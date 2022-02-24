Thursday, February 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - February 24, 2022
Russia invades Ukraine and international condemnation is swift; Two years after Ahmaud Arbery was killed, three men convicted for his murder are found guilty of federal hate crimes, and an update on sexual misconduct laws in SD.

2022Talks - February 24, 2022
Congressional Democrats back Biden's Russia countermeasures, D.C. braces for a trucker protest, two Michigan lawmakers testify before the Jan. 6 panel, and the Supreme Court weighs a Trump-era immigration policy.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

8th Annual Progressive Summit Takes Place This Weekend

This weekend, progressive groups will come together for the 8th annual Progressive Summit, which will be held online. The keynote speaker will be Kris Brown with the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence.

Will Pregman, director of communications for the group Battle Born Progress, which hosts the event, noted even though Nevada has already passed universal background checks, more remains to be done.

"We're still hoping to address the preemption issue," Pregman pointed out. "Basically, the Nevada law that local counties or cities don't have the ability to pass their own firearm laws that supersede what's passed by the state Legislature."

The convention brings together policymakers and community organizers to brainstorm and marshal forces ahead of the primary in June, the midterm election this fall, and the 2023 legislative session. The two-day event costs $15 to attend.

Pregman added the sessions will also tackle clean energy, the move to establish a national monument at Avi Kwa Ame, and the fight to keep voting accessible and convenient.

"Anything that we believe would be a barrier to voting or would create arbitrary hoops to jump through for voters is something that we would likely oppose," Pregman asserted.

Other featured speakers include Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead, and journalist John L. Smith, who will participate in a chat on the role of the press in combating disinformation.

Disclosure: Battle Born Progress - Institute for a Progressive Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Environment, Gun Violence Prevention, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


In his State of the State address, Gov. Steve Sisolak vowed to keep taxes low and to seek a raise for Nevada State Police next year. (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

