IA's History on Civil Liberties at a Crossroads

In the past two years, Iowa has adopted or proposed policies that stoke debate on whether the state is moving away from prioritizing the rights and civil liberties of certain populations.



Such things as enacting voting restrictions, limiting race curriculum, and proposed book bans in schools are among platforms championed by Republican leaders in Des Moines.



This is in contrast key milestones in Iowa's history, according to Lea VanderVelde, a professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. She said as these ideas are floated, the public should remember the work of past leaders on behalf of marginalized people.



"Iowans like Congressman Grinnell and James F. Wilson were taking the lead in opposing slavery," said VanderVelde, "but also bringing us equal protection and due process, applying the first amendment right to free speech to the state and granting voting rights, regardless of race."



Regarding recent legislation, GOP leaders argue they want to restore election integrity, and prevent divisive and obscene topics and materials from entering classrooms.



But VanderVelde said limiting certain topics like systemic racism doesn't help students to become better thinkers.



"We're not fully preparing them to encounter those things when they see them," said VanderVelde.



She also said students should know more about landmark cases including the very first decision of the Iowa Supreme Court, which granted the freedom of a slave known as Ralph.



VanderVelde says allowing ideas and information to be taught in an unfiltered way can help students make decisions on their own.



Another bill to surface at the Capitol is a proposed banning of transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.







A program is looking for Montanans to represent people in courts on tribal reservations, who often lack access to legal assistance when they need it.



The Tribal Advocate Incubator Project wants to train lay advocates - that is, people who are not lawyers by profession - to represent folks in tribal courts across the state.



"Tribal lay advocates will represent tribal members in tribal court regarding civil legal matters," said Valerie Falls Down, tribal advocacy coordinator for the Montana Legal Services Association, "including divorce and custody, landlord-tenant disputes, wills and probate, real estate and land issues."



Montana's seven reservations are mostly rural, and a 2017 study found the poverty rate was 30% on the state's reservations. The Montana Legal Services Association is teaming up with the University of Montana law school and the Indian Law Section of the State Bar on this training program.



The Montana Legal Services Association provides free legal advice and services to low-income Montanans. Falls Down said cost often is a major barrier to representation in court.



"Someone who is low income would not otherwise be able to afford paying a lawyer, which is high priced," she said.



Because each tribal court system is different, she said lay advocates would have to be licensed in that system in order to represent clients.



"What we want to do with this program is, we want to train local people in each tribe," she said, "so that they can represent [clients] in their own community."



Falls Down said her organization is identifying candidates, and the program's first training will start in May.



Disclosure: Montana Legal Services Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

