Wednesday, February 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2022
3.7 million people with disabilities live in New York, and they just got a new advocate in the governor's office; COVID poses more problems for hunger relief.

2022Talks - February 16, 2022
Biden again warns Putin to de-escalate; the January 6th committee digs deeper into reports of false electors; and Sandy Hook families reach a historic settlement with a gun-maker.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Salt River Project Competition Means Grants for Arizona Teachers

Wednesday, February 16, 2022   

Arizona educators constantly are coming up with creative ways to keep their students engaged, but often money is not available for special projects. With that in mind, the Salt River Project wants teachers in their Arizona service areas to apply for its Classroom Connections grant programs.

One program is for math and science undertakings, and a second is for history and social science projects. Katherine Mascareñas, the project's media coordinator, said teachers interested in the program should think big.

"Teachers can apply for SRP grants, and they can receive up to $5,000 for specific projects in their classrooms," she said. "There's also a second program, called History and Social Science Grants, and with that they can earn up to $2,500 for their classroom."

The grant programs are open to public and nonprofit private schools in metro Phoenix; Pinal, Gila and Yavapai counties; and the Page, St. Johns and Navajo Generating Station communities. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.

Mascareñas said SRP will consider any creative idea teachers might propose, but dropped a couple of hints on how to draw attention to a project.

"We are obviously a water and power company, so if it's related to water and power, those always pique our interests," she said. "We're also very big in the STEM fields. So anything science, technology, engineering, art and math, it's all kind of up there, in terms of winning."

In addition to enhancing the educational experience for students, Mascareñas said the grants are designed to reward Arizona teachers for their dedication.

"It's anything that a teacher can dream of, he or she can't afford to purchase, they are in those categories," she said. "It often helps a lot, but teachers often use their own money, out of their own pockets, for their kids. And we want to give them a boost"

Information and entry forms are online at srpnet.com/grants.


