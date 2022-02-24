8th Annual Progressive Summit Takes Place This Weekend

This weekend, progressive groups will come together for the 8th annual Progressive Summit, which will be held online. The keynote speaker will be Kris Brown with the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence.
Will Pregman, director of communications for the group Battle Born Progress, which hosts the event, noted even though Nevada has already passed universal background checks, more remains to be done.
"We're still hoping to address the preemption issue," Pregman pointed out. "Basically, the Nevada law that local counties or cities don't have the ability to pass their own firearm laws that supersede what's passed by the state Legislature."
The convention brings together policymakers and community organizers to brainstorm and marshal forces ahead of the primary in June, the midterm election this fall, and the 2023 legislative session. The two-day event costs $15 to attend.
Pregman added the sessions will also tackle clean energy, the move to establish a national monument at Avi Kwa Ame, and the fight to keep voting accessible and convenient.
"Anything that we believe would be a barrier to voting or would create arbitrary hoops to jump through for voters is something that we would likely oppose," Pregman asserted.
Other featured speakers include Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead, and journalist John L. Smith, who will participate in a chat on the role of the press in combating disinformation.
Two Michigan Republicans were called to testify on Tuesday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
They were two of the 16 Republicans who signed a false letter stating Donald Trump had won Michigan's electoral votes, despite Joe Biden leading by more than 150,000 votes in the state. Later this week, the former chair of the Michigan Republican Party will be called to discuss her part in the false election documents.
Sam Inglot, deputy director of Progress Michigan, said those kinds of efforts to undermine elections are what led to the insurrection on January 6th.
"Jan. 6 and these hearings are not just about one event; they're not even about a single Election Day," he said. "We've really seen kind of multiple years of misinformation from the right about our elections, and attempts to sabotage our elections."
Following 2020, Michigan lawmakers filed dozens of bills that critics have said would make voting harder - including an attempt to beef up voter ID requirements and prohibit sending out absentee-ballot applications to voters unless specifically requested. While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed those bills, a petition is circulating to try to override future vetoes.
In contrast to those attempts, said Brandon Snyder, co-executive director of community group Detroit Action, another petition is circulating for election reforms that would make it easier for more people to vote - from implementing more early voting to ensuring more drop boxes are available, and providing better language access.
"When we talk about engaging in democracy, that's just not elections," he said. "For us, we believe in democracy being '365.' And we think of democracy not just being voting rights, but like, the actual needs that people have."
The group circulating this petition, Promote the Vote Michigan, successfully led the campaign to pass Proposal 3 in 2018. It added straight-ticket voting, automatic voter registration at the Michigan Department of Motor Vehicles, same-day voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting, among other election reforms.
The Wisconsin Legislature is poised to approve more than a dozen voting and election-related bills this week, over objections from Democrats and voting-rights groups they would make it more difficult to cast a ballot.
The bills would, among many other things, set multiple new requirements for absentee ballots, give a legislative committee significant oversight of election administration and establish new policies for voting in nursing homes.
Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, said the new guidelines will help ensure the security of future elections.
"We are at a time when Americans no longer have faith in our election system," Gundrum asserted. "As state legislators, we have an obligation to implement legislation that will restore integrity in our voter system."
The bills will be voted on by the Senate Tuesday, and The Associated Press reports they will likely get a final vote in the Assembly Thursday. However, they face an all-but-certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The Republican-authored bills are part of a nationwide wave of restrictive voting measures. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, so far this year, more than 250 such bills have been introduced, pre-filed or carried over from prior sessions.
Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, in a committee hearing Monday, argued the changes proposed by Republicans would undermine confidence in elections.
"Don't you believe we should be doing all that we can to make sure that it's easy for people to vote?" Ohnstad asked. "This just goes in the opposite direction, where we are trying to make it hard for people to vote. And I think that's what would eventually actually erode confidence in our electoral system."
The bills were introduced this month, and voting-rights advocates have accused GOP lawmakers of fast-tracking them through the committee and public-hearing process.
While Evers is likely to veto them, the bills offer a glimpse of what Wisconsin's election administration could look like should the governor lose his reelection bid in November.
As Washington state continues to grapple with new voting maps, a measure in the Legislature would ensure future maps comply with the Washington Voting Rights Act.
A lawsuit is challenging the way redistricting happened in the Yakima Valley, arguing the map creates the "facade" of a Latino-majority district.
Audel Ramirez, a community organizer in Yakima community for the group OneAmerica, said Senate Bill 5597 would require changes to the election system be approved under the Washington Voting Rights Act passed in 2018.
"Litigation is costly," Ramirez pointed out. "It takes away resources from communities that should better use those resources to provide services and infrastructure for their residents, instead of fighting prolonged court battles or things over systems that are clearly in violation of the Washington state Voting Rights Act."
Ramirez noted OneAmerica is not involved with the statewide challenge, but he said after a yearslong fight in Yakima County, Latino communities achieved success at opening the door for representation on the commission board. Opponents of the bill say the Washington Voting Rights Act added to voter mistrust.
Melissa Rubio, political director for OneAmerica, said the measure would set up a pre-clearance process similar to a provision in the federal Voting Rights Act before it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013. Rubio said the process would eliminate the need for expensive court battles.
"Whether it's redistricting or things like the ability to take away or add language translation to ballots or take away or add ballot boxes, there needs to be something that allows us to make sure that any changes that happen in our local election jurisdiction are in fact in line with the Washington Voting Rights Act," Rubio contended.
Ramirez noted a lack of representation locally has big effects for people on the ground.
"That's something not unique to the Yakima Valley," Ramirez remarked. "We see it throughout the country, throughout the state and other parts of the world where environmentally, socially and economically people are suffering because the people who right now manage that budget don't take their needs into consideration."
The bill has passed the Senate and is scheduled for an executive session in the House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations Wednesday.