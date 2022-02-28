Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
Play

President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Play

Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Children's Book by Missouri's 11 Women Senators Aims to Promote Literacy

Play

Monday, February 28, 2022   

The 11 women in the Missouri Senate have written a new book called "You Can, Too!" to promote literacy across the state, and encourage more young people to get civically engaged.

It was not until 1972 a woman was first elected to the Missouri Senate, and in the state's 200-year history, while there have been more than a thousand men who have held office, just 36 women have served.

Sen. Jill Schupp, D-St. Louis, said it is important to make sure young people know they can run for office, but more importantly she urged them to not let obstacles get in the way of whatever their dreams may be.

"At the end of the book, we have what is supposed to be a mirror," Schupp explained. "It's not perfect, but because we want, we want the kids who are reading this book to look in it and see themselves reflected in these stories and on this page."

Schupp noted a main goal of the book is to encourage literacy, and is meant for about a fourth-grade reading level, when kids are starting to read to learn, rather than learning to read. She added they are giving copies of the book to libraries, pediatricians' offices and dental offices, and other places where kids might pick it up and start reading.

Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Bollinger, echoed kids should not let obstacles stop them from achieving their goals. She recounted she dropped out of school at 15 to help care for her family, had her first child at 16, and eventually got her GED and a college degree.

"I never once would have ever thought I would be in the Missouri Senate," Rehder remarked. "I love when I go and speak to children in my district, it is always been so eye-opening to me to see how encouraging them just knowing my background is."

Rehder also pointed to surveys showing women legislators are more likely to say they decided to run for office because they were recruited, rather than deciding on their own. And women are also more likely to be discouraged from running for office. Rehder noted when she first ran, party leadership told her it "wasn't her time."

"And so we hope by reading so many women's inspiring stories, that it will help girls to realize they don't need to ask for permission," Rehder stressed. "They need to go with their gut and believe in themselves, regardless if anyone else does or not at the time."

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
The California Department of Public Health's new mask guidance still recommends masks for the unvaccinated indoors at school settings, but does not require them. (Drubot Dean/Adobestock)

Social Issues

CA School Districts Can Drop Mask Mandate in 2 Weeks

School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping …

Social Issues

FL Coalition Wins National Grant to Improve Rural Higher Ed

Some national funding is headed toward Southwest Florida to help boost rural learning and workforce systems. CivicLab, a national nonprofit …

Environment

Report: BBB Would Put U.S. Carbon Emissions-Reduction Goals Within Reach

Ahead of tonight's State of the Union address and on the heels of a new United Nations' climate change report, a new analysis found clean-energy …

The Ross County Courthouse served as Ohio's first statehouse in 1803. (Ohio History Connection)

Social Issues

Happy Statehood Day, Ohio!

Ohio's heritage is on display as the Buckeye State marks 219 years since its founding. On March 1, 1803, our first governor, Edward Tiffin, and the …

Social Issues

Colorado's Clean-Energy Goals Hinge on Skilled Workforce

This story was produced with original reporting from Ramona Schindelheim for WorkingNationBroadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connecti…

The bill also calls for establishing a study committee to research the feasibility of a statewide "Safe Streets" initiative. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

IN Advocates Push for New Protections for 'Vulnerable Road Users'

Cyclists in Indiana are pushing for new protections on the road, and are urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would ensure drivers who injure or …

Health and Wellness

Groups Push Back Against Attempt to Repeal Medicaid Expansion

Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicai…

Social Issues

Baltimore Co. Ordered to Resubmit Redistricting Plan In Compliance With VRA

A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights g…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021