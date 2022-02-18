NH Group: Federal Funds, Tax Cuts Not Enough for Working Granite Staters

Gov. Chris Sununu delivered his State of the State address yesterday, highlighting the state's handling of COVID-19, tax cuts and federal investments coming in.
Recent polling showed the number of New Hampshire residents who believe the state is going in the right direction has dropped. Nearly 40% worry it's on the wrong track.
Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said there were many mentions of freedom, and how New Hampshire ranks high for freedom among the states, but he argued the narrative overlooks some serious issues affecting Granite Staters on a regular basis.
"Things like public education, putting a bounty on teachers for what they say in the classroom, that's been really troubling," Wilhelm outlined. "We also saw a ban on abortions, and that is deeply troubling, especially in one of the states that has been most supportive of a woman's right to choose in the past."
Sununu announced two major plans for using funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), including a Veterans Campus, with housing and support services, and incentives for creating multifamily housing projects.
Wilhelm noted the ARP and the bipartisan infrastructure law are critical, although the governor opposed them at the time of passage.
Sununu also pointed to federal funds coming in for schools.
Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of the group Granite State Progress, pointed out the school voucher program the governor signed into law last year is already $8 million over budget. She said it means the funds are paying for students to attend private school, rather than for maintaining and improving the public school experience.
"It is going to really cause a lot of damage to public schools, which the majority of our students attend," Rice Hawkins contended. "We would have loved to see the governor step back from that position and make a commitment to invest in the funds we need for our future."
Rice Hawkins acknowledged the governor addressed the need to deal with mental health and substance abuse, and concurred it is important to address the issues.
"But the governor also needs to address ways that economic instability, gaps in quality affordable health care and housing and exclusionary policies harm the health and well-being of community members," Rice Hawkins added. "We have not seen the governor step up on these issues in the way we need him to."
Sununu, a Republican, is running for reelection this year. Primaries take place in September and the general election in November. So far, no Democrats have stepped into the race.
Disclosure: The Granite State Progress Education Fund and Granite State Progress contribute to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Gun Violence Prevention, Health Issues, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
At-home caregivers in Washington state have experienced a boost in wages to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new campaign is urging lawmakers to make the pay increase permanent.
Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 775's "Time for $20" campaign calls on lawmakers to raise hourly wages for workers who care for people in their homes and long-term care facilities in this year's budget.
Julie Sparkman, a home-care aide who looks after children who mostly have underlying health conditions, was diagnosed with cancer last year.
"There was no time to put off what needed done and if it hadn't been for hazard pay, I don't know how I would have kept living indoors," Sparkman recounted. "Honestly. I took every paycheck that I got and paid a month's worth of rent because I knew I would be out of work for some time."
Hazard pay put about an extra $3 per hour into caregivers' pockets. The temporary increase was set to expire at the end of 2021 for individual providers, but SEIU Local 775 got it extended through March. With the session scheduled to end in March, state lawmakers are beginning to craft the budget.
Sparkman explained fortunately the cancer was caught in time, in what she called the best of a bad scenario, but her situation is not unique.
"I know that there are other people walking around right now in a scenario similar to that for whom immediate action will be the only thing that saves their lives," Sparkman asserted.
Sparkman added workers needs to be at their best, so they can best care for the state's most vulnerable population.
"It translates into safer clients, which is why our jobs exist in the first place," Sparkman contended. "And if we can't take care of ourselves, then how are we taking care of anyone else?"
Disclosure: SEIU 775 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A little-known Iowa program continues to pave the way for local coordination for flood-prevention strategies, and backers of the initiative are emphasizing there is an opportunity this year to enhance funding.
Watershed Management Authorities (WMAs) have been around for more than a decade, and program supporters hope lawmakers do not exclude a funding provision tied to the current Republican tax plan in the state Senate.
WMAs bring together cities, counties, and soil and water conservation districts to better manage flooding and other issues within a watershed.
Kate Hansen, policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs, said there is so much more these coalitions can do with consistent state support.
"On farm practices or educational programs for watershed planning, staffing, there's so much potential here," Hansen asserted. "We would really like to see this element stay in place."
Income tax changes, opposed by advocates for low-income Iowans, are at the center of the Senate plan. It also calls for moving forward on a voter-approved sales-tax hike from several years ago for a natural resources trust fund. While it would depend on a final formula, supporters hope there would be money for WMAs, so they wouldn't have to mainly rely on competitive grants and fundraising.
Cara Morgan, coordinator for the East and West Nishnabotna Watershed Coalitions, formed in 2017 in southwestern Iowa, said local voices coming together through the program have allowed them to plan and study solutions for a range of flooding issues.
"We really felt that we accomplished a lot," Morgan recounted. "But we also have a lot left to accomplish and that's shown in our watershed plan."
Morgan pointed out local governments and agencies offer up volunteers to be their representatives in the WMAs. But there is often turnover, and a dedicated coordinator still brings it all together. She noted it is difficult to fund such positions without state support.
"A lot of the grants are for funding specific projects, but not funding for people to assist or lead those projects," Morgan stressed.
Disclosure: Center for Rural Affairs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
If a Minnesota worker or family member suddenly falls ill, they cannot always afford to temporarily step away from the job, so a paid family leave program has found its way back into debate in the Legislature.
On Monday, a House committee debated creating a state-administered program, to offer up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for medical leave and another 12 for family leave.
The bill was heard last session, and supporters say a growing budget surplus should compel the state to take action.
Tabota Seyon, founder of Infused Life Plant Based Emporium, a small business in Minneapolis, told the House committee she had to organize fundraisers when COVID and injury issues forced her to pause operations.
"Although I can lean on the community for support, I shouldn't have to," Seyon asserted. "This is something that I want to try to maintain on my own, but it's tough."
Supporters say the program would help entrepreneurs compete against corporations, and make it easier for new parents. But some business groups say small companies still struggle with issues like inflation and cannot afford the mandate. The plan calls for employers and employees to contribute to a fund, with the state handling management costs to distribute the benefits.
While some businesses already provide these accommodations, backers of the state-run plan say low-wage and BIPOC workers often have the least access to paid leave.
Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, the bill's chief House sponsor, said applying an even approach to this benefit would help the state in the long run.
"Research is clear, access to paid leave improves the mental and physical health for new parents," Richardson contended. "Furthermore, access to paid leave decreases nursing home placements, and also results in greater workforce attachments, reducing turnover."
School administrators countered it could add to the staffing burden made worse by the pandemic. Supporters noted paid leave would be an earned benefit, which would help families statewide, including in rural areas.
The bill includes exemptions for businesses that already provide the benefit. Lawmakers are also debating other priorities, including child care access, public safety and bonus pay for front line workers.