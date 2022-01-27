Thursday, January 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 27, 2022
Play

With new restrictions in place, Texans vote March 1 in the nation's first primary; and changes to a student-loan program are transforming the lives of thousands nationwide who've had their debts forgiven.

2022Talks - January 27, 2022
Play

State Dept. tells Americans to leave Ukraine immediately; President Biden could appoint the Supreme Court's first Black female justice; and Federal Reserve may soon hike interest rates to fight inflation.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Supporters of Universal School Meals: Don't Stop Now

Play

Thursday, January 27, 2022   

This summer, a key initiative to boost school meal access during the pandemic will expire. In North Dakota, those working at the community level say a return to status quo is not the way to go.

In June, the federal government will no longer provide free meals to all school students the way it has during the pandemic. Barring any action, many schools will return to offering free and reduced-price meals to students who qualify.

Hamida Dakane, community organizer for the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party, said many of the new American families she works with already face challenges in accessing these programs because of language barriers. For those who have come to rely on them, it removes a financial burden.

"People who are working with minimum wage, a single parent," Dakane explained. "If the money they were supposed to cover with this school food, now they can cover with their rent, electricity and internet."

Supporters argued establishing universal free meals permanently gives families certainty, especially when there is a sudden loss of income.

There have been federal proposals for permanent extensions, and the Biden administration offered more support in the recent Build Back Better plan. It has also been floated in states like North Dakota and Minnesota. Opponents generally cite cost concerns in providing the option for households not currently in need.

Supporters countered the approach removes major administrative burdens for school districts, while erasing stigma.

Barry Nelson, interim director of the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, said it comes down to ensuring a basic, fundamental need for all school children.

"Children have to declare themselves as falling below a certain economic guideline, and that kind of visibility is part of the reason there's a barrier," Nelson asserted.

Other advocates said even though North Dakota's economy was not as affected by the pandemic as much as other states, keeping free meals in place will help families still struggling recover. Prior to the crisis, roughly 30,000 North Dakota students were receiving free and reduced-price school meals.

Disclosure: North Dakota Human Rights Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, LGBTQIA Issues, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Under a new proposal, California employees could use up to three days of paid sick leave to get and recover from a COVID vaccination. (Mangostar/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Parents’ Advocates Cheer CA Deal on COVID Paid Sick Leave

Parents' rights groups are praising a plan to extend paid sick leave for many California workers, which is now on a fast track to pass. Gov…

Social Issues

Public Service Loan-Forgiveness Overhaul Brings Relief for Montanans

Changes to a student-loan program for public-service employees is transforming the lives of Montanans who had their debts forgiven. In October…

Health and Wellness

New "Green" Health Center Expands Access in East Pueblo

When the Pueblo Community Health Center opened its 14,000 square-foot facility in 2003, Pueblo's east side, home to mostly minority residents…

By 2035, there are projected to be more than 1.2 million older adults living in Minnesota (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Becomes 10th 'Age-Friendly' State

Minnesota is building on efforts to meet the needs of its growing population of older adults, now becoming the 10th state to join AARP's network of …

Social Issues

Public Works, Smaller Organizing Tied to More Union Activity in MN

The past year saw American workers reassessing their jobs. However, those shifts did not result in higher union membership at the national level…

Scientists say the primary cause of rapidly increasing extinction rates is due to habitat loss caused by human activity, with climate change an increasingly potent accelerant. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: 6th Mass Extinction Event Likely Already Under Way

New research suggests Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction event, on par with the one that ended the age of dinosaurs, already is under way. Noah Greenwald…

Social Issues

PA Municipalities Consider Using ARPA Funds for Outdoor Recreation

As local municipalities consider ways to use an influx of funds from the American Rescue Plan, some communities see it as an opportunity to support …

Social Issues

New Law Supports PA Students Facing Graduation Barriers

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law on Wednesday to provide direct support to Pennsylvania youth experiencing educational instability, ensuring they …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021