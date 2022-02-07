Monday, February 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 7, 2022
Tribal communities and remote areas have to jump through extra hoops to get at-home COVID tests; and some Ohio journalists use artificial intelligence to take a deeper dive into their investigations.

2022Talks - February 7, 2022
Mike Pence pushes back on Donald Trump's election misinformation; the RNC declares the insurrection "legitimate political discourse;" US adds 467,000 jobs; and SD bans trans girls from school sports.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Lawmakers to Consider Restoring Voter Rights for Former Felons

Monday, February 7, 2022   

Lawmakers are considering a bill which would restore Nebraskans' right to vote immediately after they complete their felony sentences, instead of having to wait two years.

Jason Witmer, board member of the ACLU of Nebraska, spent two decades in the criminal-justice system after getting into what he calls serious trouble as a teenager. He said Legislative Bill 158 would encourage more people reentering society to educate themselves about programs affecting their families, and to get more involved in improving communities.

"Individuals that get into the voting process more often than not are individuals that are interested in what policies, what laws dictate our life, and making policies and laws better," Witmer contended.

Witmer was released from custody in 2016, and has been working, volunteering and paying taxes ever since. Under current law, he will not be able to cast a ballot until 2027 because his parole doesn't end until 2025.

Backers of the two-year waiting period have argued it provides a carrot to encourage good behavior when people reenter communities, and helps reduce recidivism.

Witmer believes communities would actually be safer, and fewer people with felony records would return to prison, if the measure is signed into law. Witmer added when people have a voice, which is what the right to vote represents, they feel respected as a part of the community and are more likely to respect others.

"The deeper investment that an individual has in their own community, the safer and more productive they are in their community and all communities around them," Witmer asserted. "That is one of the ultimate benefits of this law."

The bill cleared the Nebraska Legislature's Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on a six to one vote, with one member absent. Nebraska is one of just 11 states imposing a special requirement or waiting period for people to restore their voting rights after serving their sentence.

