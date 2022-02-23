Report: Students at HBCUs Face Steep Challenges

The pandemic's lingering effects are being felt by some college students struggling to make it to graduation.



A new report focuses on the barriers facing students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).



The survey of 5,000 HBCU students found 46% had been food insecure in the last 30 days. Maryland's Morgan State University, one of the schools surveyed, opened a Food Resource Center on campus in 2018 to address student hunger.



Kevin Banks, vice president for student affairs at Morgan State University who oversees the center, said the challenge to afford food, housing and school can affect students' mental health.



"If you don't take care of those, then the students cannot focus on the goal at hand, and that is to get their education," Banks explained. "That plays into their psyche, because we know if you're hungry, if you're homeless, you can't even begin to think about doing schoolwork."



The center aims to educate students on healthy eating and addresses hunger through food distribution days. Banks estimates about 40 students attend the free food distributions, which happen every three weeks.



Terrell Strayhorn, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Virginia Union University and director of the Center for the Study of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, said the racial inequities brought to the forefront by the pandemic, such as access to affordable health care and housing, also play out on HBCU campuses.



"Just because there are basic needs that we all have doesn't mean that we have equal resources and equal opportunity," Strayhorn pointed out. "External threats like a pandemic and the historic quest for racial justice in this country impact all of us differently."



The report is a joint effort by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, and Virginia Union University's Center for the Study of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It makes state and federal policy recommendations for lawmakers, including expanding financial aid and emergency aid options for HBCU students.



The Tennessee Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses is recruiting new members. The focus on diversifying the nursing workforce comes at a time when more than a half-million registered nurses are expected to retire.



It is projected more than one million new nurses are needed to avoid a critical health care workforce shortage.



Zacnité Vargas, a registered nurse and president of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses Tennessee chapter, created last fall, said so far, the group has more than a dozen members. In addition to financial aid and scholarships, Vargas stressed people entering the field need support from colleagues.



"We hope to develop a leadership program to get our mentors ready, and then start recruiting our mentees," Vargas explained.



In the latest census, Hispanic and Latino residents made up the largest part of Tennessee's population growth. And nationwide in 2020, of the three most prevalent racial or ethnic groups in the U.S., the Hispanic and Latino population was the only one to have increased.



Vargas contended the state could develop pathways with community colleges to increase the number of Hispanic students enrolled in nursing programs, and for hospitals to boost the number they employ.



"And leadership training and investing in the Hispanic population, making sure that we have the mentorship that is needed to push these nurses forward," Vargas urged.



A survey published this year by the National Commission to Address Racism in Nursing found 69% of Hispanic respondents reported personally experiencing racism in the workplace.



Vargas added patients have improved outcomes and better health when their nurses are diverse and culturally competent.



"I know, you know, what is a traditional meal; I know how we can maybe improve or give ideas on healthier options," Vargas outlined. "And so, just having that cultural background, and being able to speak to your patient in Spanish, is really important."



