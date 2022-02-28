Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

WI Bill Would Penalize University Administrators for Free-Speech Violations

Monday, February 28, 2022   

Last week, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill which would strip university and college administrators of their qualified legal immunity in cases where they "violate certain individual expressive rights."

The legislation is in response to alleged discrimination against conservative students and speakers on college campuses.

Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, one of the measure's lead sponsors, argued campuses should be an open marketplace of ideas.

"As a legislator with a college campus in my district, as well as two other neighboring UW schools, I have heard all too well from students attending those UW campuses that they are fearful to share their thoughts openly on campus," Moses stated.

In written comments, a University of Wisconsin System spokesperson said while UW officials support free speech, removing university administrators' immunity could lead to "frivolous lawsuits or lawsuits of questionable merit." They also say, as a public university, providing legal defense in such a case would be at taxpayer expense.

The measure is the latest in a long line of Republican-authored bills which have sought to attach penalties to free-speech violations on university campuses.

Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, argued in a committee hearing on the bill it would limit universities' ability to intervene in cases where speakers or students voice beliefs that could spur violence against marginalized communities.

"How does this bill not end up giving an undeserved platform to white supremacy and neo-Nazis and fascism?" Larson asked.

The legislation has been passed on to the Senate for further deliberation and consideration. As a partisan bill with exclusively Republican sponsors, it faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


