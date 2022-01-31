Monday, January 31, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 31, 2022
Republicans in the Florida Legislature fast-track a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals; and could the 2022 Olympics be the last winter games?

2022Talks - January 31, 2022
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Trump should not lead again; President Biden touts infrastructure after Pittsburgh bridge collapse; and Gen. Mark Milley urges Russia to "stand down" amid Ukraine tensions.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Despite Relaxed Attitudes, COVID Still Threatens High-Risk Montanans

Monday, January 31, 2022   

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has led to the greatest spike of the virus in Montana since the start of the pandemic. While some might consider getting the virus inevitable when cases are so high, it still has more dangerous consequences for certain populations.

People who have compromised immune systems - such as people receiving treatment for cancer, recent organ-transplant recipients or those with rare disorders - still have a higher risk of severe reaction to COVID-19.

Billings Clinic Epidemiologist Dr. Neil Ku said the relaxed attitude toward the pandemic has potentially harmful consequences for some.

"Especially kind of exacerbated by the notion that, 'Well, this disease is milder and we're going to get it anyway, so why bother?" It's troubling," said Ku, "because it may not be as big a deal for you but [there's] a good chance it could be a very big deal for someone else."

Nearly 3,000 Montanans have died from the virus and there are nearly 20,000 active cases across the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

About seven million Americans are immunocompromised, although Ku said we aren't necessarily able to identify them just by looking at them. And he noted that COVID-19 is not like heart disease, for instance, where it only hurts one person.

"COVID-19, on the other hand, being infected by SARS-CoV-2, has greater implications," said Ku, "because it's not just the person who's sick, infected with the virus, but it certainly can affect everyone else around them."

Ku says getting the vaccine is important because it helps prevent spread of the virus. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, nearly 550,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated.




Many environmental groups support a monument at Avi Kwa' Ame because the area is prime habitat for many species, including the desert tortoise. (Stan Shebs/Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Clark County Commission to Consider Supporting New Nat'l. Monument

Tomorrow, the Clark County Commission considers a resolution to support creation of a new national monument at Spirit Mountain, outside of …

Environment

Study: Climate Change Could Make Beijing Last Winter Olympics

The 2022 Olympic Games are scheduled to open in Beijing later this week, but new research found unless world leaders make significant progress toward …

Social Issues

Groups: New TN Redistricting Maps Dilute Black, Brown Voting Blocs

Tennessee lawmakers have approved all three congressional, state House and state Senate redistricting maps, which now head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk…

A 15-week abortion ban proposal in Florida, known as the "Fetal and Infant Mortality Reduction Act," is expected to pass quickly through the GOP-controlled Legislature. (Parentingupstream/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

Doctors Speak Out Against FL Fast-Tracking 15-Week Abortion Ban

Republicans in the Florida Legislature are fast-tracking a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals. Last …

Environment

A Million Acres of ‘Priceless’ Marshes: At Risk from Rising Tides?

By Sammy Fretwell, Adam Wagner and Anita Lee for McClatchy News and The Raleigh News and Observer, with support fromthe Pulitzer Center on Crisis …

According to state data, more than 2 million Kentuckians voted in the 2020 presidential election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

A Push for Expanded Voting Rights Ahead of KY Midterm Elections

Advocacy groups in Kentucky say they're focused on expanding voting rights for former felons and fighting gerrymandering ahead of the May primary elec…

Environment

Critics: Utility-Rate Bill Would Hurt KY Residential & Business Customers

Backers of a bill in the Kentucky Legislature say it would streamline regulatory procedures to allow utilities to more easily adjust rates, but …

Environment

Spurred by New Report, MN Explores Boat-Safety Policy

Boat shows are taking place around the country as water recreation enthusiasts look ahead to this summer's season. A new Minnesota report …

 

