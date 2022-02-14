Monday, February 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 15, 2022
Play

Federal funding could help speed up the replacement of Missouri's 330,000 lead water service lines, and the Trump Organization's former accountants say they can no longer vouch for them.

2022Talks - February 15, 2022
Play

The U.S. says there is still time for diplomacy with Russia over Ukraine, Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau takes bold action to stop the trucker blockade, and Washington, D.C. drops its vaccine mandate.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
Play

South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Community Health Centers Celebrate One Year of COVID Vaccinations

Play

Monday, February 14, 2022   

February marks one year of community health centers giving COVID vaccines, playing a crucial role in protecting populations disproportionately affected by the virus.

They've administered nearly 15,000 vaccine doses so far at the East Arkansas Family Health Center, which serves Crittenden, Phillips, Poinsett and Mississippi counties.

Dr. Susan Ward-Jones, CEO of the Center, said part of their success is taking their clinical services to churches, schools and factories. She contended health centers are trusted messengers in the fight against vaccine misinformation.

"I think, even to this day, it's a one-on-one conversation with patients," Ward-Jones explained. "And you know, phrase it as such that it's an individual choice but, 'let me educate you on the vaccine and why it's so important,' in particular for those that have comorbidities and chronic disease."

Ward-Jones pointed out the East Arkansas Family Center is hiring community health workers to increase vaccination rates in underserved communities. Health centers nationwide have provided 19.2 million COVID-19 shots in the last year, with more than two-thirds of the recipients identifying as people of color.

Dr. Anne Gaglioti, associate professor of family medicine at the Morehouse School of Medicine and senior strategic adviser at the National Center for Primary Care, said like many front-line workers, community health center staff have been through what she called a "traumatic experience" during the pandemic, struggling with burnout and loss.

"I know that they are tired, and they've experienced a huge amount of loss," Gaglioti observed. "And despite that, they're still coming to work every day and caring for folks, caring for their neighbors."

Community health centers accept patients, no matter their income or whether they have health insurance. And there are fewer COVID-19 deaths and infections in places where a health center is located, according to research from the National Association of Community Health Centers and Morehouse's National COVID-19 Resiliency Network.


get more stories like this via email
As a case about Florida election-law changes that went into effect in 2021 is heard in federal court, state lawmakers are advancing even more voting restrictions. (Trimmel Gomes)

Social Issues

FL Lawmakers Double Down on Voting Restrictions

Florida Republicans are proposing yet another sweeping change to state election laws. The new bill would establish an Office of Election Crimes and …

Social Issues

Small Businesses Want Fair Representation in New NC Voting Maps

A big deadline is coming up this week for North Carolina legislators, who have yet to spell out the process for redrawing new electoral maps…

Environment

Experts Propose New Methods for Managing WI Wildlife

A federal judge has restored endangered species protections to gray wolves across much of the Lower 48, including Wisconsin. While conservation …

The last seven years have been the hottest on record, according to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service, leading to extended drought in the western states. (Anatoly Vartanov/Adobe Stock)

Environment

A Valentine Wish: Can Feds Pledge their Love...to the Earth?

This Valentine's Day, climate advocates want policymakers to show the planet some love. More than 450 local lawmakers from the nonprofit group …

Social Issues

Internet Safety: How to Have "The Talk" with Your Kids

It's already been one week since Safer Internet Day, and in case you missed it, the National Parent-Teachers Association is helping families have …

More than 910,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States since the pandemic began. (Yimei Shao/Trade Justice Education Fund)

Social Issues

Valentines on Display for Loved Ones Lost to COVID-19

To mark the losses of the past two years from the COVID-19 pandemic, people are posting Valentine's Day cards in Portland. A wall in the city has …

Environment

Study: Rural Communities Could Struggle to Access Infrastructure Dollars

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress is directing a historic amount of funds to climate resilience. But some rural …

Environment

Giving Tribes More Support to Maintain Wildlife Habitat

Native American tribes manage millions of acres of wildlife habitat but face inequities in securing conservation funds. A bill in Congress would …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021