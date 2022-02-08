Tuesday, February 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 7, 2022
Play

New research shows six in 10 Florida community-college students drop out before they finish; plus Election Day 2022 is still nine months off, but Texans already are choosing their candidates.

2022Talks - February 8, 2022
Play

Another COVID milestone is marked at the Capitol, new redistricting maps are approved for Alabama and rejected in Ohio, and the White House presents a united front on Russia with international leaders.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Social Issues  |  Cultural Resources    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

ND's Intersection of CRT Ban and Black History Month

Play

Tuesday, February 8, 2022   

During Black History Month, North Dakota teachers highlight the work of iconic figures, like Martin Luther King, Jr. But the state is also one of several now banning curriculum related to Critical Race Theory, prompting broader concerns among educators.

Last fall, North Dakota joined the movement of conservative-led states in banning teaching about the lasting effects of systemic racism. State education officials noted it does not limit this month's teachings, and standards cover issues like social responses to inequality.

Nick Archuleta, president of the educator union North Dakota United, has confidence in the standards, but thinks the law is not necessary.

"Everybody should be in favor of teaching the truth about American history," Archuleta asserted. "And if that involves teaching something that doesn't put us in a flattering light, so be it. It's still history, and it's still the truth."

Opponents also noted the concept of Critical Race Theory was designed for college classrooms, and policy analysts worry the way some laws are written, they could lead to further restrictions on teaching about racism. A spokesperson for North Dakota's Department of Public Instruction said the state's law is straightforward, and districts have freedom to adapt their curriculum.

But Archuleta countered the laws puts more pressure on teachers to make sure they are not violating any new rules when talking about Black History Month or long-standing racial issues. He pointed to a new survey from the union, showing North Dakota teachers are already fed up with politics conflicting with education.

"Teachers didn't sign up to become a political football," Archuleta emphasized. "They came because they have a sincere desire to do what's right by the children in their charge."

In the survey, 53% of the educators who responded said they feel at least "some pressure" from politicians and parents to teach a certain way to be "less controversial." Three-quarters said political discourse would play a role in their decision on whether to leave the profession.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
Republican leaders in Iowa have phased in tax cuts in recent years, and are again making it one of their key priorities for the current session. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Economic Relief or Budget Pain? IA Tax-Cut Plans Debated

Iowa's legislative session is nearly a month old and the state income tax remains a focal point. Republicans want tax cuts by establishing a flat tax …

Social Issues

FL Community Colleges Zero In on Dropout Prevention

New research shows six in ten Florida community-college students drop out before they finish - even with good grades and only a few credits shy of gra…

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Curb Price Hikes by Health-Care Staffing Agencies

A bill in the Maryland General Assembly would address price-gouging among health care staffing agencies increasing their rates amid a national worker…

Michigan would join 16 other states in making sure immigration status isn't a barrier to getting a driver's license if state lawmakers pass a couple of bills they're now considering. (Elroi/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Urge Dropping Barriers to Drivers Licenses for MI Immigrants

A coalition of immigrants and allies in Michigan has kicked off a week of action, urging the Legislature to take up bills to restore the ability of …

Environment

Black Farmers are Rebuilding Agriculture in Coal Country

By Natalie Peart for Yes! Media.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for West Virginia News Service reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

If Kentucky were to cut its income-tax rate to 4%, it would need to boost the sales tax rate from 6% to 7.4% to make up lost revenue, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Experts: KY Should 'Clean Up' Tax Code, Not Slash Income Tax

Amid talk of slashing the state's income tax, experts say Kentucky's tax-code reforms should focus instead on eliminating tax breaks for the wealthy …

Social Issues

PA Rethinks Funding Methods for Road, Bridge Repairs

Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his final budget proposal today, and transportation leaders are hopeful he'll discuss funds for infrastructure, after last …

Social Issues

Report: Pandemic Policies Reduce Poverty in Massachusetts

A new report shows financial supports made available in the pandemic have led to a direct reduction in poverty in Massachusetts. From expanded …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021