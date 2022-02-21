Monday, February 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2022
Indiana steel producers push President Biden to leave a tariff in place on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration, plus an update on federal protections to limit surprise medical bills.

2022Talks - February 21, 2022
The Ukrainian President proposes meeting with Vladimir Putin, former president Trump's social media network "Truth Social" debuts, and one in four women experiences domestic violence before age 50, a new study says.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Hispanic Nurses: Mentorship Key to Diversifying TN Nurse Workforce

Monday, February 21, 2022   

The Tennessee Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses is recruiting new members. The focus on diversifying the nursing workforce comes at a time when more than a half-million registered nurses are expected to retire.

It is projected more than one million new nurses are needed to avoid a critical health care workforce shortage.

Zacnité Vargas, a registered nurse and president of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses Tennessee chapter, created last fall, said so far, the group has more than a dozen members. In addition to financial aid and scholarships, Vargas stressed people entering the field need support from colleagues.

"We hope to develop a leadership program to get our mentors ready, and then start recruiting our mentees," Vargas explained.

In the latest census, Hispanic and Latino residents made up the largest part of Tennessee's population growth. And nationwide in 2020, of the three most prevalent racial or ethnic groups in the U.S., the Hispanic and Latino population was the only one to have increased.

Vargas contended the state could develop pathways with community colleges to increase the number of Hispanic students enrolled in nursing programs, and for hospitals to boost the number they employ.

"And leadership training and investing in the Hispanic population, making sure that we have the mentorship that is needed to push these nurses forward," Vargas urged.

A survey published this year by the National Commission to Address Racism in Nursing found 69% of Hispanic respondents reported personally experiencing racism in the workplace.

Vargas added patients have improved outcomes and better health when their nurses are diverse and culturally competent.

"I know, you know, what is a traditional meal; I know how we can maybe improve or give ideas on healthier options," Vargas outlined. "And so, just having that cultural background, and being able to speak to your patient in Spanish, is really important."

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


