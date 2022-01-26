Maryland Moms Demand Action; Rally Calls for "Ghost-Gun" Ban

Around 125 gun-law reform advocates and gun-violence survivors rallied in Annapolis Tuesday, less than a week after gun deaths across Baltimore and a school shooting in Montgomery County.
The groups that gathered at the State Capitol want legislative leaders to pass gun-safety bills they say would save lives, such as banning "ghost guns" made from at-home kits that can be purchased online without a background check. A ghost gun was used in a Magruder High School shooting in Rockville on Friday, leaving one student wounded.
Melissa Ladd, chapter leader of Maryland Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said the Magruder shooting took place in her neighborhood - and was the first school shooting in Montgomery County.
"We know that ghost guns are a problem because people who can't normally purchase firearms are able to get ahold of them, no questions, asked over the internet," she said. "So, I think it, unfortunately, is a really tragic way of highlighting this problem and hopefully, really giving us a sense of urgency and finally pass this bill."
On Monday, state Sen. Susan Lee, D-Montgomery County, introduced SB 387, which would regulate ghost guns in the state.
Tuesday's rally was hosted in conjunction with Students Demand Action, Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence, Brady United and the Giffords Law Center. The rally was part of Moms Demand Action's annual Advocacy Days, at the beginning of the legislative session.
Ladd said the group will meet virtually with 144 lawmakers today to discuss other policy priorities they'd like to see addressed.
"We believe that we can tighten up some of the police reform work that was done last year," she said. "One part that got carved out, unfortunately, was a qualified-immunity bill, and that is a bill that would allow a police officer to be held liable if they were to shoot someone without reason."
Last Wednesday, multiple shootings in Baltimore took three lives and injured four people. In an average year, 743 Marylanders die in gun-related incidents, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.
Gun-violence prevention in Minnesota is likely to see some different approaches in 2022. That's according to a statewide group, which says one priority involves firearm fatalities that don't garner as many headlines.
The group Protect Minnesota says when deadly shootings in cities such Minneapolis get a lot of attention, it's easy to forget that suicide by firearm still accounts for nearly 70% of gun deaths across the state.
Executive director Rashmi Seneviratne said it's especially a problem in rural areas. This year, her group hopes to work closely with communities in safely getting firearms out of the hands of those dealing with mental-health issues such as depression.
"Is there a way we can create conversations with family members and friends, just to say - 'Hey, I know you're not in a good place. Let me hold onto your firearm for you,'" said Seneviratne.
She said this can be done with the involvement of churches because of their close connections with local residents.
The group adds this type of approach can get around the thorny issue of Extreme Risk Protection Orders.
As for urban areas, Protect Minnesota hopes to see legislation adopted that would boost funding for violence-intervention groups and after-school programs.
Seneviratne said no matter the type of gun violence a city or town is dealing with, lack of resources is a problem. When it comes to some of the waves of shootings that surface in larger cities, she said it's important to get to the root of the problem, as opposed to focusing on tougher punishments.
"I very much understand people's need to be safe and to have that immediate action, right?" said Seneviratne. "Like, 'Oh, let's just lock them up and now we're safe.' But you're not safe."
Seneviratne also has worked as a lawyer in the criminal-defense world and said a body of research suggests longer prison sentences can be counterproductive.
She said those who are incarcerated are still surrounded by violence and criminal activity, putting them at risk to commit another offense after they're released.
Some police leaders in Hennepin County recently called for more aggressive prosecution in light of violent-crime concerns.
The gun violence crisis in the U.S. has taken a toll on communities across the country. In New York, pending legislation would require licensed gun dealers to hold off on immediately delivering a firearm to a purchaser.
The bill would require a mandatory 10-day waiting period after purchase before receiving the gun.
Asw. Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, said Assembly Bill 449 provides a "cooling-off period," which she believes could help save the lives of people experiencing mental-health challenges who decide on impulse to buy a gun.
"Most suicides are spur-of-the-moment; they're rash decisions by someone who has mental-health issues, and they decide they want to kill themselves," Paulin explained. "And then, if they're able to get a gun instantaneously, it's a lethal combination."
Research shows states with waiting-period laws had 51% fewer firearm suicides than states without them. The bill has been referred to the Assembly Codes Committee.
Katherine Schowalter, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said those 10 days also could prompt anyone thinking about using physical violence to reconsider.
"We're not against people having guns," Schowalter stated. "It's just a matter of, how do you make it safe for people given the epidemic in this country? If you decided to get a gun, to have that 10-day waiting period, it just helps people take some time, if they're thinking of something that would harm other individuals."
Homicide, mostly driven by gun violence, has been on the rise in New York since 2020 as well as across the country. New York City recorded 485 homicides in 2021, the highest total since 2011, when 515 people were murdered, according to New York Police Department records.
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Michiganders are mourning the loss of four students after this week's school shooting at Oxford High School, and advocates say measures to tackle the epidemic of gun violence are long overdue.
The Oakland County prosecutor announced Wednesday the accused gunman, a 15-year-old student, will be charged with first-degree murder and terrorism. In addition to the deaths of Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, seven others were injured.
Rev. Dr. Sid Mohn, director of faith relationships and strategy for Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan, noted firearm deaths are the leading cause of death for adolescents.
"We cannot allow ourselves to be numbed to gun-based violence," Mohn insisted. "And we need to respond with more than prayers and thoughts but with actions."
Mohn added in Lansing, there have been numerous legislative proposals around stopping gun violence, from investing in education and prevention programs to incentivizing security measures to keep guns away from kids and teens, but they have stalled due to a lack of bipartisan interest.
Brenden Snyder, executive director of the nonprofit Action Detroit, said significant public investments in people are needed, and not just increased policing. He argued it is necessary to address the root causes of gun violence and improve education, mental-health treatment and community-based supports for young people.
"We have to be thinking about expanding access to trained professionals," Snyder recommended. "Who can make sure the students, their cares and concerns are being met, and being met with compassion. "
Snyder added this week's tragedy is an example of how gun violence touches every community. Not only does it happen in cities like Detroit but also in suburban communities such as Oxford Township. This was the 29th school shooting in the U.S. this year, according to Education Week.