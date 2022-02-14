Small Businesses Want Fair Representation in New NC Voting Maps

Florida Republicans are proposing yet another sweeping change to state election laws.



The new bill would establish an Office of Election Crimes and Security - a slimmed-down version of Gov. Ron DeSantis's "elections police" proposal.



Sponsor, state Sen. Travis Hutson - R-Palm Coast - says it's meant to safeguard elections.



But Mark Earley, the supervisor of elections for Leon County, said it also adds further restrictions to voting by mail that could cause more confusion and problems.



"We're very concerned, as supervisors of elections," said Earley, "that the requirement for these identification numbers from the vote-by-mail certificates is going to disenfranchise voters, complicate the process and make it much more difficult for us to get our vote-by-mail ballots tabulated by election night."



The bill also would require voters to write identification numbers on mail-in ballots and create a new envelope, which Democrats say raises new barriers.



Elections supervisors say they were not consulted on the proposed changes, but Earley said they're now vigorously trying to provide input.



Election supervisors would have to update their voter lists more frequently under the bill, which also would increase the penalty for so-called "ballot harvesting" to a felony.



But there was unified consensus that Florida's last elections went smoothly, even in public statements by Gov. DeSantis and Florida's elections chief, Laura Lee.



Earley said in his 36 years working on elections, Florida's was already operating at its best prior to the changes in 2021.



"[They] were more than accurate and very, very good and well designed to ensure the security and the trust of elections," said Earley. "Some of these other laws that have been coming forth since then, frankly are playing with people's fears, and it's regrettable in many ways."



Groups, including the League of Women Voters, are already waiting on a federal judge to determine whether the last elections overhaul, Senate Bill 90, unfairly discriminates against minorities, older voters and people with disabilities - in part through long lines at the polls, as alleged in the lawsuit.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.







Since Election Day 2020, the integrity and accuracy of the vote has been the subject of speculation across the country, with local boards of elections often caught in the crosshairs.



Here in Ohio, election officials seem to have avoided much of the controversy. With far-right groups and supporters of former President Donald Trump still questioning the 2020 results, several red states have moved to give legislatures more power over elections instead of secretaries of state, and penalize election workers for technical mistakes.



Aaron Sellers, public information officer for the Franklin County Board of Elections, said while politics are political, elections administration in Ohio is not.



"Everything we do here is done in bipartisan teams," Sellers emphasized. "For example, when the voting-location person brings back the supplies on election night, if that person is a Republican, there's a Democrat ride-along person that comes along with them, or vice versa."



More than half of voters in a recent Quinnipiac poll said they do not believe there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Ohio's postelection audits revealed an accuracy rate of 99.98% in 2020 and 99.99% in 2021, based on data from counties utilizing a percentage-based audit.



While other states scrambled to develop a plan for voting in 2020 due to COVID, Sellers pointed out Ohio was ahead of the curve. Critics argued mail-in voting is more susceptible to fraud, but he explained there are multiple verification processes before the ballot is even mailed out.



"And when it is returned, there's additional measures that we go through before we put that in the pile to count," Sellers added. "It's verification signatures, the last four digits of their 'soc,' (Social Security number) their driver's license number, whatever they're providing, those things are checked on the front end and the back end before those ballots are counted."



With Ohio's legislative and congressional district maps still not set in stone, Sellers noted boards of election are in a holding pattern when it comes to preparations for the May 3 primary.



"We're just as anxious as I'm sure our elected officials are to get this resolved," Sellers emphasized. "Elections officials, we take an oath to do this, and when it's scheduled we'll do what we need to do like we did in 2020 because of COVID."



Wednesday, Republican Senate President Matt Huffman suggested keeping the May 3 primary for statewide and local elections, and holding a second for statehouse and congressional seats. There are concerns about the cost for two primaries, as well as the possibility of lower turnout.



