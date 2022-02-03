Policy Summit Promotes Needs of Youngest Nevadans

The needs of Nevada's babies and toddlers and their parents will be front and center tomorrow at the 2022 Winter Policy Summit run by the Children's Advocacy Alliance. The virtual event runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. tomorrow.



Experts, lawmakers and nonprofit leaders will learn about the Prenatal to Three State Policy Roadmap.



Dr. Cynthia Osborne, executive director of the Prenatal to Three Policy Impact Center at Vanderbilt University, developed the roadmap and will be a featured speaker.



"If you can get it right in those three years, it really has lifetime benefits for the child in terms of health and economic well-being," Osborne explained. "And children who are exposed to adversity early on, it ends up having neurological and biological damage to the developing child, which also can have lifelong consequences."



The summit is one in a series of events designed to prepare for the next legislative session in 2023. Advocates are pressing the state of Nevada to extend Medicaid eligibility to low-income mothers for 12 months postpartum, instead of the current six months. They also are asking for more state funding for preventive programs like in-home visits to families with newborns.



Jamelle Nance, director of the Start Strong Prenatal to Three Initiative at the Children's Advocacy Alliance in Las Vegas, said she would like the state to dedicate more funding to early investments in children and families, including ensuring access to health care and affordable child care.



"What we really want to do is make sure that families have access and can afford child care, so they can return back to work," Nance noted.



The online summit is open to the public, but you have to register ahead of time via the Alliance's website.



A resolution making its way through the Idaho Legislature encourages educating state officials and agencies on the impact of traumatic childhood events.



Adverse childhood experiences are common in the state, with nearly a quarter of Idahoans experiencing four or more. Those events include experiences such as physical, emotional or sexual abuse; witnessing domestic violence; and family members in jail or with mental-health issues.



Boise pediatrician Dr. Thomas Patterson testified in favor of the resolution. He defined adverse childhood experiences as an experience a child is not prepared to dealt with, noting that traumatic experiences can be buffered at home or in school.



"So a child without proper social supports, either in the home or the school," said Patterson, "will end up in this toxic stress category, which permanently changes the way the brain is formed in its structure, but also in the way that it processes dangers."



Patterson said other states have recognized the benefits of education on traumatic childhood events. He cited the experiences in Ohio, where trauma-informed care has improved outcomes for children.



House Concurrent Resolution 29 was reported out of the Health and Welfare Committee this week with a "do pass" recommendation.



Patterson said he uses a trauma-informed lens when caring for patients.



He said a mom and her baby came in to his clinic, having gone to the Emergency Room and urgent care several times. Both of them were crying, but Patterson pointed out that the baby would stop crying every time she did.



He said he then asked her about her own traumatic experiences.



"I didn't do anything massive," said Patterson. "I didn't get her connected immediately with mental-health services. I didn't reinvent the wheel. All I did was ask about her trauma so she trusted me, and all I see that baby for now is well care."



Patterson said recognizing the significance of these events could signal a sea chance in Idaho.



"HCR 029 has the ability to be monumental in the impact that it has on our families and children in Idaho," said Patterson.



Patterson noted the pandemic has been a traumatic event for many kids.







