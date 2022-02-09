Report: Tennessee Dentist Shortage Barrier to Oral Healthcare

More than 1 million adults in Tennessee have no access to dental coverage, and only about half of kids enrolled in the state's Medicaid program receive dental care, according to a new report.
Report author Kinika Young, senior director of health policy and advocacy at the Tennessee Justice Center, said Tennessee is one of three states that don't provide dental care to Medicaid recipients. That's on top of a chronic shortage of dental-health professionals, especially in rural areas.
"We know that having a health insurance card or dental-care insurance is not the 'end all, be all' if you can't find a provider who is close by, who accepts your insurance," she said.
While some health departments offer dental services on a sliding-fee scale based on income, she said, capacity is limited due to funding. Out of the 47 health departments across Tennessee providing emergency oral care to uninsured adults, only 27 were staffed and regularly open in 2020, according to the report. Beginning in April, the state's Medicaid program TennCare will provide dental benefits to pregnant and postpartum moms.
Young also pointed to the lucrative business of cosmetic dentistry, which tends to cluster practices in higher-income areas. She said she thinks the state should focus on strengthening the dental-care workforce in low-income and rural communities.
"And so, things like increasing provider reimbursement rates," she said, "which that is included in the proposed budget that Gov. (Bill) Lee recently announced."
Young added that having a healthy smile shouldn't be a luxury.
"It's really a necessity," she said, "and it's really important for overall health that people maintain their oral health."
A list of clinics and nonprofits across the state that offer low-cost and emergency dental services to people who are uninsured is on the Tennessee Justice Center's website.
New Yorkers rallied this week, calling for action to help address the structural inequality Black and Brown people experience during pregnancy and birth.
Black women are at least three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than their white counterparts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams wants Congress to pass the Black Maternal Health "Momnibus" Act of 2021, which would direct agencies to address and improve maternal-health issues.
"We've got to get it done this year, with - and for - Black and Brown women, in honor of those we have lost," Williams said. "Birth equity is a social justice issue."
In a report, Williams' office identifies the main inequities in maternal health as access and quality of care, underlying chronic illness, structural racism and implicit bias. Williams' legislative package to the New York City Council also includes a maternal health bill of rights, and addresses inequities after pregnancy related to reentry in the workplace.
Black residents of New York City are eight to 12 times more likely than white residents to die from pregnancy complications. Sharon Rose, founder of the Christopher Rose Community Empowerment Campaign, said a higher number of pregnant people her group works with in Brooklyn aren't giving birth naturally, which puts their health at risk.
"Normally they would spend time in the clinic," she said. "Now, we're seeing that they're being rushed through, and more C-sections have been opted for - not by the clients, not by the participants, but by the physician, to be able to hurry up the birth so that it doesn't flood the system."
The Public Advocate's report also called for New York to require health-insurance plans to provide free coverage of midwifery and doula services in pregnancies.
Bruce McIntyre III is founder of the Save a Rose Foundation, a group named after his partner, Amber Rose Isaac, who died from complications during childbirth. McIntyre told the crowd his group is pushing for solutions to offer the prenatal and postpartum care to help prevent maternal deaths.
"We need to change the course of birthing equity toward solutions that have better birthing outcomes," he said. "We need to open midwifery-led birthing centers. We're aiming to bring one in the Bronx, but we need a chain throughout New York State."
The CDC has noted that, of the maternal deaths nationwide, 60% are preventable.
There's a new way to show you're vaccinated for COVID-19, without having to keep track of a pesky vaccine card, using a free QR code you can download from your account via the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services online portal.
You can save the QR code as a digital file on your phone.
Kristy Zigenis, COVID-19 program manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program, said businesses or events requiring proof of vaccination for admission can use a special program to decode the file.
"That QR code will show the requesting individual's COVID-19 vaccination record," Zigenis explained. "Which includes the type of vaccine received, the date, the vaccine location and the individual's legal name and date of birth."
Many people are familiar with QR codes that link to a webpage, such as a restaurant menu, when you focus your cellphone camera on it. The SMART Health QR Code is protected through cryptography and can only be read by companies with a special decoding app from the state.
People access their own data with a two-factor authentication system via Nevada WebIZ, which is the portal for the statewide immunization information system. The web address is IZrecord.nv.gov.
Zigenis noted this is just a way for people to manage and store their own medical records.
"Lots of people have misplaced their COVID vaccine card or the state printout is not accepted as an official record, although we identify it as an official record," Zigenis outlined. "This is just an alternative to that for specific travel needs or certain venues that require it for large gatherings."
Data accessed via a new SMART Health QR Code is considered an official State of Nevada digital record for those who received vaccines in the state.
A landmark victory on the rights of pregnant people when securing living wills has been settled in Idaho.
A lawsuit over a 2005 law prohibiting pregnant people from making life-sustaining decisions in advanced directives has been dismissed.
Jess Pezley, staff attorney for the organization Compassion and Choices, said under Idaho's interpretation of the 2005 law, pregnant people would be kept on life support even if they disagreed with the decision.
"This law was really offensive in that it somehow suggested that pregnant individuals or people capable of becoming pregnant would make the wrong decision," Pezley asserted. "It was removing this decision-making ability from the individual themselves and putting it in the hands of the state."
In 2021, a federal district judge ruled the state's exclusion was unconstitutional because it violated a person's right to free speech and medical decision-making.
It was the first ruling of its kind on the issue. The state appealed, but then reversed and finalized a settlement this week. The state had argued it had an interest in preserving fetal life.
Compassion and Choices and two reproductive-rights organizations, If/When/How and Legal Voice, filed a lawsuit against Idaho in 2018 on behalf of four women.
Hannah Sharp, a defendant in the case, has two children and hopes more Idahoans will become aware of the issue now.
"This court decision and this settlement does a number of things," Sharp contended. "I think the most important is that now pregnant women actually have a chance to make those decisions for themselves and for their family."
Pezley noted Idaho has agreed to corrective measures, including sending out notices to people who have registered directives. In 2020, there were nearly 40,000 on file in the state. She added the state also has a new template for advanced directives, which allows much more flexibility when it comes to pregnancy.
"They can really provide as much detail as they want and really contemplate the full spectrum of the treatment they would or would not want at the end of life, regardless of pregnancy status," Pezley explained.
Ten other states, including Utah, have similar restrictions on living wills for pregnant people. Pezley said while the case does not set a legal precedent, it could be relevant to legal challenges in those states.
