SD Looks to Bolster Law Surrounding Sexual Contact

A few words not included in South Dakota's law dealing with criminal sexual contact came to light in a recent investigation, and now, child-protection advocates hope proposed changes will limit harm caused by predators.
A bill making its way through the Legislature would add the words "buttocks" and "inner thighs" to the sexual-contact law. Bill sponsors say not having the language prevented charges being filed against a high school cross-country coach in Rapid City over inappropriate massages with students.
Sen. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, said prosecutors from elsewhere in the state testified they too wish they had a broader definition for similar cases.
"Just another tool for the prosecutor when something like this happens," Duhamel explained. "It seems like a good, common-sense fix to our laws in South Dakota."
The bill has cleared the Senate and will likely be considered in the House. Some policy analysts question why all states are not fully aligned with federal law in this area. Duhamel noted she is open to the idea down the road but added opposition over unintended consequences could get in the way of making fixes right now.
Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, is leading the effort in the House. While the law change applies to individuals of all ages, he said it added a layer of protection for minors who have to deal with the long-term effects from these encounters.
"We need this to stop, so they don't have adverse effects later on in life," Reed asserted. "It's kind of like a post-traumatic response that can happen when it comes to sexual abuse."
Sexual abuse of minors falls under the umbrella of Adverse Childhood Experiences. Researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said survivors are more likely to experience sexual violence as adults when compared with non-victims.
Meanwhile, Reed, who also serves on the board for the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, expects the bill to get a House committee hearing in the near future.
During Black History Month, North Dakota teachers highlight the work of iconic figures, like Martin Luther King, Jr. But the state is also one of several now banning curriculum related to Critical Race Theory, prompting broader concerns among educators.
Last fall, North Dakota joined the movement of conservative-led states in banning teaching about the lasting effects of systemic racism. State education officials noted it does not limit this month's teachings, and standards cover issues like social responses to inequality.
Nick Archuleta, president of the educator union North Dakota United, has confidence in the standards, but thinks the law is not necessary.
"Everybody should be in favor of teaching the truth about American history," Archuleta asserted. "And if that involves teaching something that doesn't put us in a flattering light, so be it. It's still history, and it's still the truth."
Opponents also noted the concept of Critical Race Theory was designed for college classrooms, and policy analysts worry the way some laws are written, they could lead to further restrictions on teaching about racism. A spokesperson for North Dakota's Department of Public Instruction said the state's law is straightforward, and districts have freedom to adapt their curriculum.
But Archuleta countered the laws puts more pressure on teachers to make sure they are not violating any new rules when talking about Black History Month or long-standing racial issues. He pointed to a new survey from the union, showing North Dakota teachers are already fed up with politics conflicting with education.
"Teachers didn't sign up to become a political football," Archuleta emphasized. "They came because they have a sincere desire to do what's right by the children in their charge."
In the survey, 53% of the educators who responded said they feel at least "some pressure" from politicians and parents to teach a certain way to be "less controversial." Three-quarters said political discourse would play a role in their decision on whether to leave the profession, and 44% of the respondents are considering a change of professions now.
It's that time of year where we make our New Year's resolutions, and some in the Latino community are reaching out for help sticking to their plans. The pandemic brought extreme hardships, but the economic recovery and labor shortage also present new opportunities to move up the ladder or find a better-paying job.
Margarita Flores, a pastoral associate and chaplain for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles who founded Instituto Latino Life Coaching in Compton, said many in the Latino community suffer from a crisis of confidence.
"In the Hispanic community, you don't have too many people encouraging you to ask yourself, 'What is the next step in my life,' because the next step requires change," she said, "and change is the biggest fear that people carry."
Instituto Latino offers life-coaching sessions in Spanish at very low rates on a sliding scale, so even people who are struggling financially can work on personal development, organizational skills and self-esteem.
A recent study called "A Portrait of California 2021-2022" found that Latinos have made the most progress of any ethnic group in health, education and standard of living over the past 10 years. However, Latinos still remain the lowest-paid ethnic group. In particular, Latinas in the Golden State earn on average just over $25,000 per year, compared with about $62,000 for white men.
Flores said Latinos make up almost 40% of the state, so the future of California depends on the success of this community.
"I believe that helping self-esteem and empowerment for mothers, fathers, entrepreneurs, leaders in our churches and communities is very essential," she said.
With determination and a helping hand to guide and encourage them, she said, people can develop the courage to go for that next job opportunity, improve relationships with family and friends, get a handle on debt and live their best lives.
LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Wyoming shoppers choosing to buy gifts at local mom-and-pop stores this holiday season can sample cookies with Mrs. Claus and refuel at Santa's Saloon, and kids can send letters to the jolly old elf via Pony Express riders.
Trey Sherwood, executive director of the Laramie Main Street Alliance, acknowledged most of the money shoppers spend at corporate chains ends up out of state, but when people buy local, they support their neighbors, and 68 cents of every dollar stays in the community.
"And it turns into payroll for local jobs, and it turns into support for our little-league teams," Sherwood outlined. "Because small businesses are often the sponsors for our youth sports."
Historic downtown Laramie, founded as a railroad town, is celebrating small businesses all week, capping off with a holiday parade. Instead of a traditional tree, officials will light up the city's historic train.
In addition to Santa, the "Old West Holiday" in downtown Cheyenne also features lights and decorations on architecture dating back to Wyoming's territorial days. Many buildings are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Haylee Chenchar, vice president of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, said small businesses have turned downtown into a festive winter wonderland.
"Everyone who comes to downtown, they will not only get to do their holiday shopping and support local businesses, but they really get a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that can't be replicated anywhere else," Chenchar explained.
Sherwood pointed out folks also can support most local businesses, and avoid big-box store supply-chain logjams, from the comfort of your sofa.
"Supporting local through online, you can sit in your pajamas at home and know that you are still making an investment in your downtown by shopping local, not having to worry about it being shipped late," Chenchar concluded.