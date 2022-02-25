Amid Mpls. Police Verdict, Racial Healing, Inclusion Still Sought

Another guilty verdict has been reached related to the police killing of George Floyd. It coincides with calls to provide more ways for Black Minnesotans to find healing and feel included.



Three fired Minneapolis police officers were found guilty Thursday on federal charges for violating Floyd's civil rights. It comes nearly a year after Derek Chauvin, another officer, was convicted on state charges in a landmark verdict.



Under the umbrellas of these cases, Black leaders noted there is still a lot of pain being felt, pointing to the recent police shooting of Amir Locke.



James Burroughs, vice president and chief equity and inclusion officer at Children's Minnesota, said the urgency should go beyond corporate statements of solidarity.



"What are you gonna do differently to push the people in St. Paul to say, 'Hey, no-knock warrants, they're not working for people who look like me,' " Burroughs asked.



Burroughs recently took part in a forum discussion hosted by the Minnesota-based Center for Economic Inclusion. At the state Capitol, lawmakers face pressure to adopt more comprehensive police reforms. Leaders from both major political parties acknowledged some bills have passed since Floyd's death, but advocates argued they lack teeth.



Thomas Harris, Jr., executive vice president and COO of Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, said he recently moved to the area, and had to think hard about whether to do so in the wake of Floyd's killing.



He contended in the workplace, there needs to be an environment for Black colleagues to feel like they belong.



"They can come to work and be their true authentic self," Harris explained.



He added in the world of health care, BIPOC workers are trying to respond to the challenges brought on by the pandemic, with the added weight of racial injustice and violence in Black communities.



Meanwhile, Thursday's verdict follows this week's conviction of three white men in Georgia, standing trial on hate-crime charges for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.



This week marks two years since the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and the three men convicted for his murder have now been found guilty of hate crimes in federal court.



Civil rights groups applaud the verdict, but said more hate-crime enforcement needs to be done locally.



Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston, pointed to a recent case in East Boston where a woman and her daughter were waking home and speaking in Spanish, and a white assailant physically and verbally attacked them, telling them to "speak English" and "go back to your country."



Sellstrom noted the sentencing was lenient: just 15 months of probation.



"That type of violence against someone based on their identity, that goes beyond the physical assault and really is emotionally and mentally damaging," Sellstrom pointed out. "Not only to the victims but to others in their community who may learn about the attacks."



Sellstrom argued law enforcement officials at all levels need to take hate crimes more seriously. He noted police often do not investigate crimes as hate crimes even when it is clear a crime was motivated by prejudice. Similarly, he observed district attorneys and judges often are reluctant to charge and decide cases as hate crimes.



Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, said it is why she has sponsored a bill to clarify and simplify existing hate-crime statutes. She explained the bill would clarify crimes are still chargeable as hate crimes even if there is mixed motivation, or in other words, there does not need to be just a single motive.



"It also added gender and immigration status as protected classes," Nguyen emphasized. "It mandates data collection, which will give us a better indication of exactly how hate crimes play out in our Commonwealth. And it added a restorative-justice component for perpetrators who are willing to make restitution."



Nguyen added the goal is to send a message hate and discrimination do not have a place in Massachusetts, despite the uptick in hate crimes, according to a report from the Baker administration.



"We all know that crimes are not just crimes against the individual," Nguyen asserted. "They're crimes against entire communities. They're meant to terrorize entire communities. We don't want to wait for the next hate-crime incident to happen here in Massachusetts."



Minnesota lawmakers have a lot on their plates during a shorter legislative session this year, but supporters of an end-of-life option bill hope it gets another look.



The current proposal would permit mentally capable adults with less than six months to live to request, obtain and take medication to die peacefully in their sleep.



Carrie Framsted, an advocate for the nonprofit Compassion & Choices from Grand Marais, said she became an advocate for the bill following the death of her wife Monica two years ago. She explained it became clear the cancer treatments were too much for Monica to handle.



"She had two wishes, the pain management and quality of life, and she didn't have either one," Framsted recounted.



The House bill has added sponsors in recent weeks, but it's unclear if it will get a hearing. There is also a companion measure in the Senate. One of the concerns opponents have raised in the past is the possibility of taking advantage of vulnerable individuals. Supporters countered there are numerous safeguards and requirements in place, including accessing the service through licensed providers.



Framsted noted supporters are still working through stigma issues, such as people still referring to the option as "assisted suicide."



"It's a decision you make with your family, your physician, with your friends and loved ones, and they are all with you together," Framsted emphasized.



Other provisions in the bill would allow terminally ill people to withdraw their request if they change their mind at any point, and anyone who attempts to coerce a patient would face criminal prosecution. Health-care providers who participate and comply are given civil and criminal immunity.



Similar laws are in place in nearly a dozen other states.



