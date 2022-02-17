ID Bill Would Repeal Prohibitions for Private Militias

Idaho lawmakers are considering a bill which would repeal restrictions on banned private militias. Paramilitary actions such as parading in public are barred under a state law from 1927.



Private militia groups are also prohibited under the Idaho Constitution, which states the military is subordinate to civil power: the governor and the Legislature.



Adrienne Evans, executive director of United Vision for Idaho, said this bill would set a dangerous precedent at a time when the country is bitterly divided and could embolden anti-government armed groups in the state.



"To wield their minority influence at the barrel of a gun is not the kind of thing that I think anyone sent our Legislature to do," Evans asserted. "People want our systems to work for us. They don't want rogue actors to destroy a system and to put our entire system in jeopardy."



Major Steve Stokes, general counsel for the Idaho Military Division, introduced the legislation and said his agency identified repealing the provision as part of Gov. Brad Little's Red Tape Reduction Act. Stokes argued the law is antiquated. In support of the bill, a spokesperson for Little said he is a "strong supporter of First and Second Amendment rights."



Although open carry of firearms is allowed in Idaho, Stokes has acknowledged the bill does not violate the First or Second amendments. According to a report from the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law, every state in the country has a constitutional provision or state law banning private militias.



Evans pointed out paramilitary groups have become normalized and even mainstreamed.



"But we can't afford to allow that to occur," Evans contended. "We have to maintain the code. We have to maintain the social fabric. We need to maintain our moral and ethical standards."



At a public hearing on Wednesday, Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad stated his opposition to the bill, saying it could endanger public safety as well as law enforcement. He described a scene from 2020 when Sandpoint high school students supporting the Black Lives Matter movement were overrun by heavily armed paramilitary groups.



References: House Bill 475 2022

Private militia data Georgetown Univ. Sep. 2020



get more stories like this via email



This week, a South Dakota Senate committee advanced bills designed to limit the scope of the death penalty. For years, advocates have pushed for such measures, but like previous sessions, opponents have voiced their concerns.



One of the measures which cleared the committee would exclude severely mentally ill defendants from being eligible for capital punishment. Another creates avenues for parole for those sentenced to life in prison between the ages of 18 and 25.



Denny Davis, director of South Dakotans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, argued for those individuals, their brains are not fully formed, and getting a life sentence is equal to a death sentence.



"When you go into prison, and you're gonna be in there the rest of your life, you're gonna die there," Davis pointed out. "I want to take that disguise away."



Under the bill, younger defendants would still have to serve at least 25 years before parole is considered. To address the concerns of prosecutors, the provision no longer applies to first-degree murder. Prosecutors did object to the mental illness measure, saying it creates procedural issues in death penalty cases.



In keeping up his group's efforts to enact changes, Davis questioned why a state deemed "pro-life" would still agree with capital punishment.



"We have to come together and decide together what's right and what's wrong," Davis urged.



South Dakota has administered 20 executions throughout state history, with the latest in 2019. It had four others since 2012, but none before, going back to the late 1970s when capital punishment was reinstated.



References: Senate Bill 159 2022

Senate Bill 172 2022



get more stories like this via email



A proposal brought to the Boston City Council would create a commission to study the legacy of slavery and the ongoing inequities Black people face in Massachusetts, and to put together proposals for reparations.



Boston could be the latest of a growing number of cities exploring ways to repair the harms racism has caused in their communities. Tammy Tai - deputy director of the nonprofit King Boston - noted that Amherst and Cambridge are the first two in Massachusetts, and she hopes Boston will follow.



She said reparations can take many forms, from payments to individuals to holistic education in schools or homeownership programs.



"It first begins with an acknowledgement of what has occurred for the Black community in Boston," said Tai, "which of course is reflective and a microcosm of what Black folks in America have have experienced."



She noted that Evanston, Illinois, was the first city to adopt a system of reparations, in the form of housing grants of up to $25,000. Tai said housing may not be the right approach for Boston, but if the proposal passes, the commission will examine the options.



Tai added there has sometimes been a misconception that because Boston is a northern city, reparations aren't needed. But she points out that Massachusetts was initially one of the principal slave-trading colonies.



And today, white residents of Boston are more likely to own homes - and have checking or savings accounts and retirement funds - than Black, Brown and Indigenous residents.



"So, even though slavery was abolished earlier than the Emancipation Proclamation, slavery still touched the lives here in the city," said Tai. "And then, Jim Crow touched the lives of Black folks in the city, and the ongoing inequity. So, for a northern city to be reckoning with this and wrestling with this is hugely important for the country."



In the U.S. House, a bill for nationwide reparations - HR 40 - was first introduced more than 30 years ago, but hasn't made it through the chamber. Tai said while reparations at the local level are important, state and federal action is also needed.





References: An Ordinance Creating a Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans (proposed) Boston City Council 2022

H.R.40 - Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act the U.S. Congress 2022



get more stories like this via email

