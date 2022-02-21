Monday, February 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2022
Play

Indiana steel producers push President Biden to leave a tariff in place on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration, plus an update on federal protections to limit surprise medical bills.

2022Talks - February 21, 2022
Play

The Ukrainian President proposes meeting with Vladimir Putin, former president Trump's social media network "Truth Social" debuts, and one in four women experiences domestic violence before age 50, a new study says.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Environment  |  Environmental Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Commerce City Residents Urge EPA to Reject Suncor Pollution Permit

Play

Monday, February 21, 2022   

Commerce City residents living in the shadow of the Suncor refinery are calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to deny an emissions permit recently renewed by Colorado regulators.

Lucy Molina lives near the facility and is a Suncor neighborhood organizer with the group 350 Colorado. She said the EPA has an opportunity to finally hold industrial polluters accountable, and answer the calls from communities to protect their health.

"They make billions and I get cancer," said Molina. "We are the most polluted ZIP code in the nation. That is not something to be proud of. And it's time for the community to wake up, and fight back and protect the future of our children and the future of our planet."

Suncor has a long rap sheet with regulators. The EPA reported that the refinery has been in "significant violation" of the Clean Air and Water acts and federal toxic disposal laws for every quarter of the last three years.

Community members want the facility closed until Suncor can assure compliance and reduce emissions.

A Suncor representative said by email that the company is continuing to make improvements to reduce its environmental impact, and cares deeply about the communities surrounding the Commerce City refinery.

Environmental groups also are urging the EPA to reverse what they see as a decades-long injustice against the mostly Latino surrounding community. Molina is a single mother who said she would love to move her family far away from what she calls her "deadly neighbor."

"It's not as easy to just get up and go," said Molina. "I mean, I can't afford it either, you know what I mean? Just transitions need to begin in communities like ours that have carried the heavy and stinky burden of all these polluters for decades, really."

Communities of color in Colorado and across the U.S. disproportionately live near industrial polluters, largely because the tracts were the only places they could find housing due to redlining and other policies.

The EPA's Region 8 office has 45 days to review the permit's renewal after Colorado officials delivered the proposal on February 8.



Disclosure: 350 Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Environmental Justice, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Michigan is second only to California as the states with the most diverse agriculture industry.(Michael/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MI Farmers Encouraged to Apply for New USDA "Climate-Smart" Program

Michigan farmers say the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new, billion-dollar investment in projects by "climate-smart" farmers, ranchers and …

Environment

Voters in AZ, West Worried About Water, Climate Change

Voters in Arizona and across the West are increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change on the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains…

Environment

EPA Could Restore States’ Authority to Regulate Tailpipe Emissions

States will soon be able to set their own tailpipe-emissions limits stricter than the federal government's, thanks to an expected rollback of a Trump-…

The American Association of Pediatric Dentists recommends children receive a regular dental cleaning and exam every six months, starting when their first tooth comes in. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NC Pediatric Dentists See Uptick in Cavities

February is Children's Dental Health Month, and some pediatric dentists say cavities appear to be on the rise in North Carolina kids. If left …

Environment

Expanded Tax Credit Could Provide Boost for Low-Income MT Families

By Liz Carey for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Eric Tegethoff for Big Sky Connection reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service Colla…

AARP Wyoming's Virtual Fitness Program is free, open to the public, and you don't have to be an AARP member to participate. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Older Wyomingites Dance, Write to Keep Winter Blues at Bay

As winter's cold and dark days settle in, AARP Wyoming has launched a series of fitness, writing and other creative classes to help people connect …

Social Issues

Hispanic Nurses: Mentorship Key to Diversifying TN Nurse Workforce

The Tennessee Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses is recruiting new members. The focus on diversifying the nursing workforce comes …

Social Issues

Calls for Ohio to Make Plan on Remaining ARPA Dollars

Ohio still has billions of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the table, and advocates are calling for a public planning process to ensure the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021