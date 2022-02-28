Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Civil Rights    News
IA's History on Civil Liberties at a Crossroads

Monday, February 28, 2022   

In the past two years, Iowa has adopted or proposed policies that stoke debate on whether the state is moving away from prioritizing the rights and civil liberties of certain populations.

Such things as enacting voting restrictions, limiting race curriculum, and proposed book bans in schools are among platforms championed by Republican leaders in Des Moines.

This is in contrast key milestones in Iowa's history, according to Lea VanderVelde, a professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. She said as these ideas are floated, the public should remember the work of past leaders on behalf of marginalized people.

"Iowans like Congressman Grinnell and James F. Wilson were taking the lead in opposing slavery," said VanderVelde, "but also bringing us equal protection and due process, applying the first amendment right to free speech to the state and granting voting rights, regardless of race."

Regarding recent legislation, GOP leaders argue they want to restore election integrity, and prevent divisive and obscene topics and materials from entering classrooms.

But VanderVelde said limiting certain topics like systemic racism doesn't help students to become better thinkers.

"We're not fully preparing them to encounter those things when they see them," said VanderVelde.

She also said students should know more about landmark cases including the very first decision of the Iowa Supreme Court, which granted the freedom of a slave known as Ralph.

VanderVelde says allowing ideas and information to be taught in an unfiltered way can help students make decisions on their own.

Another bill to surface at the Capitol is a proposed banning of transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.




The California Department of Public Health's new mask guidance still recommends masks for the unvaccinated indoors at school settings, but does not require them. (Drubot Dean/Adobestock)

Social Issues

CA School Districts Can Drop Mask Mandate in 2 Weeks

School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping …

Social Issues

FL Coalition Wins National Grant to Improve Rural Higher Ed

Some national funding is headed toward Southwest Florida to help boost rural learning and workforce systems. CivicLab, a national nonprofit …

Environment

Report: BBB Would Put U.S. Carbon Emissions-Reduction Goals Within Reach

Ahead of tonight's State of the Union address and on the heels of a new United Nations' climate change report, a new analysis found clean-energy …

The Ross County Courthouse served as Ohio's first statehouse in 1803. (Ohio History Connection)

Social Issues

Happy Statehood Day, Ohio!

Ohio's heritage is on display as the Buckeye State marks 219 years since its founding. On March 1, 1803, our first governor, Edward Tiffin, and the …

Social Issues

Colorado's Clean-Energy Goals Hinge on Skilled Workforce

This story was produced with original reporting from Ramona Schindelheim for WorkingNationBroadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connecti…

The bill also calls for establishing a study committee to research the feasibility of a statewide "Safe Streets" initiative. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

IN Advocates Push for New Protections for 'Vulnerable Road Users'

Cyclists in Indiana are pushing for new protections on the road, and are urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would ensure drivers who injure or …

Health and Wellness

Groups Push Back Against Attempt to Repeal Medicaid Expansion

Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicai…

Social Issues

Baltimore Co. Ordered to Resubmit Redistricting Plan In Compliance With VRA

A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights g…

 

