Saturday, February 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 18, 2022
Voter frustration grows across Texas as some early primary ballots are rejected under the state's new voting law; a judge rules three Trumps must testify; and at-home caregivers press for better pay.

2022Talks - February 18, 2022
NATO's leader warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent, President Biden touts the infrastructure law, and a judge rules former president Trump must testify under oath about his business practices in New York.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
ND Trying to Recruit More Lawyers for Rural Areas

Friday, February 18, 2022   

Applications are being accepted through March for a new effort designed to attract more lawyers for rural communities in North Dakota.

Last year, the Legislature approved the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program. It provides payments of $45,000 for licensed lawyers around the state to either stay in eligible communities or relocate to them and practice law full-time.

Sally Holewa, state court administrator, said it will help people in underserved areas going through a divorce or preparing their will. She pointed out they could hire someone from a larger city, but it is just not the same.

"You can work remotely with an attorney," Holewa acknowledged. "But I think there's definitely something lost with that transaction because you don't actually know the attorney, and they don't know you. "

The American Bar Association said North Dakota actually saw a 21% increase in its lawyer stock in the past decade, but the report cautioned attorneys are not evenly distributed, and rural areas have the biggest shortages.

Eligible cities and counties falling under population thresholds have to apply, along with interested lawyers. The incentive is paid out over five years.

Another factor in having enough local attorneys is to provide another option for low-income individuals. While residents can seek out legal aid groups, Holewa contended having a practicing lawyer in town helps, too.

"A lot of them do what they call pro bono work or reduced-fee work," Holewa explained. "They do that in their spare time, right, as volunteer work. And so that stays within the community most of the time."

The current application for period communities ends March 31. Another one will be held in the fall. Holewa hopes they will see the successes other states adopting similar programs have seen, including South Dakota.


