Paid-Leave Backers: "Go Fund Me" Helps, But Safety Net Needed

If a Minnesota worker or family member suddenly falls ill, they cannot always afford to temporarily step away from the job, so a paid family leave program has found its way back into debate in the Legislature.



On Monday, a House committee debated creating a state-administered program, to offer up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for medical leave and another 12 for family leave.



The bill was heard last session, and supporters say a growing budget surplus should compel the state to take action.



Tabota Seyon, founder of Infused Life Plant Based Emporium, a small business in Minneapolis, told the House committee she had to organize fundraisers when COVID and injury issues forced her to pause operations.



"Although I can lean on the community for support, I shouldn't have to," Seyon asserted. "This is something that I want to try to maintain on my own, but it's tough."



Supporters say the program would help entrepreneurs compete against corporations, and make it easier for new parents. But some business groups say small companies still struggle with issues like inflation and cannot afford the mandate. The plan calls for employers and employees to contribute to a fund, with the state handling management costs to distribute the benefits.



While some businesses already provide these accommodations, backers of the state-run plan say low-wage and BIPOC workers often have the least access to paid leave.



Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, the bill's chief House sponsor, said applying an even approach to this benefit would help the state in the long run.



"Research is clear, access to paid leave improves the mental and physical health for new parents," Richardson contended. "Furthermore, access to paid leave decreases nursing home placements, and also results in greater workforce attachments, reducing turnover."



School administrators countered it could add to the staffing burden made worse by the pandemic. Supporters noted paid leave would be an earned benefit, which would help families statewide, including in rural areas.



The bill includes exemptions for businesses that already provide the benefit. Lawmakers are also debating other priorities, including child care access, public safety and bonus pay for front line workers.



A battle between Arizona legislators and the state's 230 public school districts over a four-decade-old funding cap has put students and their families squarely in the crossfire.



The issue is a constitutional amendment limiting public school funding to the amount approved back in 1980, with adjustments for inflation. If lawmakers don't approve a normally automatic override by March 1, schools will lose more than $1 billion in funding.



Education advocates from across the state spoke out in a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday.



David Lujan, president and CEO of the Children's Action Alliance, accused lawmakers of playing political games.



"We're going to be in the same situation next year and the year after, and it will continue to keep us in the basement of funding nationwide," Lujan asserted. "We are last in the country in per-pupil funding, but yet we're already at our state spending limit."



Conservative lawmakers may be concerned if they raise the cap before the courts rule on a challenge to Proposition 208, it could permanently raise taxes on the wealthy. Proposition 208, passed in 2020, increases school funding by taxing high-income Arizonans.



Susan Collins, elementary music teacher in the Kingman Unified School District, said a loss of funding could cripple a district like hers.



"We're a rural district," Collins pointed out. "We cover 3,500 square miles. We're huge and we're remote. Our buses run 6,000 miles a day. $8 million out of our budget at the very end of the school year is devastating."



Dan Streeter, superintendent of the Marana Unified School District, said a loss of funds would create a ripple effect beyond school boundaries.



"This also impacts our community," Streeter explained. "Marana is a community of 50,000 people. The school district employs 2,000. We are the largest employer in our community. When you take $15 million out of your local economy, there's going to be an impact."



Democrats in the Arizona House filed a bill last week to override the funding cap, but by Thursday, Republican leaders had not scheduled any hearings or a vote on the measure.



