Tuesday, February 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 22, 2022
Florida children are in jeopardy of becoming uninsured; the UK eases its coronavirus rules; and a proposal to move LGBTQ kids' books sparks censorship fears.

2022Talks - February 22, 2022
Vladimir Putin makes a bold move in Ukraine; redistricting legal troubles continue in Ohio and North Carolina; and an anti-Trump group wants to compete with CPAC.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

KY Cultural Sites See Uptick in Local Interest, Visitation

Tuesday, February 22, 2022   

Amid the pandemic, Kentuckians have shown more interest in local attractions as they stick closer to home, and museums and cultural centers say they're responding to the demand.

Local venues are working to increase educational experiences and accessibility.

Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum in Owensboro, said people have participated in music lessons, concerts and jam sessions, all without having to leave home.

"Folks have been looking for opportunities to engage in some adventures that are enriching, but still a little closer to home; that don't require perhaps a flight or long travel," Joslin observed.

Last year, the museum received a $15,000 grant from AARP to upgrade its tour experience with a user-friendly audio guide. AARP Kentucky said this year, local nonprofit groups and government agencies can apply for its Community Challenge grants, now through March 22. The grants are made for quick-action projects to make communities more livable.

Joslin explained the museum used the funding to develop a hand-held audio guide of its core exhibit areas. He noted the device also has a sign-language option for visitors with hearing impairments.

"As you're going through the museum, this is ideal for those who are vision impaired, or low literacy, or let's say someone who is not ambulatory," Joslin outlined. "A lot of the labels, a lot of the narrative, is at eye-level. So, this enables those folks to really get an enhanced, guided tour."

Joslin added many residents are picking up traditional music as a result of the museum's work.

"And we find that a lot of those folks then discover ways they can engage on an ongoing basis with the broader work of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum," Joslin noted. "We see them coming back, and we just love that."

AARP Community Challenge grant projects must be completed by November of this year.

Disclosure: AARP Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Florida is among the states at greatest risk of children losing coverage through its Medicaid/CHIP programs, according to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute. (Pixabay)

Social Issues

Report: FL Children in Jeopardy of Becoming Uninsured

A new report found Florida kids in the Children's Health Insurance Program could be at most risk of losing health coverage when the official public-he…

Social Issues

Report: HBCU Students Face Obstacles to Meeting Basic Needs

The pandemic's lingering effects are being felt by some college students struggling to make it to graduation. A new report focuses on the barriers …

Social Issues

Progress on WA Police Accountability, with Refinements on Tap

A year after their passage, police accountability bills in Washington state are showing signs of success. An ACLU Washington analysis found a 62% …

Puget Sound Agrarian Commons started in 2020 after a gift of land from Caroline Gardener on Whidbey Island. (Northwest Meadowscapes)

Environment

Land Trust Agreement Provides Step Toward Food Justice in WA

CORRECTION: A description of this land has been changed to "land trust agreement," rather than "leased farmland." (1:19 p.m. PST, Feb 22, 2022) A 99-…

Environment

Black History Month: Overcoming Environmental Racism in MN

As Black History Month continues, the effects of environmental injustice are being woven into conversations about the ways Black communities are left …

Last August, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed six bills that would have restricted absentee voting. He's predicted to almost certainly veto a new round of election legislation as well. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WI Legislature Poised to Pass New Election, Voting Bills

The Wisconsin Legislature is poised to approve more than a dozen voting and election-related bills this week, over objections from Democrats and …

Social Issues

Proposal to Move LGBTQ Kids' Book Sparks Censorship Fears

Efforts to move children's and young adult books with LGBTQ content to the adult section of a Northeast Arkansas public library have some local reside…

Environment

MI Farmers Encouraged to Apply for New USDA "Climate-Smart" Program

Michigan farmers say the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new, billion-dollar investment in projects by "climate-smart" farmers, ranchers and …

 

