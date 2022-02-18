Saturday, February 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 18, 2022
Play

Voter frustration grows across Texas as some early primary ballots are rejected under the state's new voting law; a judge rules three Trumps must testify; and at-home caregivers press for better pay.

2022Talks - February 18, 2022
Play

NATO's leader warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent, President Biden touts the infrastructure law, and a judge rules former president Trump must testify under oath about his business practices in New York.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Fallout from Stricter Laws Felt by Texas Voters, Election Officials

Play

Friday, February 18, 2022   

Across Texas, early ballots have been rejected for the March 1 primary, causing voter frustration when election officials explain they've failed to abide by new laws handed down by Texas legislators.

Requests for mail-in ballots were rejected at a rate of nearly 40% last month, while many ballots since returned by mail also have been rejected because voters failed to include a required driver's license or Social Security number.

David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said Texas ranks low for election integrity because of obstacles forcing voters to the polls on election day.

"And by concentrating as much voting into a single period of time, the chance for long lines, the chance that fraud may happen, or some kind of cyberattack might happen, having difficulty detecting it is increased," Becker asserted.

Becker launched the Election Official Legal Defense Network to assist public servants who feel threatened or intimidated with free advice and protection.

Becker argued his legal network for election officials is necessary because they report fear for themselves and their families.

"I can't help but be very saddened by the need for this," Becker remarked. "That a nonprofit like mine needs to protect these civil servants who have worked often in anonymity -- they don't get rich, they don't get famous -- to facilitate the voter's voices."

Texas is one of 19 states to pass laws in 2021 restricting voting access. Becker contended it makes it harder for a democratic election system which relies upon hundreds of thousands of Americans.

"We don't hold a national election. We hold 10,000 small local elections," Becker explained. "We have professional election officials, from liberal Democrats to conservative Republicans to everything in between, who run that system admirably."

Last week, a federal court ruled a provision of Texas' new voting law which makes it more difficult to vote by mail is likely violating the Constitution's First Amendment.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Disclosure: Carnegie Corporation of New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Food banks and pantries across Utah saw double the normal number of families in need during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Utah Food Bank)

Social Issues

UT Lawmakers Ponder Permanent Working Group on Hunger Issues

Statistics showed during the pandemic, the number of Utah families experiencing food insecurity grew, and advocates argued the state needs to take a …

Social Issues

NH Group: Federal Funds, Tax Cuts Not Enough for Working Granite Staters

Gov. Chris Sununu delivered his State of the State address yesterday, highlighting the state's handling of COVID-19, tax cuts and federal investments …

Social Issues

Medical Aid-in-Dying Law Still Sought in MN

Minnesota lawmakers have a lot on their plates during a shorter legislative session this year, but supporters of an end-of-life option bill hope it …

Under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, unpaid leave is inaccessible for 56% of working residents. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Paid Family Leave Coalition to Host Annapolis Rally for Time To Care Act

With the Maryland legislative session in full gear, advocacy groups are planning to host a rally in Annapolis Monday to push lawmakers to pass paid …

Social Issues

ND Trying to Recruit More Lawyers for Rural Areas

Applications are being accepted through March for a new effort designed to attract more lawyers for rural communities in North Dakota. Last year…

The Biden administration's overhaul of a loan-forgiveness program opens the door to as many as 500,000 Americans for student debt erasure. (Tierney/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WA Bill Would Help Public Workers Navigate Loan-Forgiveness Program

Workers in public service have a federal program at their disposal which could help wipe away student debt, but many struggle to apply. A bill in the …

Social Issues

At-Home Caregivers Say It's 'Time for $20' in WA

At-home caregivers in Washington state have experienced a boost in wages to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new campaign is urging lawmakers to …

Health and Wellness

Teaching Mindfulness for Reducing Stress in Health-Care Workers

Ongoing research studies at a Philadelphia medical school are focusing on stress-reduction interventions for health care workers experiencing burnout …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021