Bill Would Tap American Rescue Plan Dollars for Nursing Scholarships

Nebraska lawmakers are set to hear a measure Friday which would tap unspent federal COVID relief dollars to help address what some are calling a health-professional staffing crisis.



Legislative Bill 1091 would invest $5 million in scholarships for residents who agree to work in the state as licensed practical nurses (LPNs) or certified nursing assistants (CNAs) for at least two years.



Melissa Florell, a registered nurse and educator, believes the bill should be amended to include scholarships for people seeking nursing degrees.



"There are nine counties in Nebraska that don't have any registered nurses right now, and there are four counties that only have one," Florell reported. "Our Center for Nursing projects a significant shortage of registered nurses in the coming years, and that was pre-COVID."



Registered nurses, LPNs and CNAs play critical roles in keeping the doors open in rural health-care organizations and at long-term care and assisted-living facilities, filling a need likely to increase because of the state's aging population.



If amended to include registered nurses, Florell argued the bill would be a good first step to ensure there will be enough skilled workers taking care of friends, families and neighbors for years to come.



Rural Nebraska has faced challenges to health care for decades, and makes up a majority of the state's health-professional shortage areas.



Tim Mussak, senior policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs, said now is a great opportunity to use some of the remaining American Rescue Plan money to ensure all residents have access to care.



"We continue to see rural hospital closures," Mussak observed. "And certain professions such as mental-health practitioners or OB-GYNs are just completely absent from substantial portions of our state, mostly in rural areas."



Florell added scholarships are essential to bringing more nurses and other professionals into the health-jobs pipeline, because degree and certificate programs are costly.



"That cost of going back to school would be a barrier," Florell emphasized. "And any time we can reduce barriers for someone who is interested in being a nurse, I think we have to take the opportunity to do that."



Disclosure: Center for Rural Affairs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Environment, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Legislative Bill 1091 2022

House Resolution 1319 (2021) 03/11/2021



get more stories like this via email



2022 will see a renewed focus on farmer safety in North Dakota. A key position has been filled to focus on education designed to reduce accidents and fatalities on farms.



It's been more than 15 years since North Dakota had a farm and ranch safety coordinator through North Dakota State University Extension Services, a gap attributed to cuts in federal funding.



But with new money from the Legislature, Farm and Ranch Safety Coordinator Angie Johnson has been hired.



She said these days, producers face so many pressures, and it can be hard for them to think about slowing down and being extra careful.



"We are under Mother Nature's control, and also with the markets," said Johnson. "And so, how do you make really good, rational, safe and healthy decisions for yourself when you're under that kind of pressure?"



She said it's about more than just avoiding rushing on the job - things like healthy sleep habits also are important.



Johnson said it's hard to get true data on accidents in North Dakota, because so many family farms aren't required to report to OSHA. But in 2020, the state ranked second in the nation for injuries in confined spaces on farms.



Shane Sickler - a fourth-generation farmer and member of the North Dakota Farmers Union - was injured in an accident several years ago.



He said he had noticed the decline in safety outreach, and feels a rejuvenated program will help producers, especially those seeing higher turnover with their staff.



"We're moving so much faster," said Sickler. "Equipment changes a lot, so you have to adapt to the equipment more often. And with inexperienced help that comes - that you hire, maybe every year - you have to re-educate 'em about the equipment and stuff."



As she shapes prevention education, Johnson said she'll gather feedback from local extension agents on the types of accidents they're seeing too often in their counties.



She also encouraged farmers to not ignore mental health concerns, so they're in the best position to run a safe operation.



"Take advantage of the rural mental health services we have," said Johnson. "They're so, so much better - they're improving. Telehealth has been a huge factor."







Disclosure: North Dakota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: 2020 Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities Cheng et al/Purdue University 2020



get more stories like this via email

