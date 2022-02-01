Tuesday, February 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 2, 2022
Most devices that run on 3-G wireless technology will become obsolete this year, even as soon as three weeks; two campus officers were killed Tuesday in an active shooter situation at Virginia's Bridgewater College.

2022Talks - February 2, 2022
A renewed look at Electoral Count reforms; McConnell and Trump differ on Jan. 6 protesters; and the Senate looks at the impact of the pandemic on mental health.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

AARP Opens Search for Community-Improvement Proposals

Tuesday, February 1, 2022   

A contest from AARP to fund projects making places more livable is back.

Now in its sixth year, the AARP Community Challenge Grant awards projects in each state that can be built quickly and benefit their community.

Cities or organizations can apply for the grants, and AARP prioritizes proposals supporting people ages 50 and over.

Marie Bonaminio, a volunteer for AARP Idaho, helps look through the proposals.

"We look at some of the ideas that they give to us and say, 'Could they really complete this?'" Bonaminio outlined. "'And is it really going to make their community more livable? And will everyone be able to utilize this, and is this sustainable? Will it stay there? Is this something that's going to last for many years?' "

AARP Idaho is hosting a webinar about the grant program Feb. 23. The deadline for applications is March 22, and the winning projects must be completed by Nov. 30. As in past years, AARP is looking for projects creating vibrant public spaces, improving housing and transportation, and increasing civic engagement.

This year, the organization is also asking for proposals to leverage federal funding, such as dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Bonaminio pointed out a wide variety of projects have won in past years, including a Pocatello-area community garden project focusing on building backyard gardens for families with low incomes. The grant supported the purchase of compost and wood for the garden beds.

"They also wanted to teach people how to be able to grow their own fruits and vegetables," Bonaminio recounted. "Pretty unique, but a community like that, it bonded everyone. And they took them out to seniors, took them out to many people, and also, then taught them how to replant. So, that one will go on and on."

AARP has awarded 17 grants in Idaho, more than $171,000 in total, since the Community Challenge Grant program began in 2017.

Disclosure: AARP Idaho contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


