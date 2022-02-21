Hispanic Nurses: Mentorship Key to Diversifying TN Nurse Workforce

The Tennessee Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses is recruiting new members. The focus on diversifying the nursing workforce comes at a time when more than a half-million registered nurses are expected to retire.



It is projected more than one million new nurses are needed to avoid a critical health care workforce shortage.



Zacnité Vargas, a registered nurse and president of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses Tennessee chapter, created last fall, said so far, the group has more than a dozen members. In addition to financial aid and scholarships, Vargas stressed people entering the field need support from colleagues.



"We hope to develop a leadership program to get our mentors ready, and then start recruiting our mentees," Vargas explained.



In the latest census, Hispanic and Latino residents made up the largest part of Tennessee's population growth. And nationwide in 2020, of the three most prevalent racial or ethnic groups in the U.S., the Hispanic and Latino population was the only one to have increased.



Vargas contended the state could develop pathways with community colleges to increase the number of Hispanic students enrolled in nursing programs, and for hospitals to boost the number they employ.



"And leadership training and investing in the Hispanic population, making sure that we have the mentorship that is needed to push these nurses forward," Vargas urged.



A survey published this year by the National Commission to Address Racism in Nursing found 69% of Hispanic respondents reported personally experiencing racism in the workplace.



Vargas added patients have improved outcomes and better health when their nurses are diverse and culturally competent.



"I know, you know, what is a traditional meal; I know how we can maybe improve or give ideas on healthier options," Vargas outlined. "And so, just having that cultural background, and being able to speak to your patient in Spanish, is really important."



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



Workers in public service have a federal program at their disposal which could help wipe away student debt, but many struggle to apply. A bill in the Washington state Legislature aims to fix it.



The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program erases student debt for public servants after they make 10 years of payments, and was streamlined by the Biden administration last year.



Tessa Bowen, an administrative assistant at Highline College in the Seattle suburb of Des Moines, had $90,000 in debt when she graduated from college, which was difficult to pay off while she worked in education.



"Those are just some of the lowest-paying public service jobs that there are here in Washington," Bowen pointed out. "Because of that and being a single mom for part of that time, I don't have $600 to spend a month on the minimum payment for student loans."



Bowen shared it has been hard to find correct information on the loan-forgiveness program. Senate Bill 5847 has passed the Senate and is scheduled for an executive session Monday in the House Committee on College and Workforce Development.



Seamus Petrie, legislative specialist for the Washington Public Employees Association, said the bill would require the state to provide basic information on navigating the loan-forgiveness program, noting borrowers have found the process frustrating. It also requires annual updates and provides new employees with information within 30 days of starting a job in the public sector.



"It's going to provide a centralized, reliable source of information to public employees so that they know how to qualify for the program and know what resources are available," Petrie explained.



The bill would also ensure part-time faculty qualify for the program by calculating the hours they work outside the classroom.



Bowen argued the bill is an easy way for the state to get the same information out to public service workers.



"We tend to be underappreciated, undervalued and often taken for granted," Bowen contended. "I just feel like the more bills like this one come out, the more light it sheds on the things that we do without asking for a lot in return."



Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for sweeping investments to make higher education more affordable with a focus on programs with workforce needs. The average student debt for Pennsylvanians now stands at $39,000, one of the highest in the country.



As part of his final budget proposal, the governor is requesting $200 million for the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program to support students who attend a community college or one of the 14 state universities.



Wolf said it is about providing people with more opportunities to get a college education without overwhelming debt.



"All we're asking is that students simply stay in Pennsylvania," Wolf emphasized. "This is a huge investment in our students, but it's more than that. It's really an investment in the future of Pennsylvania. We make college more affordable, we're going to help Pennsylvania. We're going to help our economy. We're going to help everybody."



The scholarship would be funded by both the American Rescue Plan and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund, the latter coming from taxes on slot machines at racetracks. Wolf previously has attempted to fund the scholarship program with the Trust Fund but has received pushback from the horse-racing industry, which said it would hurt it financially.



Kellen Johnson, a student at Harrisburg Area Community College's paralegal studies program, said as a father of two young kids, his furthest concern should be worrying about paying tuition and books. He contended scholarships such as Nellie Bly can ease the burden on students.



"A lot of our students come to Zoom classes with cellphones," Johnson pointed out. "Just extra funding for some of our students really goes a long way. A lot of this can help us focus on other things that actually truly matter, like homework assignments and studying for exams."



The Nellie Bly scholarship is needs-based and can cover tuition, along with other expenses such as housing and books. It will prioritize students pursuing degrees in fields facing worker shortages, such as health care and education. Scholarship recipients must also agree to stay in the state for the same amount of time they received the benefit.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



