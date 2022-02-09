MD Bill Would Ban Sale, Use of Products Containing PFAS Chemicals

Maryland lawmakers and firefighters are pushing legislation to lower the risks of exposure to PFAS, a class of toxic chemicals found in many products, including fire-retardant foams.
The George "Walter" Taylor Act would limit the sale of firefighting foam, rugs and food packaging that contain PFAS - chemicals that have been linked to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other cancers. Christine Taylor's husband is the bill's namesake, a firefighter for 31 years before dying of metastatic neuroendocrine cancer in 2020.
In honoring Walter's legacy, she said, it's important for Maryland to protect his fellow firefighters.
"Firefighters like Walter are the canary in the coal mine for these chemicals, which are putting all of us at risk as they make their way into the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food that we eat," she said. "By passing this law, we can protect the lives of our firefighting brothers and sisters, so they can continue to protect the lives of Maryland families."
From 2002 to 2019, cancer was the leading cause of death for firefighters.
The bill has a hearing in the House today. Opponents of PFAS regulation include the American Chemistry Council and some drinking-water and wastewater-treatment organizations.
Due to inaction on PFAS regulation at the federal level, said state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Anne Arundel, a co-sponsor of the Senate bill, it's important to get things moving in the state.
"It's critical for our public health," she said. "When we think about our drinking water, when we think about the fish and shellfish that we eat out of our very own Chesapeake Bay. It's critical for our public safety officers that we do our utmost to ensure that, when they are running into burning buildings, that they are exiting them as healthy as possible."
In Congress, the PFAS Action Act of 2021 passed the House in July and has been stalled in the Senate since then.
A report from the Maryland Department of the Environment found 75% of tested water samples detected "quantifiable levels" of PFAS.
Gov. Tom Wolf shared his final budget proposal on Tuesday, with a focus on taking advantage of a $2 billion to $3 billion surplus to invest in public education, a pillar of his 2013 campaign.
In the budget address to a joint House and Senate session, Wolf spoke about progress made in his two terms as Pennsylvania governor. When he took office in 2014, the Commonwealth had a budget deficit of $2 billion to $3 billion, and the Rainy Day Fund was down to its last $231,000. As the first governor since 1987 to turn over a budget surplus to a successor, Wolf wants $1.9 billion to benefit students, from pre-K through college.
"We can afford to invest a whole lot more in the Fair Funding Formula without raising one penny in state taxes, and we can afford to do that without asking any school district, anywhere in Pennsylvania, to sacrifice one penny in state funding," Wolf said. "Let's not waste this opportunity."
In Republicans' response to the budget, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said a spending increase of $4.5 billion would "intensify personal financial pressures on all Pennsylvanians," and that the budget "requires discipline that continues to move our Commonwealth toward a path of economic stability and success."
Wolf proposed $70 million for high-quality pre-K programs, along with $1.4 billion for K-through-12 public education, with a focus on equitable support for underfunded schools. He also continued his long-standing appeal to raise the minimum wage from $7.25.
"Our failure to increase the minimum wage is costing us right now," he said. "When people are able to earn a decent wage, they can contribute to the economic lives of their communities and the Commonwealth. When they work full-time but still don't earn enough to pay for bare necessities, taxpayers end up footing the bill."
Wolf is requesting a minimum wage of $12 an hour by July 1, with annual 50-cent increases to get to $15 in 2028. Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre, said hearings will begin soon for a final budget by June that, in his words, "meets the needs of the Commonwealth."
Iowa's legislative session is nearly a month old and the state income tax remains a focal point. Republicans want tax cuts by establishing a flat tax rate, while policy experts wonder how it would shape the state moving forward.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and GOP leaders have a trio of plans on the table, centered around switching to a flat rate of either 3.6 or 4%. They argued it keeps more money in taxpayers' hands and makes Iowa more attractive for business.
Mike Owen, deputy director of the nonprofit group Common Good Iowa, cautioned it would eat up a significant portion of the state's revenue.
"There is no way you can make up for the drastic loss of funding that is caused in these plans," Owen asserted.
Fiscal notes on the plans have not yet been issued, but preliminary estimates suggested they could cost the state up to $2 billion. Owen said it puts a strain on education spending, noting issues like inflation will put a damper on economic growth. Republicans say tax cuts from a few years ago have not caused a lot of budget pain, but those plans have not been fully phased in.
Policy analysts added the current surplus is partly due to federal relief dollars related to the pandemic, and a better way to help Iowans would be to boost spending for schools and programs to improve their quality of life.
Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, agrees.
"Do you want to turn on your faucet and have clean water? Do you want to send your kids to schools where the educators are treated fairly, paid well and not thinking about leaving the profession?" Sinovic outlined.
Both groups argued moving away from a tiered income tax rate to a flat rate benefits only higher-income earners. They warned Kansas chose a similar approach several years ago, resulting in economic disaster.
Sinovic added he hopes Iowa learns from the Kansas example, and opt to expand government support.
"If we make that decision now and start to lay the foundation for the next decade or so, then we're going to be so far ahead of other states, who make decisions like Kansas did," Sinovic contended.
He thinks Democrats, who are the minority party in each chamber, have a fair plan which could ease the burden on working Iowans by enhancing tax credits.
Disclosure: Progress Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Health Issues, and Social Justice.
A bill in the Maryland General Assembly would address price-gouging among health care staffing agencies increasing their rates amid a national worker shortage.
Senate Bill 565 would prevent companies from hiking prices on "essential goods or services" more than 10% during and for three months after a public health emergency.
Sen. Pamela Beidle, D-Anne Arundel, the bill's co-sponsor, said she has heard from hospitals and nursing homes travel-nurse agencies have boosted rates as high as $200 an hour, with much of the money not paid to the nurses themselves.
"You can't blame the nurses for applying for jobs with higher wages; it's really about the agencies themselves," Beidle asserted. "In this case, it's a public health emergency, and we can't put our hospitals in that position. There needs to be a limit to how much a staffing agency can make based on this demand issue."
The bill had its first reading in the Senate Finance Committee last week. It's co-sponsored by Sen. Clarence Lam, D-Baltimore. A companion bill, filed in the House by Del. Pamela Queen, D-Rockville, has a hearing in the Economic Matters Committee on Feb. 16. People working on contract as traveling nurses have voiced concerns about limiting their pay, pointing to the risks they take in health care fields.
Hospitals in the state are dealing with 3,900 nurse vacancies, up 50% from the summer, according to the Maryland Hospital Association. Beidle said the labor shortage is a concern for many sectors, including home health care.
"What do you do if you have an elderly or disabled loved one at home, and you can't get help to be with them?" Beidle questioned. "It's a real crisis, so we're trying to do more than just the price-gouging bill, to really try to assist with increasing the number of people that want to be in these occupations."
Beidle has also introduced Senate Bill 696, to provide financial assistance for nurses in Maryland for student-loan repayment. The bill had a first reading in the Senate last week.