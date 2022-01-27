Ohio's Redistricting Saga Continues

There's another chapter in Ohio's redistricting saga. Several groups filed legal challenges asking the Ohio Supreme Court to declare revised state legislative district maps invalid, arguing they violate the Ohio Constitution's partisan fairness mandates.



After the state's first maps were declared unconstitutional, the Ohio Redistricting Commission went back to the drawing board and approved new maps Saturday.



Maki Somosot, communications and narrative director for the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, said the map drawers identified districts in the original maps leaning slightly Republican, and revised the lines just enough to create razor-thin Democratic-leaning districts.



"This is just another example of our legislators putting their own party over people's interests," Somosot asserted. "At the end of the day, if we're going to build a democracy that works for all of us, that means that we need to pick our leaders and not the other way around."



Gov. Mike DeWine, who sits on the Ohio Redistricting Commission, indicated the revised map is as close to proportional as possible, and argued it conformed to all other provisions required by the constitution. The commission has until noon on Friday to respond to the objections.



Ohio's voting breakdown is 54% Republican to 46% Democrat.



Collin Marozzi, deputy policy director for the ACLU of Ohio, explains the revised maps give Republicans a 57-42 advantage in the House and a 20-13 advantage in the Senate.



"There really is a tilt, a very intentional skew, to put the Democratic seats in a much more precarious position rather than the Republican districts which have been drawn to ensure a level of safety for those members," Marozzi contended.



Meanwhile, the Ohio General Assembly is tasked with redrawing congressional districts after the state Supreme Court found the map violated partisan gerrymandering rules. Marozzi noted redistricting is now a hot-button issue among voters.



"The maps that are ultimately adopted from one state to another in the aggregate has the ability to change the party in power in the U.S. House of Representatives," Marozzi pointed out. "And people have rightly begun to view redistricting as a linchpin for democracy."



Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Michigan and Texas are among the states where there are also legal challenges over newly drawn districts.



References: Ohio Redistricting Commission 2022

Objections Ohio Organizing Collaborative 01/25/2022

Objections League of Women Voters 01/25/2022



get more stories like this via email



With new restrictions in place, Texans will vote March 1 in the nation's first primary to choose candidates for the Nov. ballot. Republicans and Democrats will make their choices for District-based congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education and judicial seats.



The state's significant overhaul of voting rules has already resulted in glitches.



David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, believes early voting problems illustrate the need for legislative and other responses to strengthen the guardrails of democracy.



"In this delicate time for American democracy, and I do think we're as much in crisis in American democracy as we've ever been perhaps in modern American history," Becker remarked.



Texas election administrators already have rejected hundreds of vote-by-mail applications. They say there is confusion over new ID laws requiring people to provide either a partial Social Security number or a driver's license number on their application for a mail-in ballot, and the number must match the identification on their voter registration, which many do not recall.



Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Becker also is worried about poll workers who have faced threats and harassment in some states from election deniers who doubt President Joe Biden's victory in 2020.



He argued ongoing efforts in certain states to decertify the 2020 election may disenfranchise many voters.



"They've been fed a constant, steady diet of lies about the election, about how their fellow citizens, their friends, their neighbors, their members of their family... are their enemies," Becker contended. "These are the kind of things that cripple a democracy and leave a vacuum for autocracies to fill."



A Texas man was recently arrested in Travis County for allegedly sending threatening election-related communications to government officials on Jan. 5, 2021. It's the first criminal case brought by the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.





References: Senate Bill 1 (1) (2021) 07/13/2021

Election threats case U.S. Dept. of Justice 01/21/2022



get more stories like this via email

