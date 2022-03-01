Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
Play

President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Play

Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Environment  |  Urban Planning/Transportation    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

IN Advocates Push for New Protections for 'Vulnerable Road Users'

Play

Tuesday, March 1, 2022   

Cyclists in Indiana are pushing for new protections on the road, and are urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would ensure drivers who injure or kill vulnerable road users face legal repercussions.

According to the Indiana Public Policy Institute, from 2015 to 2019, nearly 4,300 Indiana cyclists and more than 8,800 pedestrians were involved in vehicle collisions.

Summer Keown, interim managing director of the group Bicycle Indiana, said drivers in those cases often are not properly penalized.

"If there's alcohol involved, that's one thing," Keown stated. "But if it's simply the result of reckless driving, we just don't see it being prosecuted quite as much, or we don't see those folks even necessarily losing their licenses after things like that happen."

Among others, the bill would categorize cyclists, pedestrians, road workers and farmers operating tractors as vulnerable road users. Injuring anyone in the category would carry a maximum one-year jail sentence and up to a $5,000 fine, and killing someone in the category would entail a maximum two-and-a-half years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Per the Public Policy Institute, pedestrian and cyclist traffic deaths in Indiana were on the decline from 2018 to 2019. Keown acknowledged while there is no cyclist or pedestrian injury data available for 2020 or 2021, she estimated the numbers likely did not improve, pointing to a nationwide increase in deadly driving and fatal car accidents during the pandemic.

"We see reports every single week of cyclists and pedestrians being hit and badly injured or killed," Keown observed.

The U.S. Department of Transportation estimated more than 20,100 people died in car crashes in the first half of 2021, up more than 18% from the same period in 2020.

The bill has been referred to the Senate's Corrections and Criminal Law committee for further deliberation.


get more stories like this via email
The California Department of Public Health's new mask guidance still recommends masks for the unvaccinated indoors at school settings, but does not require them. (Drubot Dean/Adobestock)

Social Issues

CA School Districts Can Drop Mask Mandate in 2 Weeks

School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping …

Social Issues

FL Coalition Wins National Grant to Improve Rural Higher Ed

Some national funding is headed toward Southwest Florida to help boost rural learning and workforce systems. CivicLab, a national nonprofit …

Environment

Report: BBB Would Put U.S. Carbon Emissions-Reduction Goals Within Reach

Ahead of tonight's State of the Union address and on the heels of a new United Nations' climate change report, a new analysis found clean-energy …

The Ross County Courthouse served as Ohio's first statehouse in 1803. (Ohio History Connection)

Social Issues

Happy Statehood Day, Ohio!

Ohio's heritage is on display as the Buckeye State marks 219 years since its founding. On March 1, 1803, our first governor, Edward Tiffin, and the …

Social Issues

Colorado's Clean-Energy Goals Hinge on Skilled Workforce

This story was produced with original reporting from Ramona Schindelheim for WorkingNationBroadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connecti…

Missouri has been taking up to 70 days to process Medicaid applications, despite the federal requirement that they be processed within 45 days. (niyazz/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Groups Push Back Against Attempt to Repeal Medicaid Expansion

Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicai…

Social Issues

Baltimore Co. Ordered to Resubmit Redistricting Plan In Compliance With VRA

A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights g…

Social Issues

Bill to End Lifetime Ban on Food Assistance Before Nebraska Lawmakers

Nebraska lawmakers are considering a bill to end a lifetime ban on federal food assistance for people convicted of federal drug felonies. Proponents …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021