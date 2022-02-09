Gov. Wolf's Final Budget Calls for Investments in Pre-K through College

Gov. Tom Wolf shared his final budget proposal on Tuesday, with a focus on taking advantage of a $2 billion to $3 billion surplus to invest in public education, a pillar of his 2013 campaign.



In the budget address to a joint House and Senate session, Wolf spoke about progress made in his two terms as Pennsylvania governor. When he took office in 2014, the Commonwealth had a budget deficit of $2 billion to $3 billion, and the Rainy Day Fund was down to its last $231,000. As the first governor since 1987 to turn over a budget surplus to a successor, Wolf wants $1.9 billion to benefit students, from pre-K through college.



"We can afford to invest a whole lot more in the Fair Funding Formula without raising one penny in state taxes, and we can afford to do that without asking any school district, anywhere in Pennsylvania, to sacrifice one penny in state funding," Wolf said. "Let's not waste this opportunity."



In Republicans' response to the budget, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said a spending increase of $4.5 billion would "intensify personal financial pressures on all Pennsylvanians," and that the budget "requires discipline that continues to move our Commonwealth toward a path of economic stability and success."



Wolf proposed $70 million for high-quality pre-K programs, along with $1.4 billion for K-through-12 public education, with a focus on equitable support for underfunded schools. He also continued his long-standing appeal to raise the minimum wage from $7.25.



"Our failure to increase the minimum wage is costing us right now," he said. "When people are able to earn a decent wage, they can contribute to the economic lives of their communities and the Commonwealth. When they work full-time but still don't earn enough to pay for bare necessities, taxpayers end up footing the bill."



Wolf is requesting a minimum wage of $12 an hour by July 1, with annual 50-cent increases to get to $15 in 2028. Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre, said hearings will begin soon for a final budget by June that, in his words, "meets the needs of the Commonwealth."



Iowa's legislative session is nearly a month old and the state income tax remains a focal point. Republicans want tax cuts by establishing a flat tax rate, while policy experts wonder how it would shape the state moving forward.



Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and GOP leaders have a trio of plans on the table, centered around switching to a flat rate of either 3.6 or 4%. They argued it keeps more money in taxpayers' hands and makes Iowa more attractive for business.



Mike Owen, deputy director of the nonprofit group Common Good Iowa, cautioned it would eat up a significant portion of the state's revenue.



"There is no way you can make up for the drastic loss of funding that is caused in these plans," Owen asserted.



Fiscal notes on the plans have not yet been issued, but preliminary estimates suggested they could cost the state up to $2 billion. Owen said it puts a strain on education spending, noting issues like inflation will put a damper on economic growth. Republicans say tax cuts from a few years ago have not caused a lot of budget pain, but those plans have not been fully phased in.



Policy analysts added the current surplus is partly due to federal relief dollars related to the pandemic, and a better way to help Iowans would be to boost spending for schools and programs to improve their quality of life.



Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, agrees.



"Do you want to turn on your faucet and have clean water? Do you want to send your kids to schools where the educators are treated fairly, paid well and not thinking about leaving the profession?" Sinovic outlined.



Both groups argued moving away from a tiered income tax rate to a flat rate benefits only higher-income earners. They warned Kansas chose a similar approach several years ago, resulting in economic disaster.



Sinovic added he hopes Iowa learns from the Kansas example, and opt to expand government support.



"If we make that decision now and start to lay the foundation for the next decade or so, then we're going to be so far ahead of other states, who make decisions like Kansas did," Sinovic contended.



He thinks Democrats, who are the minority party in each chamber, have a fair plan which could ease the burden on working Iowans by enhancing tax credits.



Disclosure: Progress Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Health Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

