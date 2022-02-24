WI Natural Resources Board Approves New Standards for 'Forever Chemicals'

Wisconsin's Natural Resources Board has approved new contamination standards for Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), a family of chemicals pervasive in the state's waters.



The board approved a drinking-water standard of 70 parts per trillion for two of the most common PFAS chemicals Wednesday, a significantly higher cap than the 20 parts per trillion initially recommended by the Department of Natural Resources.



Lee Donahue, a supervisor for the Town of Campbell, told the board extensive PFAS contamination has had life-changing effects on residents of her western Wisconsin town.



"It's like a ticking time bomb, you know," Donahue stated. "It's in your body, you can't get it out, you seek an alternative safe drinking-water source, and you pray for enforceable water standards."



According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the chemicals have been linked to a number of adverse health effects, but research into the exact health outcomes of PFAS exposure is ongoing. Some business lobbying groups opposed the more stringent DNR guidelines for the chemicals, arguing they did not adequately take into account the financial impacts such rules would have for businesses and manufacturers.



The Department of Natural Resources' initial 20-parts-per-trillion proposal was rejected as board members believed the cost to enforce it, an estimated $5.6 million for the first year alone, would be too high.



Scott Manley, executive vice president of government relations for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, also argued the DNR lacks the specific authority to regulate PFAS.



"It's clear that DNR staff believe they have broad authority to regulate PFAS however they deem fit," Manley contended. "But the agency has a long history of misinterpreting its own authority, including its authority to regulate PFAS substances."



PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," will essentially never break down under normal environmental conditions. They're a common material found in everything from firefighting foam to nonstick cookware. The new PFAS standards, which fall in line with federal recommendations established under the Obama EPA, still need legislative approval.



This is the second in a two-part series this week on the impact of boating activity in Minnesota.



The wakes from bigger recreation boats on Minnesota lakes have become a source of tension. New research to measure these waves could help with concerns about their environmental and public-safety impact.



This week, researchers at the University of Minnesota released a study of the difference between waves generated by boats used for wake-surfing and those associated with typical water recreation. The wake-surf boat waves were two to three times higher, with three to nine times more energy. Lead researcher Jeff Marr, associate director of engineering and facilities at the university's St. Anthony Falls Laboratory, said that type of force is something most Minnesota lakes aren't used to.



"This is a new use of a boat," he said, "and we want to understand what does it mean, what are the implications?"



As activities such as wake-surfing gain in popularity, Marr said the next step is to use the data to measure how these powerful waves can affect lake ecology. This study indicated certain wake-surf boats require buffers of at least 425 to 500 feet from shores and docks to minimize their wake impacts.



Marr's team made no recommendations on what rules should be established for larger and more powerful boats, but he said this new data is a good starting point for stakeholders to come together for those decisions.



"Those are interesting things to have now, because we can see wave height, we can measure wave height," he said. "And now, the energy and power we've also calculated, and those might actually be more informative."



He said wave-energy details will be useful to pinpoint shoreline erosion or vegetation loss. In recent years, legislation was proposed to establish specific boundaries for wake-surf boats, but not everyone favors that approach. Some parties are calling for more education and certification for watercraft operators.







