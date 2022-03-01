Happy Statehood Day, Ohio!

Ohio's heritage is on display as the Buckeye State marks 219 years since its founding.



On March 1, 1803, our first governor, Edward Tiffin, and the General Assembly met in Chillicothe to conduct state business for the first time. Zanesville also was home to the state's capital before the establishment of Columbus in 1816.



More than a century later, thanks to the Wright Brothers, Ohio made its mark as the "Birthplace of Aviation."



Todd Kleismit, director of government and community relations for the nonprofit Ohio History Connection, pointed out there is a lot more to the state's rich and diverse past.



"A lot of people associate Ohio history with things like the eight different presidents; we have a lot of astronauts; and pretty amazing American Indian heritage here," Kleismit outlined. "But we also have hundreds, perhaps thousands of smaller stories, some stories that aren't as well-known."



A statehouse event today will showcase the importance of Ohio history and preservation efforts. It starts at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed at ohiochannel.org.



Kleismit noted Statehood Day is also a chance to promote investments in protecting Ohio history, such as the Historic Preservation Tax Credit in Senate Bill 225. They will highlight Ohio's role in the upcoming U.S. Semiquincentennial.



"At the national level, there's a commission that is encouraging a lot of history related activities leading up to the 250th birthday of the United States July 4, 2026," Kleismit emphasized. "Ohio is just starting that process to form a commission."



The Ohio History Connection manages more than 50 historic sites and museums. Kleismit added understanding your community's past can be relevant to your life.



"Ultimately it comes down to personalizing the history," Kleismit stated. "It's probably something locally, it could be your own family genealogy, or it could be something that happened in your community at the local level."



Chillicothe also will celebrate Statehood Day with an event Saturday.



School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping the mask mandate in schools after March 11.



The California Department of Public Health now only strongly recommends people wear masks in schools, given plunging caseloads and hospitalizations, and rising vaccination rates.



Jeff Freitas, president of the California Federation of Teachers, applauded the move but hopes local districts will keep equity in mind when deciding whether to drop the mandate.



"Our Black and brown communities have been higher hit with COVID rates, higher hit with deaths, and lower vaccination rates," Freitas explained. "The school districts that are serving those communities need to keep that in mind when they are making that decision."



San Francisco schools are keeping the mandate for now and the Los Angeles Unified School District may need to keep its mask rules in place through the end of the year in accordance with its labor agreement. More than 1,000 school districts in California now will be able to re-evaluate mask policies.



The change brings California in line with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Freitas emphasized schools need to keep providing high-quality masks for teachers and students who wish to wear them.



"There are many people that have autoimmune situations or higher risk," Freitas pointed out. "They need to continue to wear masks, and it needs to be OK. Schools need to create an environment where people don't feel harassed if they continue to wear masks."



Schools are advised to continue their push to get more students vaccinated and to offer free testing.



