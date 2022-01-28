IL Allocating $220 Million to Support Transit, Ports Projects

The state of Illinois is allocating nearly a quarter-billion dollars to support new downstate transit and ports projects.
Roughly half will go toward 37 transit systems outside of Chicago, and the other half will invest in a dozen of the state's ports.
Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news conference Wednesday the investment will benefit organized labor across the state.
"None of this progress would be possible without the highly skilled men and women of organized labor," Pritzker remarked. "With these funds, workers across the state are rebuilding mass transit systems."
The money is the latest round of funding from the $45 billion dollar Rebuild Illinois program. Including the newest round of investments, Illinois has devoted a combined $601 million to ports and downstate transit via a six-year initiative, which began in 2019.
Among other locations, the grants announced by Pritzker will fund improvements at ports in Granite City, Chicago, New Athens and Quincy.
Omer Osman, secretary of transportation, said the state moves about 108 million pounds of goods over water annually, at a value of $31 billion.
"We are not only turning around projects and putting people to work more quickly, but we are creating opportunities for long-term job growth," Osman asserted.
According to the governor's office, another round of funding for downstate transit projects will likely be announced later this year.
OWYHEE, Nev. -- There's a light at the end of the tunnel for rural Nevadans struggling with slow, spotty internet service as the Biden administration's infrastructure bill has allocated $65 billion for broadband improvements.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect program just started taking applications for grants and loans to companies willing to build out networks to underserved areas.
Lynn Manning John, vice-principal of Owyhee Combined School on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, said her community desperately needs better coverage and more bandwidth.
"In the building, we struggle with the internet going out regularly because the kids are on Chromebooks," Manning John explained. "And because of our location, which is a hundred miles from Elko, it sometimes takes us a day or two to get our internet back up."
She pointed out the area has only a single cell tower, and pre-pandemic 90% of families had no home-based internet service. Rural areas often lack communication infrastructure, because the customer base is too small to provide a return on a telecom company's investment.
Manning John said the future of her community, part of the Shoshone Paiute Tribe, depends on better broadband.
"It cannot be left up to the market," Manning John contended. "These kids have a need. Internet is just as essential as indoor plumbing and electricity. It needs to be provided on the scale that we do any type of public service."
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, saying it favors urban over rural and suburban areas and creates red tape.
Jenny Miller, vice president of states and industry relations with the nonprofit advocacy group Connected Nation, said the country needs to make distance learning and telemedicine available to all, and to close the digital divide.
"It's really a once-in-a-generation amount of money that is coming down the pipe," Miller emphasized. "There is a ton of political pressure to get this moving quickly. We needed this yesterday."
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Iowa school districts are reporting bus driver shortages as the academic year gets underway. Transportation officials said more earning potential, and a broader appreciation of the job, could help address the lingering issue.
In a new national survey from a trio of industry groups, 51% of coordinators described the driver shortage as "severe" or "desperate."
Rex Kozak, transportation director for the Marshalltown Community School District, said he is short nine drivers to start the year, forcing route alterations. He noted while it is often viewed as a job for retirees, it is still hard to recruit most people given the limited hours.
"You know, somebody said, 'Well, we pay $21.25 an hour. Well, that's good money.' Well, yeah, but you've only got three hours of it," Kozak acknowledged.
Kozak pointed out the business community could help by giving more flexibility to people who want to work two jobs. Others argued school districts or private companies should guarantee more hours and benefits.
National associations contended the problem has persisted for years, but is worse now with some drivers quitting over COVID health concerns, or not coming back after furloughs.
Industry groups added the pandemic caused delays for people to obtain their commercial driver's license (CDL), and there is anecdotal evidence of some bus drivers not wanting to comply with mask requirements.
Woody Harden, transportation director for Washington Community Schools, feels it still mainly comes down to compensation.
"I think school districts need to start looking at ways to combine positions to give possible applicants more hours," Harden urged.
Meanwhile, roughly a quarter of respondents cited public perception as a recruitment barrier.
Kozak feels in a more mobile society, it's harder for local communities to establish trust with route drivers, to make them feel more appreciated on the job.
"Drivers really do care about these kids that they're taking to school," Kozak remarked.
Kozak stressed new entry-level federal training requirements for CDL drivers begin in February, which could complicate matters. He stated it is another reason better incentives could compel more people to apply.
BOSTON -- Advocates for clean transportation are fighting a proposed ballot initiative, which would prevent Massachusetts from taxing gas and other fuels.
The ballot initiative is in response to the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) supported by Gov. Charlie Baker, a multistate commitment to a "cap and invest" policy in which fossil-fuel-emitting power plants, gas and diesel suppliers pay for the emissions they generate.
Josh Ostroff, interim director of Transportation for Massachusetts, said dropping the gas tax would do more than reject the TCI program, and contended it would put a huge portion of the Commonwealth's transportation funding at risk.
"If this ballot question takes away that revenue source, then we're going to have to find another way to repair our roads and bridges, to fund public transportation, and to make the kinds of repairs and upgrades in the face of climate change," Ostroff pointed out.
Environmental groups have also criticized TCI for not going far enough, and not focusing on communities on the front lines of the climate crisis.
But Ostroff argued there are other ways to bypass TCI, without wiping out a billion dollars in transportation funding. Backers of the initiative are now gathering signatures, after the Attorney General cleared it as technically constitutional.
Ostroff added powerful interests are supporting the ballot initiative, including the petroleum industry, but he asserted it is important to limit fossil-fuel emissions, especially on the heels of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's recent report calling climate change a "Code Red for humanity."
"The 90-degree-plus days we've had across Massachusetts, or the amount of rainfall that we've had and the catastrophic storms that we've experienced, show that human-caused climate change is truly a crisis that threatens the well-being of every community and every person," Ostroff remarked.
He noted many areas have structurally deficient bridges, hundreds of miles of substandard roads and inadequate bus service, and warned losing the state's gas-tax revenue would only allow problems to worsen.