childcare issues undermine families; and a winter 'bomb cyclone' targets Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

2022Talks - January 26, 2022
Play

Putin accuses U.S. of stoking tensions over Ukraine; DeSantis lashes out after FDA pulls two COVID treatments; and Pelosi throws her hat into the ring for 2022.

The Yonder Report - January 20, 2022
Play

Expanded broadband akin to electrification in rural America 80 years ago; small Wyoming grocery store survives monopolization; revitalized Kansas town gets national recognition; and Montana's Native communities look for voter suppression work-arounds.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

AZ Consumer Group Demands Safety Warnings on Gas Ranges

Play

Wednesday, January 26, 2022   

Time was, when someone told you, "Now, you're cooking with gas!" it was meant as a compliment. But research shows that using a gas cooktop or range can introduce dangerous pollutants in your home.

According to the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, many retailers fail to adequately inform people of the dangers of cooking with gas, and should warn them at the point of sale. Diane Brown, director of Arizona PIRG, said an open gas flame can release carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde and particulate matter into a home kitchen.

"Running a stove for as little as one hour can lead to concentrations of unsafe pollutants that far exceed health-based standards," she said. "Exposure can contribute to asthma, especially in children."

Arizona PIRG has said it wants retailers to put mandatory product-safety warnings on all natural gas stoves. The group has pointed to data from a 2020 study by medical and environmental groups that found natural gas contributes to climate change as well as air pollution in confined spaces.

Brown said it's important for people to know there are nontoxic alternatives to gas appliances.

"Cooking with electric and induction technology offers a healthier, safer and more energy-efficient choice for consumers," she said. "Electric and induction cooktops are compatible with renewable energy."

Brown said Arizona PIRG is calling on major national retailers to attach warning labels to gas stoves that describe potential health risks and stress that proper ventilation is crucial. They also recommend installing carbon monoxide alarms in homes where gas appliances are in use.

"Consumers deserve to have adequate warning of potential dangers of products," she said, "particularly when it comes to a costly, long-term decision like purchasing a kitchen appliance."

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has voluntary regulations for gas appliances but does not require mandatory safety warnings.

Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Senate Bill 260 stalled in the state Senate Appropriations Committee last May, but could be resurrected if it gets a vote by Monday. (Jzehnder/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Bill Would Require Transparency on Carbon Emissions from Big Corporations

A bill to require big corporations to be transparent about their own carbon footprint needs a vote in the California Senate by the legislative deadlin…

Social Issues

Older Coloradans Press Congress to Lower Drug Prices

It's been two months since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, which includes reforms that aim to bring down …

Health and Wellness

AR Governor Seeks $4.7M for More Hospital Beds in Omicron Surge

As COVID hospitalization in Arkansas hit their highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the state Legislature to allocate funds …

A separate bill considered by the Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday would make it a felony to damage state property with historical significance. It was drafted in response to the destruction of two statues on State Capitol property during protests in June, 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Protest or Riot? WI Bill Cracks Down on 'Unlawful' Assemblies

What is a riot, and what's a protest? That was the question before the Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday, as lawmakers debated and passed a bill to …

Health and Wellness

ME Recovery Advocates: Access to Fresh Syringes Saves Lives

Death rates in Maine have been on the rise among people who use drugs, not only from overdoses but also complications due to injection drug use…

Before this fall's midterm vote, Iowa has a primary election on June 7. Election officials hope to recruit as many poll workers as possible before then. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA Asks for More 'Local Heroes' to Work Elections

Election authorities in Iowa and around the country are calling attention to the need for more poll workers. Tuesday was National Poll Worker …

Social Issues

ND Organizers: Keep School Lunches Healthy

First in a two-part series this week on access to healthy school meals. The pandemic has put a spotlight on food insecurity, including access to …

Social Issues

Maryland Moms Demand Action; Rally Calls for "Ghost-Gun" Ban

Around 125 gun-law reform advocates and gun-violence survivors rallied in Annapolis Tuesday, less than a week after gun deaths across Baltimore and a …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021