Utah Legislation Targets Registration Drives, Mail-In Ballots

By almost any measure, Utah's 2020 elections were among the most successful in state history, with record turnout and no evidence of voting irregularities. So, why do some members of the Utah Legislature want to make registering voters a crime?



At least one group, the Rural Utah Project, contended it is because its members did too good a job of getting Utahns to the polls.



House Bill 371, filed last week by Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, also seeks to end mail-in ballots and drop-off collection boxes.



T.J. Ellerbeck, executive director of the Rural Utah Project, said the law is aimed straight at political organizers.



"As far as registering people to vote, this bill would make that impossible, legally," Ellerbeck argued. "Because this bill also makes it illegal for an organization like ours, or any random person on the street, to register someone else to vote."



The Rural Utah Project has registered more than 5,600 new voters, many in tribal areas and in San Juan County, which coincidentally is in Lyman's district. When asked about his bill, Lyman told Capitol reporters it is not about finding voter fraud, but to restore "election integrity." The measure drew immediate opposition from Lieutenant Gov. Diedre Henderson, who said it has "no basis in reality."



In 2018, two of the three San Juan County Commission seats were won by members of the Navajo Nation. Ellerbeck stressed if the measure becomes law, almost everything making Utah elections work well would be tossed out.



"We're an all-vote-by-mail state," Ellerbeck pointed out. "In 2020, 94% of Utahns voted by mail, and this would eliminate that. It would probably cause our elections to triple in cost, and just generally be pretty catastrophic for voter turnout."



The Rural Utah Project is part of a coalition of organizers, including the ACLU of Utah, Utah Disability Law Center, Utah Muslim Civic League, and the League of Women Voters of Utah. Ellerbeck noted the group was formed to protect their hard-fought electoral gains.



"Our vote-by-mail system in Utah works, and that's because we know county clerks across the state have figured out a way to implement it cheaply and safely," Ellerbeck emphasized. "And there's no reason to change that system because it is working, and it is already secure."



References: House Bill 371 2022

Rural Utah Project 2022



After a lengthy process, Minnesota has new maps for congressional and legislative districts. A coalition had pushed for maps that better reflect the state's growing diversity, and has a mixed review of the changes.



A special court panel unveiled the maps Tuesday, after the divided Minnesota Legislature couldn't agree on its own plan before this week's deadline.



Kathay Feng, national director of redistricting for the nonpartisan group Common Cause, said they recognize the court had limitations in drawing drastically different lines - but did come close to meeting proposed benchmarks for majority BIPOC and opportunity districts.



"Looking at that, at the congressional, at the Senate and the House level," she said, "we saw a lot of districts that were created that really did have an opportunity for these new communities of color to have a seat at the table."



However, she said some communities still are split up, pointing to large Black and immigrant populations in the Twin Cities' northwest suburbs. The coalition also wanted all Native American reservations in northern Minnesota to be included in the same congressional district. The court did expand the 8th District to encompass those main areas, but some tribal members on the outskirts still are left out.



Feng said a restrained approach in a hurried process is the result of letting lawmakers start redistricting, only to eventually go with maps drawn by the courts. She said she feels there's a better way.



"It starts with the people of Minnesota talking to an independent redistricting commission," she said, "and then ultimately having the courts review those maps."



In past cycles, courts often have had to take charge of Minnesota's redistricting process because of legislative gridlock. For now, Feng said she feels these new maps will provide opportunities for legislative candidates who would be more responsive to communities of color. To use those opportunities, she said, will require strength in organizing.



References: New Minnesota congressional maps Minnesota Special Redistricting Panel 2/15/2022

New Minnesota legislative maps Minnesota Special Redistricting Panel 2/15/2022



