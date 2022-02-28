New Study on Medical Aid in Dying Aims for Improvements

It's been almost eight years since Colorado passed a law allowing people with a prognosis of six months or less to live to seek medical aid in dying. A new study documenting people's experiences aims to remove stigma and help providers make improvements.



Jen Currin-McCulloch, assistant professor at Colorado State University, is leading the effort. She said she's especially interested in hearing from caregivers about their grief experiences, before and after their loved one dies.



"To see where are they finding support," said Currin-McCulloch, "how can we provide additional educational materials for them, or additional support groups or services to help them in their healing."



Researchers are looking for people to share their direct experiences.



They want to know if the new law impacted their own or their loved one's hopes as they considered treatment options, and how the treatment affected their quality of life.



And they want to document any barriers people encountered when trying to access care.



Anyone willing to share their experience can contact Jen at (970) 491-3931.



Co-investigator Kim Mooney founded and is the president of Practically Dying, an educational organization that helps individuals and communities navigate end of life options.



She said study participants have found great solace in sharing their stories. Not only do the interviews become a part of their legacy, they know what they share will help others.



"They know that telling their story now may change things for people in a year," said Mooney, "that if they talk about how hard it was to find a doctor, that it may help people down the road have more access to doctors."



Just ten states and the District of Columbia have authorized medical aid in dying. As more states consider authorization, researchers hope the study will help policy makers create better informed legislation.



Currin-McCulloch said a recurrent theme among the study's participants has been a sense of relief people feel when they get to plan their end of life. They can celebrate, and wrap up any loose ends.



"They bring the people that they care most about to their end of life," said Currin-McCulloch. "So there are parties, there are people there that bring pictures and videos. And so they are able to create the most beautiful possible experience as their last moments."









Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicaid expansion passed by the House.



House Joint Resolution 117 would empower the Legislature to block services to the hundreds of thousands of newly eligible residents who are signing up, by repealing expansion and making it subject to annual funding.



Patty Hendren, certified application counselor and program director for the Randolph County Caring Community Partnership, said before voters approved Medicaid expansion, too many people fell into the Medicaid gap, meaning they earned too much to qualify for Medicaid but earned too little to afford Marketplace insurance.



"These people have made choices not to get care because they're fearful of losing everything they work so hard for," Hendren explained. "If I could say anything to the legislators, I would say please don't go backwards."



If the Senate follows the House in passing the measure, it would go on the Nov. 8 ballot for voters to approve or disapprove. The amendment would implement a work requirement for the Medicaid expansion population of at least 80 hours each month of employment, education, community service, job searching or participation in a substance-abuse treatment program.



Hendren added many of the newly-eligible Missourians have gone decades without health insurance, and therefore have not had much of the preventive care they needed.



She argued it is one of the reasons so many people started applying as soon as Medicaid opened up to households making up to 138% of the poverty level.



"We've had some situations where Medicaid has definitely kind of bottlenecked up because we've had so many people apply," Hendren observed. "They've gone so many years without having any insurance, so it was an overwhelming amount that was applying."



Applications for Medicaid are supposed to be processed within 45 days, but according to the state, it has been taking an average of 70 days to process them. Advocates say Missouri's Family Support Division needs to be beefed up to handle the additional demand from the expansion population.



People in Maryland have one more week to sign up for health insurance coverage through the state-run insurance marketplace, and advocates are hoping to get more Charles County residents to do it.



The Maryland Health Connection has extended open enrollment through Feb. 28 due to the pandemic, one of the few states to do so. Nearly 5% of Charles County residents are uninsured, according to U.S. Census data.



Dr. Dianna Abney, Charles County health officer, said behavioral health and cardiovascular disease are major concerns, and being insured can help people address them.



"And you'll have access to someone who can help guide you through your medical care, and help guide you through your health care," Abney explained. "Not just fixing problems when they occur, but making sure that problems are prevented."



Nine out of 10 Marylanders who enroll can receive financial help to pay for their coverage, with some premiums as low as $1 per month, according to county officials. Since open enrollment started in November, about 3,000 Charles County residents have signed up for health insurance.



This year's Black History Month theme is "Black Health and Wellness."



Angela French-Bell, vice president of the Charles County NAACP, said the theme helps draw attention to the health challenges Black Marylanders have faced during the pandemic.



"This is the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately impacted minority communities and placed unique burdens on Black healthcare professionals," French-Bell pointed out. "For us, health equity is important, and an important part of that is removing obstacles to health care."



The number of Black residents enrolled in Maryland Health Connection plans has grown by more than 10% this year, according to state health officials.



