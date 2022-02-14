Monday, February 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 15, 2022
Play

Federal funding could help speed up the replacement of Missouri's 330,000 lead water service lines, and the Trump Organization's former accountants say they can no longer vouch for them.

2022Talks - February 15, 2022
Play

The U.S. says there is still time for diplomacy with Russia over Ukraine, Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau takes bold action to stop the trucker blockade, and Washington, D.C. drops its vaccine mandate.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
Play

South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Small Businesses Want Fair Representation in New NC Voting Maps

Play

Monday, February 14, 2022   

A big deadline is coming up this week for North Carolina legislators, who have yet to spell out the process for redrawing new electoral maps.

This month, the state's highest court ruled the first round of redrawn voting districts would give a disproportionate advantage to one party and violates the state Constitution.

Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, said lawmakers have until February 18 to submit new maps to the court.

"They must include some statistical rationale and evaluation," said Phillips. "It must be written, that shows the districts are not partisan gerrymanders and complies with the high courts' order. That's something new; we've never seen anything like that, that I know of."

He added the court has final approval of the new maps and notes any legal appeal of the second round of redrawn districts must be filed by February 23.

Executive Director of the North Carolina Business Council Vicki Lee Parker-High said the state's economy depends on fair representation - and businesses rely on elected officials to advocate for the issues that affect them.

"Employment laws and zoning laws, and trade laws and any others, any of the laws relating to commerce," said Parker-High. "Businesses are starting to understand that this is an important issue, and one that they have to weigh in on."

Parker-High also pointed to billions of dollars in federal and state funding designated for small businesses. She noted business owners need to have a fair voice in how those funds are spent as the state looks to bounce back from the pandemic.

"We want to make certain that the people that we vote in to represent us as those funds are distributed," said Parker-High, "so that they are distributed throughout the state."

A survey this month of more than 1,500 people found that, although half of participants don't know how their voting districts are drawn, 48% said they oppose partisan gerrymandering.

And three-quarters said they favor a "transparent process" for drawing district maps.




