Landmark 'New Mexico Voting Rights Act' Stalls in Senate

Amid support and criticism, a marathon public hearing and debate over a bill to bolster voting access ended in the New Mexico Roundhouse Friday without resolution.



The bill would expand online voter registration, including further protections for Native voters, designate election day as a holiday, and create a permanent, voluntary absentee ballot request list.



During the nine-hour hearing that included public comment, Jacob Vigil - research and policy analyst with New Mexico's Voices for Children - urged lawmakers to take bold action.



"New Mexico is already a model for running fair and secure elections," said Vigil. "And this year you have the opportunity to upgrade our state's election practices and protect the freedom to vote to make our state's democracy more inclusive and representative."



After adopting a series of amendments, the chair of the Senate Rules Committee postponed a vote on the bill, saying it needed more time for review. That will need to happen fast, as only 13 days remain in the short 2022 session.



A provision to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school and city elections was eliminated by the close of Friday's hearing. But Isabella Baker - field organizer with the family-activist group Forward Together - offered several reasons it deserved consideration.



"Sixteen- and 17-year-olds are held accountable to laws created for adults every day," said Baker. "Their paychecks are taxed, they can drive, they can be tried as an adult in court in some cases, and so much more."



Maria Coronado is a community organizer in Las Cruces who spoke in support of the bill and reminded legislators how difficult the past few years have been for immigrant communities.



"The attack on our rights, and even our existence in this country have been painful and infuriating," said Coronado. "One of the things that has given me hope throughout all of this is using my right to vote."



Critics of the bill argued it would undermine election confidence, with many adamant that those younger than 18 should not be allowed to vote.







Lawmakers are considering a bill which would restore Nebraskans' right to vote immediately after they complete their felony sentences, instead of having to wait two years.



Jason Witmer, board member of the ACLU of Nebraska, spent two decades in the criminal-justice system after getting into what he calls serious trouble as a teenager. He said Legislative Bill 158 would encourage more people reentering society to educate themselves about programs affecting their families, and to get more involved in improving communities.



"Individuals that get into the voting process more often than not are individuals that are interested in what policies, what laws dictate our life, and making policies and laws better," Witmer contended.



Witmer was released from custody in 2016, and has been working, volunteering and paying taxes ever since. Under current law, he will not be able to cast a ballot until 2027 because his parole doesn't end until 2025.



Backers of the two-year waiting period have argued it provides a carrot to encourage good behavior when people reenter communities, and helps reduce recidivism.



Witmer believes communities would actually be safer, and fewer people with felony records would return to prison, if the measure is signed into law. Witmer added when people have a voice, which is what the right to vote represents, they feel respected as a part of the community and are more likely to respect others.



"The deeper investment that an individual has in their own community, the safer and more productive they are in their community and all communities around them," Witmer asserted. "That is one of the ultimate benefits of this law."



The bill cleared the Nebraska Legislature's Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on a six to one vote, with one member absent. Nebraska is one of just 11 states imposing a special requirement or waiting period for people to restore their voting rights after serving their sentence.



February is the shortest month of the year, creating tight deadlines for Texans who want to vote in the nation's earliest primary March 1.



Last year, the Republican-dominated Legislature passed sweeping changes to voting rules in the name of election security.



It has already resulted in issues for those seeking vote-by-mail applications. Nonetheless, the Texas Secretary of State said registering to vote is easy and straightforward.



Rose Clouston, director of voter protection for the Texas Democratic Party, disagreed.



"We're helping hundreds and hundreds navigate this process, and they have a lot of questions," Clouston observed. "If it was easy and straightforward, I don't think that would be the case."



Hundreds of mail-in ballot applications have been rejected in multiple Texas counties, because they do not meet the state's new identification requirements. Even before last year's overhaul, a study found Texas had the most restrictive voting laws in the country.



Wednesday, the Texas Democratic Party announced it would partner with Power the Vote, the group used in Georgia in 2020, when the state flipped blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.



Clouston pointed out the partnership will include a voter-education program, voter-assistance hotline and a poll-watching program. She believes it is necessary to counter new barriers to the ballot box.



"This was exactly what we warned them was going to happen," Clouston contended. "But their interest was to prevent people from voting, and they are succeeding."



March 1, the Republican and Democratic parties will use the statewide primary elections to select nominees for the general election in November. Texas voters have until Feb. 18 to apply for a ballot by mail, and two weeks to participate in early voting from Feb. 14-25.



