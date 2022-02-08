ND's Intersection of CRT Ban and Black History Month

During Black History Month, North Dakota teachers highlight the work of iconic figures, like Martin Luther King, Jr. But the state is also one of several now banning curriculum related to Critical Race Theory, prompting broader concerns among educators.



Last fall, North Dakota joined the movement of conservative-led states in banning teaching about the lasting effects of systemic racism. State education officials noted it does not limit this month's teachings, and standards cover issues like social responses to inequality.



Nick Archuleta, president of the educator union North Dakota United, has confidence in the standards, but thinks the law is not necessary.



"Everybody should be in favor of teaching the truth about American history," Archuleta asserted. "And if that involves teaching something that doesn't put us in a flattering light, so be it. It's still history, and it's still the truth."



Opponents also noted the concept of Critical Race Theory was designed for college classrooms, and policy analysts worry the way some laws are written, they could lead to further restrictions on teaching about racism. A spokesperson for North Dakota's Department of Public Instruction said the state's law is straightforward, and districts have freedom to adapt their curriculum.



But Archuleta countered the laws puts more pressure on teachers to make sure they are not violating any new rules when talking about Black History Month or long-standing racial issues. He pointed to a new survey from the union, showing North Dakota teachers are already fed up with politics conflicting with education.



"Teachers didn't sign up to become a political football," Archuleta emphasized. "They came because they have a sincere desire to do what's right by the children in their charge."



In the survey, 53% of the educators who responded said they feel at least "some pressure" from politicians and parents to teach a certain way to be "less controversial." Three-quarters said political discourse would play a role in their decision on whether to leave the profession.



LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Wyoming shoppers choosing to buy gifts at local mom-and-pop stores this holiday season can sample cookies with Mrs. Claus and refuel at Santa's Saloon, and kids can send letters to the jolly old elf via Pony Express riders.



Trey Sherwood, executive director of the Laramie Main Street Alliance, acknowledged most of the money shoppers spend at corporate chains ends up out of state, but when people buy local, they support their neighbors, and 68 cents of every dollar stays in the community.



"And it turns into payroll for local jobs, and it turns into support for our little-league teams," Sherwood outlined. "Because small businesses are often the sponsors for our youth sports."



Historic downtown Laramie, founded as a railroad town, is celebrating small businesses all week, capping off with a holiday parade. Instead of a traditional tree, officials will light up the city's historic train.



In addition to Santa, the "Old West Holiday" in downtown Cheyenne also features lights and decorations on architecture dating back to Wyoming's territorial days. Many buildings are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.



Haylee Chenchar, vice president of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, said small businesses have turned downtown into a festive winter wonderland.



"Everyone who comes to downtown, they will not only get to do their holiday shopping and support local businesses, but they really get a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that can't be replicated anywhere else," Chenchar explained.



Sherwood pointed out folks also can support most local businesses, and avoid big-box store supply-chain logjams, from the comfort of your sofa.



"Supporting local through online, you can sit in your pajamas at home and know that you are still making an investment in your downtown by shopping local, not having to worry about it being shipped late," Chenchar concluded.



