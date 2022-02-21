Wins, Losses for NM Conservation in 2022 Legislative Session

The postmortem has begun on the New Mexico legislative session which ended last week. Conservation groups concede much is left to be done, but they're touting a few programs they say will be significant for state residents.



A $10 million pilot project to support energy-efficiency improvements in low-income homes was passed, as was a bill requiring a coordinated statewide effort to clean up and reclaim legacy uranium mine and mill sites.



Joe Zupan, executive director of the water protection group Amigos Bravos, was hopeful more money would be allocated for the Water Data Act Funding.



"That passed the 2019 Legislature in both chambers unanimously, but we didn't really give it any funding," Zupan explained. "So, everybody agrees that there's a priority to water in New Mexico, but it just kind of gets lost in the shuffle."



The governor had championed a bill to turn New Mexico into a hub for hydrogen production. Proponents said it would create jobs, boost the economy and help the state move closer to its climate goals. Environmental groups opposed the bill because hydrogen is fossil-fuel based, and it ultimately failed.



Zupan hopes in next year's session, policymakers can take a harder look at water safeguards easily overturned. During the Trump administration, protections for intermittent or ephemeral streams were removed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), allowing for more discharge of fertilizers, pesticides and industrial chemicals.



Zupan pointed out it left the state's streams and rivers at risk.



"That's like 90-plus percent of New Mexico's rivers and streams suddenly lose protection, because in the desert Southwest, they're all intermittent or ephemeral," Zupan noted. "That was a disaster for us."



New Mexico is one of only three states without a surface water permitting program in place to ensure state waters are protected regardless of decisions made by the EPA.



The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a challenge to the 1972 Clean Water Act later this year. If opponents prevail, environmental groups note New Mexico could once again be in the crosshairs.



Voters in Arizona and across the West are increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change on the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains. That's the main message from the 12th annual Conservation in the West Poll by Colorado College.



The poll found voters in the eight Western states along the Continental Divide are troubled over issues like drought, inadequate water supplies, wildfires, and the loss of wildlife habitats and natural spaces.



Pollster and Principal at the firm New Bridge Strategy, Lori Weigel, said most of the 3,400 people polled said they fear for the future of the land.



"Climate change was the number one reason that people were telling us that they were feeling pessimistic," said Weigel. "I have no doubt a majority in every single state was telling us that they are feeling more worried than more hopeful when they think about the future of nature."



In Arizona, almost 70% of respondents shared that concern. And 84% of Arizonans said politicians' position on the environment is either "important or very important" in whether they support a candidate for office.



Pollster and Principal & President at the firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates - Dave Metz - said public officials pay a great deal of attention to the annual poll in making decisions on conservation issues.



He said the survey gives lawmakers a clearer view of how most people feel, as opposed to a small group that may be passionate on a particular issue.



"That small, vocal group can sometimes have an outsized presence in an elected official's mind," said Metz. "And the poll can sometimes say, 'No, that's not the case - that in fact, there is a different opinion that may not be as vocally shared but is broadly held.'"



Metz said water is a major concern, with drought and reduced snowpack eliciting the strongest levels of anxiety. Other issues included more frequent and severe wildfires, air quality, extreme heat and extreme weather.



Pollsters say they made an extra effort this year to include Native Americans and people of color, over-sampling several groups to gauge their concerns.



Shanna Edberg, director of conservation programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said marginalized communities are often the most affected by the climate.



"Latinos have this clear vision of the way forward in protecting the environment," said Edberg, "because it is Latino health, homes and jobs that are largely at stake. When Latino children are twice as likely as white children to die of asthma, reducing air pollution is a matter of life and death for our communities."



The full Conservation in the West Poll results are online at 'ColoradoCollege.edu.'



Migration routes for wildlife across the country are in peril, but tribes could get more support from Congress to protect these corridors.



The Tribal Wildlife Corridors Act would send $50 million per year in grants for Native American efforts to improve wildlife habitat.



Shailyn Miller, wildlife connectivity coordinator for the Native American Fish and Wildlife Society, said animals don't recognize political boundaries. She added that this legislation would ensure they can travel safely across a checkerboard of lands, while reinforcing tribal sovereignty to manage corridors.



"Tribes are severely underfunded and at a huge disadvantage due to extremely limited resources," she said, "especially when compared to state or federal wildlife agencies."



Migration corridors especially are important for big-game species such as elk, mule deer and pronghorn. More than 20 tribal nations and organizations have supported the legislation so far. There are 12 federally recognized tribes in Montana.



Miller, who grew up in Montana, said tribes already are working to protect wildlife migration paths, including the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in northwest Montana.



"The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes were one of the first tribes to be involved in wildlife corridor work, starting in the early 2000s," she said. "This includes a project that installed wildlife fencing, combined with dozens of wildlife underpasses and one wildlife overpass on tribal land."



In the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, $350 million has been set aside over five years for the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program. Miller said tribes also can apply for this funding to help supplement their habitat-protection work.



