MI Groups Support Repealing Pension Tax, Capping Insulin Costs

Groups advocating for seniors are applauding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's plans to prioritize repealing the pension tax and placing a cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin.



During the State of the State address this week, Whitmer focused on jobs, targeted tax cuts, the economy and education.



Melissa Seifert, associate state director of government affairs for AARP Michigan, said in 2011, a slate of tax-code changes included removing exemptions for pensions as taxable income. Those born before 1946 could keep their exemptions, those born between 1946 and 1952 got a smaller exemption, and those born after 1952 had to pay taxes on all their pension income.



"AARP has been for the last 10 years advocating to really prioritize repealing that pension tax," Seifert explained. "To make an equal playing field among retirement income and have it all taxed kind of in the same way, so nobody was really left behind. "



Seifert pointed out with ever-rising costs for housing, medical care and many other expenses, many retirees have had to return to work to pay the bills. She hopes repealing the pension tax will help seniors on fixed incomes continue to support themselves in retirement.



When it comes to the cost of prescription drugs and insulin in particular, Whitmer said she supports a cap on the out-of-pocket costs per month.



Dana Nessel, the state's attorney general launched an investigation this week into one of the three drug companies responsible for making almost all the nation's insulin.



Seifert argued older Americans would benefit greatly from these steps.



"Between the pension tax and also cutting out-of-pocket costs for individuals who use insulin, it's just really going to be an economic driver we think for the state of Michigan," Seifert contended.



Prescription drugs in the U.S. on average cost 2.5 times as much as medications in other nations. Seifert added with people still struggling economically due to the pandemic, it is important to reduce those costs as soon as possible.



The future of tariffs on imported steel is uncertain, and steelworkers in Minnesota hope policies they feel have helped provide economic stability for their industry are not unraveling.



The Biden administration has been holding talks with foreign leaders on how to proceed with tariffs established by the Trump administration in 2018.



Larry Cuffe, mayor of the city of Virginia, said local taconite mines are producing at high levels right now, which he calls a major improvement from when foreign competitors were flooding the market with steel.



"We went through some really lean times, where people were laid off from their jobs, and they'd lost their homes, they lost their vehicles and their property," Cuffe recounted.



He credits Section 232 tariffs for the surrounding communities being in better shape.



Labor leaders and local officials noted the industry provides more than 10,000 direct jobs in Minnesota, along with nearly 60,000 jobs for suppliers and other fields boosted by steel production. Skeptics of higher tariffs worry about the impact on supply chains, and say they do not address overproduction in countries like China.



A 2021 report from the Economic Policy Institute cited the positive impact tariffs have had on domestic production.



Jamie Winger, president of the United Steelworkers Local 6860, said it is great to see companies investing in their facilities again, but Minnesotans are mindful things can change very quickly.



"What money is up here, everybody hangs on tight to it, 'cause we don't know what's going to happen next," Winger acknowledged.



At the same time, he said through their wages, local workers play an important role in supporting area businesses.



Cuffe added mining companies are taxed based on production, so when there is less output, local governments do not receive as much in reimbursements.



"It puts a really significant burden on our ability to provide core services within the city," Cuffe explained.



For those who cite the environmental impact of mining, he countered domestic producers comply with tougher regulations than many foreign producers. Cuffe pointed to the review process for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine, which is opposed by conservation and tribal groups.



