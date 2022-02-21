Monday, February 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2022
Indiana steel producers push President Biden to leave a tariff in place on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration, plus an update on federal protections to limit surprise medical bills.

2022Talks - February 21, 2022
The Ukrainian President proposes meeting with Vladimir Putin, former president Trump's social media network "Truth Social" debuts, and one in four women experiences domestic violence before age 50, a new study says.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

NC Pediatric Dentists See Uptick in Cavities

Monday, February 21, 2022   

February is Children's Dental Health Month, and some pediatric dentists say cavities appear to be on the rise in North Carolina kids.

If left untreated, tooth decay can lead to infection, difficulty chewing and even malnutrition. Dr. Kerry Dove, a pediatric dentist in Concord and a member of the North Carolina Dental Society, said parents should brush their kid's gums along with teeth to prevent periodontal disease.

She pointed out teeth should be brushed regularly as soon as they appear in a baby's mouth.

"Even a rice-sized grain of fluoride toothpaste on the bristles of the toothbrush, when those teeth come in," said Dove, "to help keep the enamel nice and healthy and strong."

She added it's important to avoid giving kids sugary foods and juices, noting the longer a child's teeth are exposed to sugar, the higher the risk of developing cavities.

Dove said she's seen an uptick in the number of kids with cavities coming into her office this year.

"I mean, I think everyone is just in 'survival mode' right now," said Dove. "I don't know if kids are snacking more, or if dental health is getting neglected more, just because everyone is burnt out and tired."

One-third of parents say the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to get dental care for their children, according to a 2021 poll by Mott Children's Hospital in Michigan.

Dove emphasized that even before the pandemic, dentists made disinfecting and sanitizing their offices a top priority.

"So, I think it's perfectly safe to keep your appointments every six months with your dental office," said Dove. "And if you have concerns about COVID before you come, let those staff know that."

One study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that dental offices, along with banks and colleges, had among the best risk-to-benefit ratios for COVID-19 transmission in a public setting.




