PNS Daily Newscast - February 18, 2022
Voter frustration grows across Texas as some early primary ballots are rejected under the state's new voting law; a judge rules three Trumps must testify; and at-home caregivers press for better pay.

2022Talks - February 18, 2022
NATO's leader warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent, President Biden touts the infrastructure law, and a judge rules former president Trump must testify under oath about his business practices in New York.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

NH Group: Federal Funds, Tax Cuts Not Enough for Working Granite Staters

Friday, February 18, 2022   

Gov. Chris Sununu delivered his State of the State address yesterday, highlighting the state's handling of COVID-19, tax cuts and federal investments coming in.

Recent polling showed the number of New Hampshire residents who believe the state is going in the right direction has dropped. Nearly 40% worry it's on the wrong track.

Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said there were many mentions of freedom, and how New Hampshire ranks high for freedom among the states, but he argued the narrative overlooks some serious issues affecting Granite Staters on a regular basis.

"Things like public education, putting a bounty on teachers for what they say in the classroom, that's been really troubling," Wilhelm outlined. "We also saw a ban on abortions, and that is deeply troubling, especially in one of the states that has been most supportive of a woman's right to choose in the past."

Sununu announced two major plans for using funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), including a Veterans Campus, with housing and support services, and incentives for creating multifamily housing projects.

Wilhelm noted the ARP and the bipartisan infrastructure law are critical, although the governor opposed them at the time of passage.

Sununu also pointed to federal funds coming in for schools.

Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of the group Granite State Progress, pointed out the school voucher program the governor signed into law last year is already $8 million over budget. She said it means the funds are paying for students to attend private school, rather than for maintaining and improving the public school experience.

"It is going to really cause a lot of damage to public schools, which the majority of our students attend," Rice Hawkins contended. "We would have loved to see the governor step back from that position and make a commitment to invest in the funds we need for our future."

Rice Hawkins acknowledged the governor addressed the need to deal with mental health and substance abuse, and concurred it is important to address the issues.

"But the governor also needs to address ways that economic instability, gaps in quality affordable health care and housing and exclusionary policies harm the health and well-being of community members," Rice Hawkins added. "We have not seen the governor step up on these issues in the way we need him to."

Sununu, a Republican, is running for reelection this year. Primaries take place in September and the general election in November. So far, no Democrats have stepped into the race.

Disclosure: The Granite State Progress Education Fund and Granite State Progress contribute to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Gun Violence Prevention, Health Issues, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


