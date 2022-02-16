Wednesday, February 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2022
3.7 million people with disabilities live in New York, and they just got a new advocate in the governor's office; COVID poses more problems for hunger relief.

2022Talks - February 16, 2022
Biden again warns Putin to de-escalate; the January 6th committee digs deeper into reports of false electors; and Sandy Hook families reach a historic settlement with a gun-maker.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Environment  |  Water    News
Infrastructure: ND Prepares to Meet Demand for Water-Project Funding

Wednesday, February 16, 2022   

Approval of the federal infrastructure bill was hailed as a bipartisan breakthrough for public works projects. Now, states such as North Dakota are tasked with ensuring local communities receive grants for priorities such as improving water quality.

The state Department of Environmental Quality has said it hopes soon to receive federal guidance for distributing grants and forgivable loans. Under the plan, North Dakota gets an additional $63 million this year for improving drinking water and wastewater systems.

Eric Volk, executive director of the North Dakota Rural Water Systems Association, said this definitely will help underserved areas.

"We've got rural water systems out there that are still trying to get people connected," he said. "There are still people out there that do not have a good source of water."

Overall, spending under the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan is spread out over five years. The state Department of Environmental Quality has said the size of the investment means there could be delays in getting money into the hands of all who need it, but the department stressed it will work closely with disadvantaged communities, including tribal areas, to work through any obstacles.

Some elements of the infrastructure law also require state matching grants, and officials have warned that local contractors could be overextended in helping with projects. Whether these issues pop up, Elizabeth Tokach-Duran, manager of the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, said they still plan to make good use of the funding, knowing there's demand.

"With our current intended-use plan and priority list," she said, "we have 282 projects that have been identified as potentially needing funding."

That wish list totals more than $700 million in projects. These preparations follow recent requests from several Republican governors, including North Dakota's, to give states more latitude in how to administer the funding. That has raised questions about whether all states would follow the Biden administration's desire to take a climate-friendly approach and prioritize union workers.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.


