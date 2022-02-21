NC Pediatric Dentists See Uptick in Cavities

February is Children's Dental Health Month, and some pediatric dentists say cavities appear to be on the rise in North Carolina kids.
get more stories like this via email
If left untreated, tooth decay can lead to infection, difficulty chewing and even malnutrition. Dr. Kerry Dove, a pediatric dentist in Concord and a member of the North Carolina Dental Society, said parents should brush their kid's gums along with teeth to prevent periodontal disease.
She pointed out teeth should be brushed regularly as soon as they appear in a baby's mouth.
"Even a rice-sized grain of fluoride toothpaste on the bristles of the toothbrush, when those teeth come in," said Dove, "to help keep the enamel nice and healthy and strong."
She added it's important to avoid giving kids sugary foods and juices, noting the longer a child's teeth are exposed to sugar, the higher the risk of developing cavities.
Dove said she's seen an uptick in the number of kids with cavities coming into her office this year.
"I mean, I think everyone is just in 'survival mode' right now," said Dove. "I don't know if kids are snacking more, or if dental health is getting neglected more, just because everyone is burnt out and tired."
One-third of parents say the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to get dental care for their children, according to a 2021 poll by Mott Children's Hospital in Michigan.
Dove emphasized that even before the pandemic, dentists made disinfecting and sanitizing their offices a top priority.
"So, I think it's perfectly safe to keep your appointments every six months with your dental office," said Dove. "And if you have concerns about COVID before you come, let those staff know that."
One study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that dental offices, along with banks and colleges, had among the best risk-to-benefit ratios for COVID-19 transmission in a public setting.
The pandemic has exacerbated long-standing issues in Wisconsin's child care infrastructure, and experts are weighing how to restructure the system to provide equitable care for kids and fair pay for caregivers.
get more stories like this via email
According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, half of teachers who are based in child care centers plan to leave the field in the next five years.
Alejandra Ros Pilarz, assistant professor of social work at UW-Madison, said nearly 40% of family care providers also plan to leave in the same time frame.
"Across both groups, the most common reason for wanting to leave the field, other than retirement, was to find a job with better compensation, or with more opportunity for advancement," Ros Pilarz reported.
Ros Pilarz pointed out the median wage for a center-based teacher is $13 an hour, and less than $8 an hour for a family provider. Child care centers are larger operations, while family care providers are typically smaller, local businesses.
Ros Pilarz noted the state's rural counties saw a nearly 20% decline in licensed child care providers from 2005 to 2019, and families of color and immigrant families were more likely than white families to live in child care deserts.
Anna Markowitz, assistant professor of education and information studies at the University of California Los Angeles, said teacher turnover can have a significant impact on kids' behavioral and academic development.
As she explained in a seminar to Wisconsin lawmakers Tuesday, building bonds is critical when it comes to teaching young kids.
"Children who lose out on these relationships due to teacher turnover essentially lose out on learning time, and they also may struggle to manage the emotions of that loss," Markowitz emphasized. "They lost a person they cared for, and they don't quite understand why."
Among other solutions, UW-Madison's School of Public Policy proposed supplemental earning programs for teachers who meet certain criteria, and establishing professional development and credentialing initiatives with an eye toward long-term career development.
The needs of Nevada's babies and toddlers and their parents will be front and center tomorrow at the 2022 Winter Policy Summit run by the Children's Advocacy Alliance. The virtual event runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. tomorrow.
get more stories like this via email
Experts, lawmakers and nonprofit leaders will learn about the Prenatal to Three State Policy Roadmap.
Dr. Cynthia Osborne, executive director of the Prenatal to Three Policy Impact Center at Vanderbilt University, developed the roadmap and will be a featured speaker.
"If you can get it right in those three years, it really has lifetime benefits for the child in terms of health and economic well-being," Osborne explained. "And children who are exposed to adversity early on, it ends up having neurological and biological damage to the developing child, which also can have lifelong consequences."
The summit is one in a series of events designed to prepare for the next legislative session in 2023. Advocates are pressing the state of Nevada to extend Medicaid eligibility to low-income mothers for 12 months postpartum, instead of the current six months. They also are asking for more state funding for preventive programs like in-home visits to families with newborns.
Jamelle Nance, director of the Start Strong Prenatal to Three Initiative at the Children's Advocacy Alliance in Las Vegas, said she would like the state to dedicate more funding to early investments in children and families, including ensuring access to health care and affordable child care.
"What we really want to do is make sure that families have access and can afford child care, so they can return back to work," Nance noted.
The online summit is open to the public, but you have to register ahead of time via the Alliance's website.
A resolution making its way through the Idaho Legislature encourages educating state officials and agencies on the impact of traumatic childhood events.
get more stories like this via email
Adverse childhood experiences are common in the state, with nearly a quarter of Idahoans experiencing four or more. Those events include experiences such as physical, emotional or sexual abuse; witnessing domestic violence; and family members in jail or with mental-health issues.
Boise pediatrician Dr. Thomas Patterson testified in favor of the resolution. He defined adverse childhood experiences as an experience a child is not prepared to dealt with, noting that traumatic experiences can be buffered at home or in school.
"So a child without proper social supports, either in the home or the school," said Patterson, "will end up in this toxic stress category, which permanently changes the way the brain is formed in its structure, but also in the way that it processes dangers."
Patterson said other states have recognized the benefits of education on traumatic childhood events. He cited the experiences in Ohio, where trauma-informed care has improved outcomes for children.
House Concurrent Resolution 29 was reported out of the Health and Welfare Committee this week with a "do pass" recommendation.
Patterson said he uses a trauma-informed lens when caring for patients.
He said a mom and her baby came in to his clinic, having gone to the Emergency Room and urgent care several times. Both of them were crying, but Patterson pointed out that the baby would stop crying every time she did.
He said he then asked her about her own traumatic experiences.
"I didn't do anything massive," said Patterson. "I didn't get her connected immediately with mental-health services. I didn't reinvent the wheel. All I did was ask about her trauma so she trusted me, and all I see that baby for now is well care."
Patterson said recognizing the significance of these events could signal a sea chance in Idaho.
"HCR 029 has the ability to be monumental in the impact that it has on our families and children in Idaho," said Patterson.
Patterson noted the pandemic has been a traumatic event for many kids.