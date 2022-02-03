Thursday, February 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2022
Iowa policymakers are urged to avoid rhetoric faith leaders argue intertwines with extremism, Los Angeles boosts its minimum wage, and debate rages over a pipeline skirting around tribal territory.

2022Talks - February 3, 2022
The Pentagon shifts troops in Europe as tensions with Russia rise; a congressional subcommittee weighs autonomous vehicle regulations; and local news executives testify on big tech's impact on the news industry.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
Senior Advocates Call for Vaccine Requirements in Nursing Homes

Thursday, February 3, 2022   

Advocates for older Americans are calling on the state to require booster shots for people who live and work in nursing homes.

AARP Nevada recently made the request in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak and to Richard Whitely, the director of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Nevada is third last in the nation for the rate of COVID booster shots among residents.

Barry Gold, director of government relations with AARP Nevada, said merely making the vaccine and booster optional has not worked.

"Eighty-one percent of staff in nursing homes in Nevada have received a vaccination," said Gold. "But only 25% have received booster shots. And that simply is unacceptable."

AARP's COVID Dashboard shows that 77% of Nevada nursing-home residents have gotten the vaccination but only 34% have gotten a booster.

The letter also asks the state to make sure facilities are providing the personal protective equipment and testing that will allow COVID-safe visitation and recreational and social activities to take place.

Gold said there are really important questions for loved ones to ask of a nursing home.

"What is the status of COVID 19 vaccines in the facility?" said Gold. "Are they screening residents and staff in line with government regulation? What do they do if detected? "

Check the AARP website for tips on best practices for nursing-home COVID policies.



Disclosure: AARP Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


