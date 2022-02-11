Students, Teachers Caught in Battle Over AZ School Funding Cap

A battle between Arizona legislators and the state's 230 public school districts over a four-decade-old funding cap has put students and their families squarely in the crossfire.



The issue is a constitutional amendment limiting public school funding to the amount approved back in 1980, with adjustments for inflation. If lawmakers don't approve a normally automatic override by March 1, schools will lose more than $1 billion in funding.



Education advocates from across the state spoke out in a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday.



David Lujan, president and CEO of the Children's Action Alliance, accused lawmakers of playing political games.



"We're going to be in the same situation next year and the year after, and it will continue to keep us in the basement of funding nationwide," Lujan asserted. "We are last in the country in per-pupil funding, but yet we're already at our state spending limit."



Conservative lawmakers may be concerned if they raise the cap before the courts rule on a challenge to Proposition 208, it could permanently raise taxes on the wealthy. Proposition 208, passed in 2020, increases school funding by taxing high-income Arizonans.



Susan Collins, elementary music teacher in the Kingman Unified School District, said a loss of funding could cripple a district like hers.



"We're a rural district," Collins pointed out. "We cover 3,500 square miles. We're huge and we're remote. Our buses run 6,000 miles a day. $8 million out of our budget at the very end of the school year is devastating."



Dan Streeter, superintendent of the Marana Unified School District, said a loss of funds would create a ripple effect beyond school boundaries.



"This also impacts our community," Streeter explained. "Marana is a community of 50,000 people. The school district employs 2,000. We are the largest employer in our community. When you take $15 million out of your local economy, there's going to be an impact."



Democrats in the Arizona House filed a bill last week to override the funding cap, but by Thursday, Republican leaders had not scheduled any hearings or a vote on the measure.



A new analysis reveals the richest 1% of Ohio households pay $50,000 dollars less a year in state taxes than 17 years ago.



According to research from Policy Matters Ohio and the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the 2005 budget bill was a major restructuring of the tax system, which resulted in an upside-down tax code, forcing Ohioans who are paid the least to pay the highest share of their income in state taxes.



Guillermo Bervejillo, state policy fellow at Policy Matters Ohio and the report's author, said the tax changes span the gamut.



"We have a reduction in tax rates for personal incomes; the flattening of the personal income tax," Bervejillo outlined. "We also have a fundamental restructuring of how businesses are taxed, instead of a taxing profits and property we tax revenue. There's also been several increases in gas prices and cigarette prices, sales taxes."



The report found on average, 60% of tax filers with the lowest incomes pay higher taxes than they did before 2005 and the wealthiest 20% pay about $5,500 less annually. As a result, the state has roughly $8 billion less each year in revenue, which Bervejillo contended reduces funding for schools, health care and community needs.



The typical case for lowering taxes is it will increase economic activity. Bervejillo argued it is a false assumption, often based on faulty analytical models.



"The idea is that businesses will be able to create more jobs because they have lower taxes," Bervejillo noted. "The truth is that Ohio lags the nation averages in terms of job growth and job creation, in terms of GDP, and all these types of indicators."



The report focused specifically on the effect of the tax code changes, but Bervejillo added reforms are needed.



"We have, over and over again, argued that we need a progressive taxation system, meaning that people pay according to their ability," Bervejillo emphasized. "We need to tax corporate profits, and we need to make sure that the state has the resources to provide a thriving society."



The report showed Ohio's most recent budget bill especially benefited the most affluent by cutting out the top bracket and further reducing the top tax rate.



Frontline workers from several industries shared emotional testimony yesterday as Minnesota lawmakers sought compromise on a plan to compensate them with bonus checks.



A House committee advanced a plan which would provide one-time payments of up to $1,500 to more than 650,000 workers, including health care professionals, educators and food-service staff who fall under a capped income.



Chrissy Gamst is a caseworker at the Moose Lake Correctional Facility. She said when COVID outbreaks have surfaced at the prison, staff have had to juggle overlapping roles.



"Essentially, what is happening is, the healthy are covering for the sick until the healthy become sick and the sick become healthy. It's just a circle of taking care of one another."



Chrissy Gamst, corrections security caseworker at the Moose Lake Correctional Facility and a member of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, said she had to work extra shifts as a corrections officer.



Some from other fields noted how not being able to work remotely has affected their mental health, including dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The bill moves to another committee in the DFL-led House. Republicans also support bonus checks but have wanted to limit the recipient pool to health care workers.



Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, described how frustrating it has been to keep telling members a final agreement among policymakers has been out of reach. She also talked about how hospital workers have isolated themselves from their families to protect them from COVID-19.



"You don't have to call me an angel, you don't have to call us heroes," Turner asserted. "But what we would like is just a little recognition for the work that we continue to do."



Debate over the payments, which has lingered for several months, comes as lawmakers hold broader discussions on how to make use of the state's projected budget surplus of more than $7 billion. If the House plan wins approval, it would cost $1 billion to issue the checks.



