PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2022
3.7 million people with disabilities live in New York, and they just got a new advocate in the governor's office; COVID poses more problems for hunger relief.

2022Talks - February 16, 2022
Biden again warns Putin to de-escalate; the January 6th committee digs deeper into reports of false electors; and Sandy Hook families reach a historic settlement with a gun-maker.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Paid-Leave Backers: "Go Fund Me" Helps, But Safety Net Needed

If a Minnesota worker or family member suddenly falls ill, they cannot always afford to temporarily step away from the job, so a paid family leave program has found its way back into debate in the Legislature.

On Monday, a House committee debated creating a state-administered program, to offer up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for medical leave and another 12 for family leave.

The bill was heard last session, and supporters say a growing budget surplus should compel the state to take action.

Tabota Seyon, founder of Infused Life Plant Based Emporium, a small business in Minneapolis, told the House committee she had to organize fundraisers when COVID and injury issues forced her to pause operations.

"Although I can lean on the community for support, I shouldn't have to," Seyon asserted. "This is something that I want to try to maintain on my own, but it's tough."

Supporters say the program would help entrepreneurs compete against corporations, and make it easier for new parents. But some business groups say small companies still struggle with issues like inflation and cannot afford the mandate. The plan calls for employers and employees to contribute to a fund, with the state handling management costs to distribute the benefits.

While some businesses already provide these accommodations, backers of the state-run plan say low-wage and BIPOC workers often have the least access to paid leave.

Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, the bill's chief House sponsor, said applying an even approach to this benefit would help the state in the long run.

"Research is clear, access to paid leave improves the mental and physical health for new parents," Richardson contended. "Furthermore, access to paid leave decreases nursing home placements, and also results in greater workforce attachments, reducing turnover."

School administrators countered it could add to the staffing burden made worse by the pandemic. Supporters noted paid leave would be an earned benefit, which would help families statewide, including in rural areas.

The bill includes exemptions for businesses that already provide the benefit. Lawmakers are also debating other priorities, including child care access, public safety and bonus pay for front line workers.

