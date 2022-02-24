Landowner Rights at Center of IA's Carbon Pipeline Debate

Eminent-domain concerns are a focal point as Iowa considers the idea of allowing underground pipelines to transfer carbon dioxide for storage.



Summit Carbon Solutions recently filed its initial permit request with state regulators. If approved, the pipeline would run through several states to gather carbon from ethanol plants, eventually storing it underground in North Dakota.



As part of the process, Summit is trying to secure voluntary land easements from property owners.



Wally Taylor, an attorney representing the Sierra Club of Iowa, said the company's filing did not include information about easements.



"They said they would, quote, 'update it later,' " Taylor observed. "I think what that means is that they're struggling to get people to sign voluntary easements."



In its filing, Summit said it is uncertain to what extent it will have to use eminent domain, the process of seizing land, to move forward on the project.



Taylor noted he and landowners have filed motions to force Summit to release details regarding private property. Summit argues it is heavily focused on landowner engagement as part of its efforts.



But it has not quelled backlash from property owners, including the formation of a coalition to fight such projects.



Taylor pointed out a bill recently proposed in the Legislature to limit the scope of eminent domain for a private venture like this was abruptly pulled from consideration, despite the bill's sponsor noting strong demand for the proposal.



"Obviously, there was some political pressure from powerful interests that got to the legislators," Taylor asserted.



Property owners argued the lack of a proper debate hinders their ability to protect the health of their land, including farms.



Taylor emphasized despite what companies such as Summit are promising about reducing their carbon footprint, his group is not convinced underground storage is a solution to climate change. There are at least two other carbon pipeline projects in the works in Iowa.



References: Carbon capture project Summit Carbon 02/01/2022

Iowa Easement Team 2022



get more stories like this via email



Washington state could head to the front of the pack when it comes to electrifying new buildings. Proposals before the State Building Code Council would require high-efficiency heat pumps for space and water heating in new commercial buildings.



According to the nonpartisan organization RMI - formerly the Rocky Mountain Institute - the shift away from gas to electric would eliminate about eight million tons of carbon dioxide by 2050, equivalent to taking 1.8 million cars off the road each year.



Jonny Kocher is an associate with the clean energy think tank.



"Building electrification is one of those kind of no-brainer solutions where it's like we can actually save money both up front if the building is designed correctly," said Kocher. "The utility bills typically will either be the same or less. And then, we reduce emissions and improve health."



Skeptics of the plan point to the reliability and affordability of alternative sources to gas.



The State Building Code Council is hosting a public hearing on Friday, including testimony on potential code changes. The state updates its energy codes every three years.



Other states and cities are considering changes that would push the electrification of buildings. Kocher said if Washington approves the proposed code updates, it would become a leader on this issue.



"Even though they would be some of the strongest in the country, it's overall a very modest change," said Kocher. "We're just starting with new construction because we know that by 2050 we need to have a lot of our buildings be all electric, and if we don't start with new construction we're just going to never really get there."



Washington state cities, including Seattle, Shoreline and Tacoma, already have ensured that new buildings must be electrified.







References: Public Hearing - 02/25/2022: Zoom link and agenda the Washington State Building Code Council 2/25/22



get more stories like this via email



Minnesota is in the process of adopting the latest standard for energy efficiency in commercial buildings.



There are calls for a specific approach supporters say can make structures healthier for their occupants, and reduce the energy burden in taller, multi-family housing. The state Department of Labor and Industry has said it expects a new standard later this year. In the meantime, Margaret Cherne-Hendrick, lead director of energy transition for the group Fresh Energy, urged policymakers, developers and contractors to ensure Minnesota doesn't fall behind in this area.



"We've made progress in drawing down emissions from the power sector and the transportation sector of the economy," she said, "but we really see an increase in emissions across the building sector."



Roughly 40% of U.S. energy use is in commercial and residential buildings. New standards can include improved ventilation and better-performing appliances. Aside from reducing emissions, backers have said it makes the indoor air cleaner and addresses rising energy costs. A legislative plan outlines the approach pushed by advocates, although there's some construction-industry pushback from those who oppose aggressive code updates.



As new rules are crafted, the department hopes to see a plan this legislative session to ensure each new edition of Minnesota's commercial energy code is at least 8% more efficient than the last one. Elizabeth Glidden, deputy executive director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership, said her group's research shows some developers are already moving in this direction, but new statewide requirements still are necessary.



"But what happens then is that we have an unevenness - where a market might be moving somewhere, but we're not really bringing everyone along," she said, "and this would be a way that we would be able to do that."



Glidden said this especially is important because people of color disproportionately live in areas zoned for multifamily housing. Higher energy bills and overall housing costs can limit a family's ability to thrive, she said, "and the more that you're spending on your housing, the less that you are able to spend on other necessities of life."



Disclosure: Fresh Energy contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Bill: SF 2077 Minnesota Legislature 2021

Report: &quot;A Better Building Code&quot; Minnesota Housing Partnership 2021



get more stories like this via email

