Monday, February 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2022
Indiana steel producers push President Biden to leave a tariff in place on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration, plus an update on federal protections to limit surprise medical bills.

2022Talks - February 21, 2022
The Ukrainian President proposes meeting with Vladimir Putin, former president Trump's social media network "Truth Social" debuts, and one in four women experiences domestic violence before age 50, a new study says.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Environment  |  Sustainable Agriculture    News
MI Farmers Encouraged to Apply for New USDA "Climate-Smart" Program

Monday, February 21, 2022   

Michigan farmers say the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new, billion-dollar investment in projects by "climate-smart" farmers, ranchers and forest landowners will make a big difference in the fight to protect the environment.

The program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, encourages producers and landowners to implement practices that either reduce greenhouse gas emissions or sequester carbon. It will also measure the impact of these practices and develop markets to promote the products.

Bob Thompson, president of the Michigan Farmers Union, said the funding will be welcome, especially for smaller operators.

"Practices where you're going to plant trees, or plant buffer strips along waterways, or create wetlands where appropriate, that all costs money," Thompson pointed out. "And when you're trying to eke out a living, something has to give."

The USDA is now accepting applications for pilot projects. Public and private entities from small businesses to tribal governments to colleges can apply.

Michigan has nearly 10 million acres of farmland, and the food and agriculture industry contributes more than $100 billion annually to the state's economy.

Thompson noted methods like using cover crops and low-till or no-till practices have been growing in popularity across the state.

"We have a number of farms that are using those principles and practices that, if it were more widespread, it would be certainly more beneficial to climate activities," Thompson emphasized.

He added climate-friendly practices do more than fight climate change. They can boost sustainability on the farm as well. Cover crops, for instance, help sequester carbon and prevent groundwater contamination, but also improve soil health and prevent erosion.


Lake Mead, which holds most of the water supply for five Western states, is at a record low level after two decades of drought. (topenugato/Adobe Stock)

