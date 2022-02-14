KY Sees Growing Support for Medical-Aid-In Dying Bill

February marks one year of community health centers giving COVID vaccines, playing a crucial role in protecting populations disproportionately affected by the virus.



They've administered nearly 15,000 vaccine doses so far at the East Arkansas Family Health Center, which serves Crittenden, Phillips, Poinsett and Mississippi counties.



Dr. Susan Ward-Jones, CEO of the Center, said part of their success is taking their clinical services to churches, schools and factories. She contended health centers are trusted messengers in the fight against vaccine misinformation.



"I think, even to this day, it's a one-on-one conversation with patients," Ward-Jones explained. "And you know, phrase it as such that it's an individual choice but, 'let me educate you on the vaccine and why it's so important,' in particular for those that have comorbidities and chronic disease."



Ward-Jones pointed out the East Arkansas Family Center is hiring community health workers to increase vaccination rates in underserved communities. Health centers nationwide have provided 19.2 million COVID-19 shots in the last year, with more than two-thirds of the recipients identifying as people of color.



Dr. Anne Gaglioti, associate professor of family medicine at the Morehouse School of Medicine and senior strategic adviser at the National Center for Primary Care, said like many front-line workers, community health center staff have been through what she called a "traumatic experience" during the pandemic, struggling with burnout and loss.



"I know that they are tired, and they've experienced a huge amount of loss," Gaglioti observed. "And despite that, they're still coming to work every day and caring for folks, caring for their neighbors."



Community health centers accept patients, no matter their income or whether they have health insurance. And there are fewer COVID-19 deaths and infections in places where a health center is located, according to research from the National Association of Community Health Centers and Morehouse's National COVID-19 Resiliency Network.



Prescription-drug costs have skyrocketed in recent years, and a bill before the Massachusetts General Court aims to rein them in.



The proposal would lower co-payments and other out-of-pocket costs for drugs such as insulin and asthma inhalers. It also would create a commission to review certain drug costs to make sure they are not unreasonable or excessive.



Alyssa Vangeli, co-director for policy and government relations at Health Care for All, said many medications treat chronic conditions disproportionately affecting BIPOC and low-income communities.



"This is particularly important from a health-equity perspective," Vangeli explained. "Improving access to affordable medications is one way to help curb racial inequities in access to prescription drugs, particularly for those with chronic conditions."



The bill passed the state Senate yesterday. More than 20% of Massachusetts adults responding to an Altarum survey said they either skipped doses, cut pills in half or did not fill a prescription because of concerns over the cost. Opponents say lowering prices could limit drug research.



More than 80% of respondents said they support measures from requiring drug companies to provide advanced notice of price increases, to setting standard prices for certain drugs, to prohibiting companies from charging more in the U.S. than abroad.



Vangeli added there is no time to waste.



"We know that individuals and families need immediate relief now from rising out-of-pocket costs," Vangeli observed. "The pandemic has also revealed the devastating impact that uncontrolled chronic conditions can have when people are not able to afford and access the medications they need."



Vangeli noted in addition to support from the state Senate, members of the state House have also expressed interest. She hopes the bill will pass by the end of the legislative session, so Commonwealth residents can get the relief they need.



