IA's History on Civil Liberties at a Crossroads

In the past two years, Iowa has adopted or proposed policies that stoke debate on whether the state is moving away from prioritizing the rights and civil liberties of certain populations.
Such things as enacting voting restrictions, limiting race curriculum, and proposed book bans in schools are among platforms championed by Republican leaders in Des Moines.
This is in contrast key milestones in Iowa's history, according to Lea VanderVelde, a professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. She said as these ideas are floated, the public should remember the work of past leaders on behalf of marginalized people.
"Iowans like Congressman Grinnell and James F. Wilson were taking the lead in opposing slavery," said VanderVelde, "but also bringing us equal protection and due process, applying the first amendment right to free speech to the state and granting voting rights, regardless of race."
Regarding recent legislation, GOP leaders argue they want to restore election integrity, and prevent divisive and obscene topics and materials from entering classrooms.
But VanderVelde said limiting certain topics like systemic racism doesn't help students to become better thinkers.
"We're not fully preparing them to encounter those things when they see them," said VanderVelde.
She also said students should know more about landmark cases including the very first decision of the Iowa Supreme Court, which granted the freedom of a slave known as Ralph.
VanderVelde says allowing ideas and information to be taught in an unfiltered way can help students make decisions on their own.
Another bill to surface at the Capitol is a proposed banning of transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
One hundred years before Rosa Parks ignited a 13-month bus boycott, Elizabeth Jennings led the way for New York. A presentation this evening at a Hudson Valley museum aims to share Jennings' legacy in the Empire State.
In July 1854, Jennings - a Black school teacher - refused to leave a streetcar designated for white passengers only in New York City and was assaulted by the conductor.
Jerry Mikorenda - author of "America's First Freedom Rider: Elizabeth Jennings, Chester A. Arthur, and the Early Fight for Civil Rights" - shares the story virtually tonight at the Hudson River Maritime Museum. He said Jennings' impact has been overlooked in history.
"If you were African American in the 1850s, it was a pretty dark period," said Mikorenda. "I mean, it was a time where you had to be asking yourself, 'Am I going to be kicked out of this country?' You had the Dred Scott decision, you had the coming Civil War - and it was just a really hard time. And this was a victory. It gave people hope."
Jennings took her case to court, represented by Chester A. Arthur, who would go on to be the 21st U.S. president.
A judge ruled in her favor, which led to the desegregation of all public transit in the state by 1861.
Event tickets are seven-dollars for the public and free for Hudson River Maritime Museum members. A recording will be available on the museum's YouTube channel.
Sarah Wassberg Johnson - director of exhibits and outreach at the Hudson River Maritime Museum - said Jennings' story may not have direct ties to the Hudson River, but it highlights New York's long journey toward racial justice.
"It brings in questions of transportation and how people got around, and how ordinary people were living," said Johnson. "And so, we thought that Elizabeth Jennings is just really compelling - and it's a part of our New York City and New York State history that is not told very often."
The presentation is part of the museum's "Follow the River Lecture Series," which hosts writers and maritime experts for discussions that intersect with Hudson River history.
A program is looking for Montanans to represent people in courts on tribal reservations, who often lack access to legal assistance when they need it.
The Tribal Advocate Incubator Project wants to train lay advocates - that is, people who are not lawyers by profession - to represent folks in tribal courts across the state.
"Tribal lay advocates will represent tribal members in tribal court regarding civil legal matters," said Valerie Falls Down, tribal advocacy coordinator for the Montana Legal Services Association, "including divorce and custody, landlord-tenant disputes, wills and probate, real estate and land issues."
Montana's seven reservations are mostly rural, and a 2017 study found the poverty rate was 30% on the state's reservations. The Montana Legal Services Association is teaming up with the University of Montana law school and the Indian Law Section of the State Bar on this training program.
The Montana Legal Services Association provides free legal advice and services to low-income Montanans. Falls Down said cost often is a major barrier to representation in court.
"Someone who is low income would not otherwise be able to afford paying a lawyer, which is high priced," she said.
Because each tribal court system is different, she said lay advocates would have to be licensed in that system in order to represent clients.
"What we want to do with this program is, we want to train local people in each tribe," she said, "so that they can represent [clients] in their own community."
Falls Down said her organization is identifying candidates, and the program's first training will start in May.
Disclosure: Montana Legal Services Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The cost of legal help can be out of reach for many Arizonans, creating "legal deserts" in rural areas and marginalized communities. But a new type of advocate being trained in Arizona could open the legal system to thousands of people.
The state has licensed its first group of Legal Paraprofessionals or "LPs." They're qualified to represent clients in matters such as parental rights, contracts, evictions, and low-level criminal matters.
Kristy Clairmont - Legal Paraprofessional program coordinator for the James E. Rogers College of Law at the University of Arizona - compares the new legal advocates to nurse practitioners.
"The best parallels are that nurse practitioners have their own license, and so does an LP," said Clairmont. "So that really does help someone conceptualize that they're not actually working under an attorney's license; they're working on their own license."
Clairmont said the program was created after an American Bar Association study found a "justice gap" in which far too many Americans who couldn't afford an attorney were forced to represent themselves in serious legal matters.
In addition to the cost factor, Clairmont said Arizona has one of the lowest per capita rates of lawyers among the 50 states, with only two licensed attorneys per one thousand people.
"The legal resources - being attorneys - are located primarily between Phoenix and Tucson," said Clairmont. "So then, you have these 'legal deserts' that are throughout the other counties in Arizona, where there just are not legal resources available."
LPs receive law school training, are licensed by the state and are limited to practicing family, administrative and civil law, and criminal cases if no jail time is involved.
Clairmont said Arizona is among the first states in the country to use LPs.
"Arizona has the broadest scope of practice for an LP," said Clairmont. "Utah has a similar program. California was looking at it. New Mexico, Colorado, Oregon. Arizona is leading the way, but other states are close behind us."
Clairmont said it's important to note that LPs are different from paralegals, who perform high-level administrative work for attorneys but cannot practice law or represent clients.