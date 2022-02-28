WI Bill Would Penalize University Administrators for Free-Speech Violations

Last week, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill which would strip university and college administrators of their qualified legal immunity in cases where they "violate certain individual expressive rights."



The legislation is in response to alleged discrimination against conservative students and speakers on college campuses.



Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, one of the measure's lead sponsors, argued campuses should be an open marketplace of ideas.



"As a legislator with a college campus in my district, as well as two other neighboring UW schools, I have heard all too well from students attending those UW campuses that they are fearful to share their thoughts openly on campus," Moses stated.



In written comments, a University of Wisconsin System spokesperson said while UW officials support free speech, removing university administrators' immunity could lead to "frivolous lawsuits or lawsuits of questionable merit." They also say, as a public university, providing legal defense in such a case would be at taxpayer expense.



The measure is the latest in a long line of Republican-authored bills which have sought to attach penalties to free-speech violations on university campuses.



Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, argued in a committee hearing on the bill it would limit universities' ability to intervene in cases where speakers or students voice beliefs that could spur violence against marginalized communities.



"How does this bill not end up giving an undeserved platform to white supremacy and neo-Nazis and fascism?" Larson asked.



The legislation has been passed on to the Senate for further deliberation and consideration. As a partisan bill with exclusively Republican sponsors, it faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



Texans of both political parties go to the polls today for the first primary election of the year.



In a closely watched congressional race in south Texas, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is facing off against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, his former intern who came within 3,000 votes of an upset victory in 2020.



Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics, said for many candidates, an election loss is just the beginning of a political career.



"The importance of women not losing and giving up the first time, that persistence is important," Dittmar explained. "That's one of the story lines there in that race that matters."



Cuellar's home was raided by the FBI in January as part of an investigation related to the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan. Cuellar has maintained his innocence.



In recent years, Dittmar said at least half of the 36 Texas congressional races had a woman on the ballot representing a variety of cultures.



"The intersections in terms of diversity that we're seeing grow among the women in Congress," Dittmar observed. "We're seeing younger women get elected to Congress. That's important for generational perspective, and we're also seeing greater racial and ethnic diversity among those women."



After two election cycles in which record numbers of women ran for and won congressional office, Dittmar pointed out the 2022 election presents hurdles for incumbent women in the U.S. House because of congressional reapportionment and redistricting



She emphasized if some do not win this time around, there is incentive to try again.



"There's your networks of voters, there's your networks of volunteers, and there's your network of donors," Dittmar outlined. "All of those levels you come in with an advantage often the second time or event third time around."



Historically, turnout for primary elections in Texas is low. State Republicans last year enacted changes to voting rules, causing many ballots to be rejected ahead of the primary.



The 11 women in the Missouri Senate have written a new book called "You Can, Too!" to promote literacy across the state, and encourage more young people to get civically engaged.



It was not until 1972 a woman was first elected to the Missouri Senate, and in the state's 200-year history, while there have been more than a thousand men who have held office, just 36 women have served.



Sen. Jill Schupp, D-St. Louis, said it is important to make sure young people know they can run for office, but more importantly she urged them to not let obstacles get in the way of whatever their dreams may be.



"At the end of the book, we have what is supposed to be a mirror," Schupp explained. "It's not perfect, but because we want, we want the kids who are reading this book to look in it and see themselves reflected in these stories and on this page."



Schupp noted a main goal of the book is to encourage literacy, and is meant for about a fourth-grade reading level, when kids are starting to read to learn, rather than learning to read. She added they are giving copies of the book to libraries, pediatricians' offices and dental offices, and other places where kids might pick it up and start reading.



Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Bollinger, echoed kids should not let obstacles stop them from achieving their goals. She recounted she dropped out of school at 15 to help care for her family, had her first child at 16, and eventually got her GED and a college degree.



"I never once would have ever thought I would be in the Missouri Senate," Rehder remarked. "I love when I go and speak to children in my district, it is always been so eye-opening to me to see how encouraging them just knowing my background is."



Rehder also pointed to surveys showing women legislators are more likely to say they decided to run for office because they were recruited, rather than deciding on their own. And women are also more likely to be discouraged from running for office. Rehder noted when she first ran, party leadership told her it "wasn't her time."



"And so we hope by reading so many women's inspiring stories, that it will help girls to realize they don't need to ask for permission," Rehder stressed. "They need to go with their gut and believe in themselves, regardless if anyone else does or not at the time."



