MA Groups: Local Hate-Crime Enforcement Needs Beefing Up

This week marks two years since the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and the three men convicted for his murder have now been found guilty of hate crimes in federal court.



Civil rights groups applaud the verdict, but said more hate-crime enforcement needs to be done locally.



Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston, pointed to a recent case in East Boston where a woman and her daughter were waking home and speaking in Spanish, and a white assailant physically and verbally attacked them, telling them to "speak English" and "go back to your country."



Sellstrom noted the sentencing was lenient: just 15 months of probation.



"That type of violence against someone based on their identity, that goes beyond the physical assault and really is emotionally and mentally damaging," Sellstrom pointed out. "Not only to the victims but to others in their community who may learn about the attacks."



Sellstrom argued law enforcement officials at all levels need to take hate crimes more seriously. He noted police often do not investigate crimes as hate crimes even when it is clear a crime was motivated by prejudice. Similarly, he observed district attorneys and judges often are reluctant to charge and decide cases as hate crimes.



Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, said it is why she has sponsored a bill to clarify and simplify existing hate-crime statutes. She explained the bill would clarify crimes are still chargeable as hate crimes even if there is mixed motivation, or in other words, there does not need to be just a single motive.



"It also added gender and immigration status as protected classes," Nguyen emphasized. "It mandates data collection, which will give us a better indication of exactly how hate crimes play out in our Commonwealth. And it added a restorative-justice component for perpetrators who are willing to make restitution."



Nguyen added the goal is to send a message hate and discrimination do not have a place in Massachusetts, despite the uptick in hate crimes, according to a report from the Baker administration.



"We all know that crimes are not just crimes against the individual," Nguyen asserted. "They're crimes against entire communities. They're meant to terrorize entire communities. We don't want to wait for the next hate-crime incident to happen here in Massachusetts."



Minnesota lawmakers have a lot on their plates during a shorter legislative session this year, but supporters of an end-of-life option bill hope it gets another look.



The current proposal would permit mentally capable adults with less than six months to live to request, obtain and take medication to die peacefully in their sleep.



Carrie Framsted, an advocate for the nonprofit Compassion & Choices from Grand Marais, said she became an advocate for the bill following the death of her wife Monica two years ago. She explained it became clear the cancer treatments were too much for Monica to handle.



"She had two wishes, the pain management and quality of life, and she didn't have either one," Framsted recounted.



The House bill has added sponsors in recent weeks, but it's unclear if it will get a hearing. There is also a companion measure in the Senate. One of the concerns opponents have raised in the past is the possibility of taking advantage of vulnerable individuals. Supporters countered there are numerous safeguards and requirements in place, including accessing the service through licensed providers.



Framsted noted supporters are still working through stigma issues, such as people still referring to the option as "assisted suicide."



"It's a decision you make with your family, your physician, with your friends and loved ones, and they are all with you together," Framsted emphasized.



Other provisions in the bill would allow terminally ill people to withdraw their request if they change their mind at any point, and anyone who attempts to coerce a patient would face criminal prosecution. Health-care providers who participate and comply are given civil and criminal immunity.



Similar laws are in place in nearly a dozen other states.



This week, a South Dakota Senate committee advanced bills designed to limit the scope of the death penalty. For years, advocates have pushed for such measures, but like previous sessions, opponents have voiced their concerns.



One of the measures which cleared the committee would exclude severely mentally ill defendants from being eligible for capital punishment. Another creates avenues for parole for those sentenced to life in prison between the ages of 18 and 25.



Denny Davis, director of South Dakotans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, argued for those individuals, their brains are not fully formed, and getting a life sentence is equal to a death sentence.



"When you go into prison, and you're gonna be in there the rest of your life, you're gonna die there," Davis pointed out. "I want to take that disguise away."



Under the bill, younger defendants would still have to serve at least 25 years before parole is considered. To address the concerns of prosecutors, the provision no longer applies to first-degree murder. Prosecutors did object to the mental illness measure, saying it creates procedural issues in death penalty cases.



In keeping up his group's efforts to enact changes, Davis questioned why a state deemed "pro-life" would still agree with capital punishment.



"We have to come together and decide together what's right and what's wrong," Davis urged.



South Dakota has administered 20 executions throughout state history, with the latest in 2019. It had four others since 2012, but none before, going back to the late 1970s when capital punishment was reinstated.



