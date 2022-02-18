ND Trying to Recruit More Lawyers for Rural Areas

Applications are being accepted through March for a new effort designed to attract more lawyers for rural communities in North Dakota.



Last year, the Legislature approved the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program. It provides payments of $45,000 for licensed lawyers around the state to either stay in eligible communities or relocate to them and practice law full-time.



Sally Holewa, state court administrator, said it will help people in underserved areas going through a divorce or preparing their will. She pointed out they could hire someone from a larger city, but it is just not the same.



"You can work remotely with an attorney," Holewa acknowledged. "But I think there's definitely something lost with that transaction because you don't actually know the attorney, and they don't know you. "



The American Bar Association said North Dakota actually saw a 21% increase in its lawyer stock in the past decade, but the report cautioned attorneys are not evenly distributed, and rural areas have the biggest shortages.



Eligible cities and counties falling under population thresholds have to apply, along with interested lawyers. The incentive is paid out over five years.



Another factor in having enough local attorneys is to provide another option for low-income individuals. While residents can seek out legal aid groups, Holewa contended having a practicing lawyer in town helps, too.



"A lot of them do what they call pro bono work or reduced-fee work," Holewa explained. "They do that in their spare time, right, as volunteer work. And so that stays within the community most of the time."



The current application for period communities ends March 31. Another one will be held in the fall. Holewa hopes they will see the successes other states adopting similar programs have seen, including South Dakota.



Virginia lawmakers are pursuing a bill which would allow police to use facial-recognition technology in certain cases, a year after the General Assembly passed a measure curtailing the practice.



The proposal cleared the Senate earlier this week. It would only allow police to use facial-recognition tech when investigating a specific criminal incident or citizen-welfare situation.



Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said evidence gathered from facial-recognition tech could only be used for exoneration, not for establishing probable cause for an arrest.



"You can't use it for broad surveillance or monitoring," Surovell asserted. "You have to have a specific case you're looking at, or you have to have a person in a hospital bed, and you don't know who they are, and you're trying to figure out who's there, or you have a dead body, and you're trying to figure out who that was and there's no ID on them or whatever."



Last February, the General Assembly passed a bill barring police from using facial-recognition technology unless they receive prior legislative approval, a measure The Associated Press referred to as "one of the most restrictive bans in the country." Opponents of facial-recognition tech, including many legislative Republicans, argue it's an invasion of privacy and prone to inaccuracy and abuse.



A 2019 report from the National Institute of Standards and Technology found Asian and Black people are far more likely to be misidentified by facial-recognition technology. The bill would require any facial-recognition tech used by police to be at least 98% accurate across all demographic groups.



Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, expressed concerns on the Senate floor Tuesday the tech could still be misused.



"In this bill, even with the policies and the restrictions in place, there are no penalties if you violate it," McDougle pointed out.



The measure also would require departments to log inquiries into their facial-recognition software, and then publish a public usage report at the end of each year. With its passage in the Senate, the bill now heads to the House and its committees for further deliberation.



Solitary confinement has been widely condemned by human-rights activists, and a new bill making its way through the Virginia General Assembly would restrict its use in the state's prisons.



The bill would limit the use of solitary confinement to 15 days, and set requirements before someone is placed in isolation.



Sen. Joseph Morissey, D-Richmond, the bill's chief patron, told the Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee this month ending the practice has fiscal benefits, noting other states have eliminated solitary confinement and closed specialty facilities.



"Colorado closed a segregation facility built for 316 prisoners," Morissey reported. "After doing that, they saved $13.6 million in 2013 and 2014, without any negative impact."



The bill defines solitary confinement as isolating a person for 20 or more hours per day. The Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) said it has ended "restrictive housing," another term for solitary confinement, in favor of what's known as "restorative housing," which offers people in prison a minimum of four hours out of their cell each day.



Kim Bobo, executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, alleges restorative housing is yet another term for solitary confinement. Bobo's organization held a statewide series of prayer vigils this past Sunday in support of the bill.



"Whatever you call it, isolating people for long periods of time is torture," Bobo contended. "The DOC claims it has implemented new approaches for reducing the use of solitary confinement. Perhaps, but frankly, pastors and family members tell us different."



The bill passed the Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee, and has been referred to the chamber's Finance Committee for further deliberation. A similar bill passed the Senate last year, but failed to make it to the House for a vote. If passed by the full General Assembly, it would take effect July 1.



