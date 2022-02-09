Report: Tennessee Dentist Shortage Barrier to Oral Healthcare

There's a new way to show you're vaccinated for COVID-19, without having to keep track of a pesky vaccine card, using a free QR code you can download from your account via the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services online portal.



You can save the QR code as a digital file on your phone.



Kristy Zigenis, COVID-19 program manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program, said businesses or events requiring proof of vaccination for admission can use a special program to decode the file.



"That QR code will show the requesting individual's COVID-19 vaccination record," Zigenis explained. "Which includes the type of vaccine received, the date, the vaccine location and the individual's legal name and date of birth."



Many people are familiar with QR codes that link to a webpage, such as a restaurant menu, when you focus your cellphone camera on it. The SMART Health QR Code is protected through cryptography and can only be read by companies with a special decoding app from the state.



People access their own data with a two-factor authentication system via Nevada WebIZ, which is the portal for the statewide immunization information system. The web address is IZrecord.nv.gov.



Zigenis noted this is just a way for people to manage and store their own medical records.



"Lots of people have misplaced their COVID vaccine card or the state printout is not accepted as an official record, although we identify it as an official record," Zigenis outlined. "This is just an alternative to that for specific travel needs or certain venues that require it for large gatherings."



Data accessed via a new SMART Health QR Code is considered an official State of Nevada digital record for those who received vaccines in the state.



A landmark victory on the rights of pregnant people when securing living wills has been settled in Idaho.



A lawsuit over a 2005 law prohibiting pregnant people from making life-sustaining decisions in advanced directives has been dismissed.



Jess Pezley, staff attorney for the organization Compassion and Choices, said under Idaho's interpretation of the 2005 law, pregnant people would be kept on life support even if they disagreed with the decision.



"This law was really offensive in that it somehow suggested that pregnant individuals or people capable of becoming pregnant would make the wrong decision," Pezley asserted. "It was removing this decision-making ability from the individual themselves and putting it in the hands of the state."



In 2021, a federal district judge ruled the state's exclusion was unconstitutional because it violated a person's right to free speech and medical decision-making.



It was the first ruling of its kind on the issue. The state appealed, but then reversed and finalized a settlement this week. The state had argued it had an interest in preserving fetal life.



Compassion and Choices and two reproductive-rights organizations, If/When/How and Legal Voice, filed a lawsuit against Idaho in 2018 on behalf of four women.



Hannah Sharp, a defendant in the case, has two children and hopes more Idahoans will become aware of the issue now.



"This court decision and this settlement does a number of things," Sharp contended. "I think the most important is that now pregnant women actually have a chance to make those decisions for themselves and for their family."



Pezley noted Idaho has agreed to corrective measures, including sending out notices to people who have registered directives. In 2020, there were nearly 40,000 on file in the state. She added the state also has a new template for advanced directives, which allows much more flexibility when it comes to pregnancy.



"They can really provide as much detail as they want and really contemplate the full spectrum of the treatment they would or would not want at the end of life, regardless of pregnancy status," Pezley explained.



Ten other states, including Utah, have similar restrictions on living wills for pregnant people. Pezley said while the case does not set a legal precedent, it could be relevant to legal challenges in those states.



