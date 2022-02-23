Wednesday, February 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 23, 2022
Play

A new survey of students at HBCUs finds almost half have struggled with food insecurity; and Indiana lawmakers have their eyes on a post-fossil-fuel future.

2022Talks - February 23, 2022
Play

Biden says Russia is at the beginning of an invasion; Democrats continue their calls to suspend the federal gas tax; and personal security becomes a costly expense for congressional campaigns.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Report: Students at HBCUs Face Steep Challenges

Play

Wednesday, February 23, 2022   

A new survey of students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions finds that lmost half have struggled with food insecurity in the past 30 days, including at schools in California.

In the report, funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, many students said they've had to choose between paying rent and buying food. Terrell Strayhorn, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Virginia Union University and director of its Center for the Study of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, said nearly half the respondents had lost a job during the pandemic.

"Without jobs, they are worried about housing, worried about their food, worried about basic needs and bills," he said. "Some of the students in our sample have had medical issues that are depending on those jobs, to either pay their medical bills or for health benefits."

In the survey, 55% of respondents said their housing situations also are unstable, and 20% said they've been homeless at some point in the past year.

Dr. Sharon Cobb, director of pre-licensure nursing programs and assistant professor at the Mervyn M. Dymally School of Nursing at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, said sky-high rents there force many of the graduate students to commute from towns such as Lancaster, outside the city. Since they often have back-to-back medical rotations, finding a place to crash can be a big problem.

"Just in addition to housing insecurity, especially if you're living far-distance," she said, "you're now worried about, 'Do I need to sleep in my car for the next shift?' So, one of the emerging issues that has occurred is just temporary housing for health-care professional students."

Cobb said affordable child care is another pressing need among graduate students. The report called for more emergency assistance to students and for increased state and federal funding for HBCUs.

Disclosure: Annie E Casey Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Education, Juvenile Justice, Welfare Reform. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


