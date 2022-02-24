8th Annual Progressive Summit Takes Place This Weekend

This weekend, progressive groups will come together for the 8th annual Progressive Summit, which will be held online. The keynote speaker will be Kris Brown with the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence.



Will Pregman, director of communications for the group Battle Born Progress, which hosts the event, noted even though Nevada has already passed universal background checks, more remains to be done.



"We're still hoping to address the preemption issue," Pregman pointed out. "Basically, the Nevada law that local counties or cities don't have the ability to pass their own firearm laws that supersede what's passed by the state Legislature."



The convention brings together policymakers and community organizers to brainstorm and marshal forces ahead of the primary in June, the midterm election this fall, and the 2023 legislative session. The two-day event costs $15 to attend.



Pregman added the sessions will also tackle clean energy, the move to establish a national monument at Avi Kwa Ame, and the fight to keep voting accessible and convenient.



"Anything that we believe would be a barrier to voting or would create arbitrary hoops to jump through for voters is something that we would likely oppose," Pregman asserted.



Other featured speakers include Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead, and journalist John L. Smith, who will participate in a chat on the role of the press in combating disinformation.



The Wisconsin Legislature is poised to approve more than a dozen voting and election-related bills this week, over objections from Democrats and voting-rights groups they would make it more difficult to cast a ballot.



The bills would, among many other things, set multiple new requirements for absentee ballots, give a legislative committee significant oversight of election administration and establish new policies for voting in nursing homes.



Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, said the new guidelines will help ensure the security of future elections.



"We are at a time when Americans no longer have faith in our election system," Gundrum asserted. "As state legislators, we have an obligation to implement legislation that will restore integrity in our voter system."



The bills will be voted on by the Senate Tuesday, and The Associated Press reports they will likely get a final vote in the Assembly Thursday. However, they face an all-but-certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.



The Republican-authored bills are part of a nationwide wave of restrictive voting measures. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, so far this year, more than 250 such bills have been introduced, pre-filed or carried over from prior sessions.



Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, in a committee hearing Monday, argued the changes proposed by Republicans would undermine confidence in elections.



"Don't you believe we should be doing all that we can to make sure that it's easy for people to vote?" Ohnstad asked. "This just goes in the opposite direction, where we are trying to make it hard for people to vote. And I think that's what would eventually actually erode confidence in our electoral system."



The bills were introduced this month, and voting-rights advocates have accused GOP lawmakers of fast-tracking them through the committee and public-hearing process.



While Evers is likely to veto them, the bills offer a glimpse of what Wisconsin's election administration could look like should the governor lose his reelection bid in November.



