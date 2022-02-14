Community Health Centers Celebrate One Year of COVID Vaccinations

February marks one year of community health centers giving COVID vaccines, playing a crucial role in protecting populations disproportionately affected by the virus.
get more stories like this via email
They've administered nearly 15,000 vaccine doses so far at the East Arkansas Family Health Center, which serves Crittenden, Phillips, Poinsett and Mississippi counties.
Dr. Susan Ward-Jones, CEO of the Center, said part of their success is taking their clinical services to churches, schools and factories. She contended health centers are trusted messengers in the fight against vaccine misinformation.
"I think, even to this day, it's a one-on-one conversation with patients," Ward-Jones explained. "And you know, phrase it as such that it's an individual choice but, 'let me educate you on the vaccine and why it's so important,' in particular for those that have comorbidities and chronic disease."
Ward-Jones pointed out the East Arkansas Family Center is hiring community health workers to increase vaccination rates in underserved communities. Health centers nationwide have provided 19.2 million COVID-19 shots in the last year, with more than two-thirds of the recipients identifying as people of color.
Dr. Anne Gaglioti, associate professor of family medicine at the Morehouse School of Medicine and senior strategic adviser at the National Center for Primary Care, said like many front-line workers, community health center staff have been through what she called a "traumatic experience" during the pandemic, struggling with burnout and loss.
"I know that they are tired, and they've experienced a huge amount of loss," Gaglioti observed. "And despite that, they're still coming to work every day and caring for folks, caring for their neighbors."
Community health centers accept patients, no matter their income or whether they have health insurance. And there are fewer COVID-19 deaths and infections in places where a health center is located, according to research from the National Association of Community Health Centers and Morehouse's National COVID-19 Resiliency Network.
Legislation in Kentucky would give a person who has a terminal illness but is of sound mind the ability to request a medication they could self-administer to end their life at a time of their choosing.
get more stories like this via email
Kentuckians who have traveled to places where medical aid in dying is legal in order to help a loved end their suffering say they support the bill.
In 2019, Deborah McElhannon traveled from Shelby County all the way to Switzerland with her husband, whose metastatic kidney cancer left him in unbearable pain, to receive what she called "compassionate relief."
"Within fewer than 30 seconds he was asleep," said McElhannon. "And in less than another minute he was gone. He had said many times during his illness, 'I just want to go to sleep and end this.' And it was as quick and peaceful as he wanted."
A 2020 Medscape survey found 55% of more than 5,000 doctors said they believe medical aid in dying should be available.
However, the American Medical Association maintains its opposition to this end-of-life option, calling the practice "fundamentally incompatible with the physician's role as healer."
The bill's primary sponsor, state Rep. Josie Raymond - D-Louisville - said the bill offers ways to help terminally ill Kentuckians talk openly and honestly about end-of-life options with their medical providers and families.
"We believe that it's a compassionate," said Raymond, "and badly needed solution for families, for caretakers, for patients, who are suffering unnecessarily."
Jefferson County resident Kate Cunningham and her husband temporarily moved to Washington State last year so he could receive medical end-of-life care.
She explained he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2016, and after chemotherapy, survived only on liquid nutrition.
Last spring, he was diagnosed again, this time with an untreatable form of esophageal cancer.
"We don't treat our pets that way," said Cunningham. "We should not treat loving partners that way, just force them to starve themselves to death to rid themselves of terminal illness."
In a 2020 Gallup poll, nearly three-quarters of Americans said they support the option of medical aid in dying, for themselves or loved ones.
Eleven jurisdictions have already passed laws to legalize it.
Prescription-drug costs have skyrocketed in recent years, and a bill before the Massachusetts General Court aims to rein them in.
get more stories like this via email
The proposal would lower co-payments and other out-of-pocket costs for drugs such as insulin and asthma inhalers. It also would create a commission to review certain drug costs to make sure they are not unreasonable or excessive.
Alyssa Vangeli, co-director for policy and government relations at Health Care for All, said many medications treat chronic conditions disproportionately affecting BIPOC and low-income communities.
"This is particularly important from a health-equity perspective," Vangeli explained. "Improving access to affordable medications is one way to help curb racial inequities in access to prescription drugs, particularly for those with chronic conditions."
The bill passed the state Senate yesterday. More than 20% of Massachusetts adults responding to an Altarum survey said they either skipped doses, cut pills in half or did not fill a prescription because of concerns over the cost. Opponents say lowering prices could limit drug research.
More than 80% of respondents said they support measures from requiring drug companies to provide advanced notice of price increases, to setting standard prices for certain drugs, to prohibiting companies from charging more in the U.S. than abroad.
Vangeli added there is no time to waste.
"We know that individuals and families need immediate relief now from rising out-of-pocket costs," Vangeli observed. "The pandemic has also revealed the devastating impact that uncontrolled chronic conditions can have when people are not able to afford and access the medications they need."
Vangeli noted in addition to support from the state Senate, members of the state House have also expressed interest. She hopes the bill will pass by the end of the legislative session, so Commonwealth residents can get the relief they need.
New Yorkers rallied this week, calling for action to help address the structural inequality Black and Brown people experience during pregnancy and birth.
get more stories like this via email
Black women are at least three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than their white counterparts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams wants Congress to pass the Black Maternal Health "Momnibus" Act of 2021, which would direct agencies to address and improve maternal-health issues.
"We've got to get it done this year, with - and for - Black and Brown women, in honor of those we have lost," Williams said. "Birth equity is a social justice issue."
In a report, Williams' office identifies the main inequities in maternal health as access and quality of care, underlying chronic illness, structural racism and implicit bias. Williams' legislative package to the New York City Council also includes a maternal health bill of rights, and addresses inequities after pregnancy related to reentry in the workplace.
Black residents of New York City are eight to 12 times more likely than white residents to die from pregnancy complications. Sharon Rose, founder of the Christopher Rose Community Empowerment Campaign, said a higher number of pregnant people her group works with in Brooklyn aren't giving birth naturally, which puts their health at risk.
"Normally they would spend time in the clinic," she said. "Now, we're seeing that they're being rushed through, and more C-sections have been opted for - not by the clients, not by the participants, but by the physician, to be able to hurry up the birth so that it doesn't flood the system."
The Public Advocate's report also called for New York to require health-insurance plans to provide free coverage of midwifery and doula services in pregnancies.
Bruce McIntyre III is founder of the Save a Rose Foundation, a group named after his partner, Amber Rose Isaac, who died from complications during childbirth. McIntyre told the crowd his group is pushing for solutions to offer the prenatal and postpartum care to help prevent maternal deaths.
"We need to change the course of birthing equity toward solutions that have better birthing outcomes," he said. "We need to open midwifery-led birthing centers. We're aiming to bring one in the Bronx, but we need a chain throughout New York State."
The CDC has noted that, of the maternal deaths nationwide, 60% are preventable.