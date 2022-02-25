Friday, February 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 25, 2022
Play

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant site has been captured by Russian forces as they invade Ukraine. We have reaction from Ukrainian communities across the nation.

2022Talks - February 25, 2022
Play

Russia invades Ukraine, drawing international condemnation and putting markets in turmoil, President Biden announces economic sanctions against Moscow, and U.S. troops deploy to Germany in response to the invasion.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Human Rights/Racial Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Amid Mpls. Police Verdict, Racial Healing, Inclusion Still Sought

Play

Friday, February 25, 2022   

Another guilty verdict has been reached related to the police killing of George Floyd. It coincides with calls to provide more ways for Black Minnesotans to find healing and feel included.

Three fired Minneapolis police officers were found guilty Thursday on federal charges for violating Floyd's civil rights. It comes nearly a year after Derek Chauvin, another officer, was convicted on state charges in a landmark verdict.

Under the umbrellas of these cases, Black leaders noted there is still a lot of pain being felt, pointing to the recent police shooting of Amir Locke.

James Burroughs, vice president and chief equity and inclusion officer at Children's Minnesota, said the urgency should go beyond corporate statements of solidarity.

"What are you gonna do differently to push the people in St. Paul to say, 'Hey, no-knock warrants, they're not working for people who look like me,' " Burroughs asked.

Burroughs recently took part in a forum discussion hosted by the Minnesota-based Center for Economic Inclusion. At the state Capitol, lawmakers face pressure to adopt more comprehensive police reforms. Leaders from both major political parties acknowledged some bills have passed since Floyd's death, but advocates argued they lack teeth.

Thomas Harris, Jr., executive vice president and COO of Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, said he recently moved to the area, and had to think hard about whether to do so in the wake of Floyd's killing.

He contended in the workplace, there needs to be an environment for Black colleagues to feel like they belong.

"They can come to work and be their true authentic self," Harris explained.

He added in the world of health care, BIPOC workers are trying to respond to the challenges brought on by the pandemic, with the added weight of racial injustice and violence in Black communities.

Meanwhile, Thursday's verdict follows this week's conviction of three white men in Georgia, standing trial on hate-crime charges for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.


get more stories like this via email
Those wanting stronger hate-crime laws in Minnesota say attacks against Asian Americans are underreported. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Asian American Coalition Builds on Policy, Including Anti-Hate

As it closes in on its first decade, a Minnesota organization connecting Asian American communities looks to have more of its voices included in …

Health and Wellness

MO Budget Bill Blocks Medicaid Patients from Accessing Planned Parenthood

Missouri's supplemental budget bill signed into law Thursday includes a provision to block patients who rely on Medicaid from accessing Planned Parent…

Social Issues

Invasion of Ukraine Felt by Descendents in ND

Ukrainians, along with many Germans and Norwegians, accounted for most of the European settlers who landed in North Dakota. Now, their descendants …

According to the Climate Forests campaign, intact old-growth forests can help regulate water flow across land surface and stabilize water table levels by affecting soil permeability. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

VA Groups Urge Feds to Protect Old-Growth Forests

The George Washington and Jefferson national forests cover 1.8 million acres of land across several states, including Virginia. Now, advocates are …

Social Issues

Amid Statewide Enrollment Slump, Chicago Colleges Work to Re-Enroll Students

Since the pandemic began, enrollment in Illinois community colleges has declined to its lowest point in years, and now, one school is working to keep …

Kris Brown with the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence will headline the 8th Annual Progresssive Summit this weekend. (Danielle St. Laurent/Brady)

Social Issues

8th Annual Progressive Summit Takes Place This Weekend

This weekend, progressive groups will come together for the 8th annual Progressive Summit, which will be held online. The keynote speaker will be …

Social Issues

Sisolak Highlights Investments in Housing, Child Care In NV State of the State

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced multiple initiatives to lower the cost of living for everyday Nevadans in his 2022 State of the State speech on …

Environment

WA Could Be First State to Require New Building Electrification

Washington state could head to the front of the pack when it comes to electrifying new buildings. Proposals before the State Building Code Council …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021