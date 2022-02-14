Internet Safety: How to Have "The Talk" with Your Kids

Bridgeport is one of six U.S. cities selected for an 18-month project kicking off this month, to create more education and career opportunities for young people.



The National League of Cities has awarded Bridgeport a $150,000 grant to support projects promoting STEM education and careers, particularly for young people not working or in school.



Marc Donald, executive director of the Regional Youth Adult Social Action Partnership (RYASAP), said the funds will be used for the Park City Career Pathways program. The goal is to help eliminate barriers to getting jobs in STEM fields.



"It's just really trying to get them on a better path, where they graduate with a high school diploma and then, get into some sort of post-secondary opportunity," Donald explained. "Or jump right into some sort of career pathway, especially in the STEM careers or around advanced manufacturing."



Other participating cities are Houston; Sacramento, California; Madison, Wisconsin; Saint Paul, Minnesota; and Lauderhill, Florida.



Through the same grant, the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County will also support RYASAP's work.



Gwendolyn Brantley, lead of the United Way's Greater Bridgeport STEM Learning Ecosystem, said when presenting STEM opportunities to young people, it is about showing them it is within reach to find work that interests them.



"We are introducing our students to careers in the gaming industry through e-sports," Brantley noted. "We're trying to really be intentional, using tools that are exciting and will get our students to want to look into these careers."



Brantley added they have developed e-sports teams across the city, for kids from elementary school into their 20s. They are also working with the district to help students set up profiles on the networking platform Tallo, where they can learn about STEM internships and scholarships, and connect with potential employers.



References: Youth initiative National League of Cities 2022

Park City Career Pathways 2022

Bridgeport program STEM Ecosystems 2022



get more stories like this via email



Pennsylvania faces a shortage of psychiatrists that children's advocates call "alarming," and they're concerned about the impact it might have on young people whose needs become more intense and could require medication.



A June 2020 report found there aren't enough psychiatrists to meet the demand for mental-health assistance in the Commonwealth. Pittsburgh-based psychologist Dan Warner said this means the responsibility of prescribing medication for children with severe mental-health challenges often falls on pediatricians. He said the first step should be talking to a mental-health professional.



"Under significant stress, there might be a need to elevate and really looking at a biomedical intervention," he said. "Very often, the first line of that is starting with your pediatrician. Those people are not specially trained in the needs of children with mental health issues, and they don't necessarily have the time to do all the kind of work."



The most recent Pennsylvania Youth Survey found 38% of students reported feeling sad or depressed most days.



One possible solution getting the support of some health professionals is Senate Bill 25. It would allow certain nurse practitioners to have full authority to prescribe medication without requiring them to have a collaborative agreement with a physician.



State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Greene County, who introduced the bill, said it would assist communities hit hardest by the shortage, both rural and urban.



"It's very specific," she said. "It would be highly regulated, but it would open the doors to incredibly good health care that is needed right now more than ever, especially mental health care. We've got hundreds of qualified nurse practitioners that could easily jump into that field and fill the void."



Terry Clark, president and chief executive of the Pennsylvania Council on Children, Youth and Family Services, which published a position statement on the state's psychiatric shortage, said this expansion can help save children's lives.



"Not every child needs a psychiatrist, but for those most vulnerable children who do, they go without the help they need," he said, "thus the reason suicide is growing amongst our adolescent age group."



Senate Bill 25 would require a qualified nurse practitioner to have 3,600 hours and three years under a physician's collaborative agreement. The bill passed out of committee in recent months and awaits a vote in the full Senate. According to Bartolotta, it has bipartisan support.



References: Student survey Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency 2019

Senate Bill 25 Pennsylvania General Assembly 2022



get more stories like this via email

